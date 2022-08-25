Thursday, August 25, 2022
HomeAthletesCan we see Indian legend Virat Kohli regain his consistency in the...

Can we see Indian legend Virat Kohli regain his consistency in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022?

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Can we see Indian legend Virat Kohli regain his consistency in Asia Cup 2022? - KreedOn
Image Source- The Indian Express
- Advertisement -

After a short break, Indian cricketing legend, Virat Kohli is all set to return to cricket with the Asia Cup 2022. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has backed Kohli to regain his best form in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022

Kohli is going through a lean patch as he failed to create big runs in IPL 2022 and England tour. Kohli has not scored a single century in last 2 years. He scored his last international century way back in 2019. Also, Kohli has missed several series this year. The selectors rested him for South Africa T20Is, West Indies, and Zimbabwe tours.

The Asia Cup 2022 gives a chance for redemption for Virat Kohli. He can finally manifest his performance after giving India’s tours of the West Indies and Zimbabwe a miss.

-- Advertisement --

Shastri feels that big players go through such a phase and they need time and work to reflect on the things which didn’t work in their favor.

Shastri in a press conference stated-

“I haven’t spoken to him but it’s not rocket science. Big players wake up in due course. They need a break; mental fatigue can creep into the best in the world. There is not a single player in world cricket who has not gone through a bad patch and I am sure this downtime is not just for the body, it’s time to reflect. He would have reflected on what things he could have done better,” 

-- Advertisement --

In the press conference, Kohli stated that he has adopted the mental approach and has been training hard for the tournament. Kohli tried to embrace the same on the England tour but failed to score big.

Kohli said-

“What happened in England (in 2014) was a pattern, so something that I could work on and something that I had to kind of overcome,” he is quoted as saying on ‘Game Plan’.

-- Advertisement --

“Right now, as you rightly mentioned, there is nothing that you can point out saying that the problem is happening here. So, that for me, is an easier thing to process because I know that I’m batting well and at times, when I start feeling that rhythm back, then I know that I’m batting well. So, that for me is not an issue, which wasn’t the case in England; I didn’t feel like I was batting well at all. So, I had to work hard on one thing that could be exposed again and again which I overcame; right now this is not the case.”

-- Advertisement --

The former India head coach backed Kohli and mentioned that his half-century in the opening match will silence h  is critics. 

Shastri stated the following-

“He will come back with a calmer mind because the heat is off. You have been away. Now, what you do will get the tone. He gets a fifty in the very first game, and mouths will be shut for the rest of the tournament. What’s happened in the past is history. Remember, public memory is very short. So it works both ways. His opportunity here is to get that calmness and then take it one day at a time,” he pointed out.

Rohit Sharma and Co will begin their Asia Cup campaign with a clash against Pakistan on Sunday (August 28) in Dubai.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport 

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous articleTop 5 Most Memorable Matches in Asia Cup | Moments to Remember
Next articleKnow The Best Runner’s Diet | What Should A Food Platter For Runners Look Like – Full Details Here

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Ravindra Jadeja, KreedOn

Ravindra Jadeja Biography: The man who knows no limits

Biographies

RR vs RCB Post-match analysis | Key Moments | Hits & Flops

Events
Twitter Trends | KreedOn

Today’s Twitter trends: Know what happens when cricket & politics meet

News
Anmolpreet Singh - KreedOn

Anmolpreet Singh Cricketer Profile | Family | Stats | Age |...

Athletes