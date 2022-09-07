Can India still qualify for the Asia Cup final after defeat against Sri Lanka? Explained

- Advertisement -

India suffered a six-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match on Tuesday. The loss has almost reduced the chances for India to reach the Asia Cup 2022 final and defend its crown. India, seven times Asia Cup winner, now faces a situation where its qualification for the final depends on other results – Pakistan’s to be precise.

The result of the Sri Lanka vs India Asia Cup Super 4 match left the Men in Blue on the hook. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma‘s brilliant 72 runs off 41 balls went in vain as the Lankan lions completed the chase of 174 easily.

How can India still qualify for the Asia Cup final?

Now the Indian team will have to wait for the other match results of the tournament to reach the finals.

-- Advertisement --

Firstly, India would like Afghanistan National Cricket Team to beat Pakistan National Cricket Team on Wednesday. India will then need to produce a dominant win over Afghanistan by a big margin on Thursday to ensure a good Net Run Rate (NRR).

India would also want the Sri Lanka Team beat Pakistan Team in their final Super 4 stage game. This will lead to Sri Lanka reaching the 6 points mark and India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan would end up with 2 points each. Then Net Run Rate will play the main role to decide the tie-break and the team with the best NRR will qualify for the final of the Asia Cup 2022.

-- Advertisement --

Read More | Complete List of Asia Cup Winners From Past to Present

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport