CAN vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Canada vs Ireland ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

CAN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: The 13th match of the T20 World Cup 2024 sees Canada (CAN) facing off against Ireland (IRE) at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Scheduled for June 7 at 8:00 PM IST, this match is crucial for both teams as they look to bounce back from recent losses and secure their first win in the tournament.

Canada and Ireland have faced each other four times in T20 internationals, with both teams winning two matches each. This balance sets the stage for a tightly contested encounter, as both teams are evenly matched historically.

The pitch at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium has proven to be challenging for batters. With the highest score in the tournament so far on the ground being just 97/2, it is evident that the bowlers have enjoyed the conditions more. The average first innings score is 86, and the average second innings score is 88. That shows the difficulties batters face here.

CAN vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 Match Canada vs Ireland, 13th Match Venue Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York Match Start Time 8:00 PM IST – Friday, 7 June 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for CAN vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form Canada : Navneet Dhaliwal, Dillon Heyliger, Aaron Johnson Ireland: Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, Joshua Little Weather forecast for CAN vs IRE match Temperature: 21°C Precipitation: 2% Humidity: 75% Wind: 5 km/h Pitch conditions for CAN vs IRE The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium is expected to be bowling friendly Toss Factor in CAN vs IRE Teams winning the toss might prefer to bowl first to exploit the early seam movement. CAN vs IRE Head-to-head Canada: 2 wins IRE: 2 wins CAN vs IRE Squads Canada : Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Dilpreet Bajwa, Dillon Heyliger, Saad Bin Zafar(c), Nikhil Dutta, Kaleem Sana, Jeremy Gordon, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Junaid Siddiqui, Rayyan Pathan, Ravinderpal Singh. Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Benjamin White, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Neil Rock, Ross Adair

Probable playing XI for Canada

Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Dilpreet Bajwa, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Dilon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Jeremy Gordon, Nikhil Dutta

Probable playing XI for Ireland

Paul Stirling (c), Andy Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Ben White

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for CAN vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Lorcan Tucker, Shreyas Movva, Harry Tector, Nicholas Kirton, George Dockrell, Navneet Dhaliwal, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Dilon Heyliger, Nikhil Dutta, Ben White

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Lorcan Tucker, Shreyas Movva, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Dilpreet Bajwa, Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Dilon Heyliger, Josh Little, Kaleem Sana

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Shreyas Movva: The wicketkeeper for Canada has emerged as a reliable presence behind the stumps in T20Is. With a T20I career that showcases his ability to handle pressure situations, Movva has been a consistent performer for his team. In 6 matches, he has shown his batting prowess with a highest score of 32 not out, averaging 24.3 at a strike rate of 130.3.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Navneet Dhaliwal: A top-order batter who played a pivotal role in Canada’s competitive display against the USA. His current form makes him a crucial pick.

Gareth Delany: Gareth Delany was the lone batsman who provided resistance against India, scoring 26 runs off 14 balls with 2 boundaries and 2 sixes. His innings was crucial as Ireland appeared to be on the verge of being dismissed for a low total.

Lorcan Tucker: With good form leading into the tournament, Tucker remains a reliable choice despite a modest score against India.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Saad Bin Zafar: Saad has been a consistent performer, scoring 272 runs at an average of 22.66 and a strike rate of 133.99. His highest score of 29 not out underscores his capability to finish innings effectively. With the ball, Saad has been equally impressive, taking 43 wickets in 39 matches at an average of 20.06 and an economy rate of 6.53.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Mark Adair: Ireland’s fast bowler Mark Adair was the standout performer, bowling four overs and conceding 27 runs while dismissing Virat Kohli. His speed and the way he moved the ball on the pitch caused difficulties for the Indian batsmen.

Joshua Little: The left-arm pacer can be a game-changer on a pitch favoring bowlers, making him a solid fantasy pick.

Dillon Heyliger: Dillon Heyliger bowled a tight spell for Canada, conceding just 19 runs in 3 overs, while the other bowlers struggled. He is expected to perform well on the pitch in New York and could pose a significant challenge to the opposition with his bowling.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Navneet Dhaliwal and Andrew Balbirnie

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Nicholas Kirton and Joshua Little

Must Picks for CAN vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Navneet Dhaliwal

Paul Stirling

Mark Adair

Joshua Little

Risky choices for CAN vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Jeremy Gordon

Barry McCarthy

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between Canada and Ireland?

Given the pitch conditions, the team that wins the toss and chooses to bowl first will likely have the upper hand. Chasing seems to be easier on this surface, and hence, the team batting second could be favorites to win the game. Considering all the factors, it seems Ireland are the favorites to win today’s match.