‘The Greatest Learner of All Time’: BYJU’S Unveils Lionel Messi as Global Brand Ambassador

- Advertisement -

BYJU’S, the world’s leading education technology company, announced football star and icon Lionel Messi as the first global brand ambassador of its social impact arm, Education for All.

Football Icon Lionel Messi, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain and captains the Argentinian football team, has signed an agreement with BYJU’S to promote and encourage the cause of equitable education.

BYJU’S co-founder Divya Gokulnath said,

“We are honored and excited to collaborate with Lionel Messi as our global ambassador. He rose from the grassroots to become one of the most successful sportspersons ever. That is the kind of opportunity that BYJU’S Education For All (EFA) wants to create for the nearly 5.5 million children it currently empowers. No one represents the power of enhancing human potential more than Lionel Messi,”

-- Advertisement --

This association of Byju’s with one of the world’s most popular sportsperson will help in expanding the global footprint of BYJU’S and its dedication to making education accessible, equitable, and affordable for all.

BYJU’S already made history earlier this year, by becoming the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Lionel Messi is mostly considered as ‘Greatest of all time’ and has a social media following of nearly 450 million.

-- Advertisement --

BYJU’S sees Lionel Messi as ‘The Greatest Learner of All Time’ whose passion for continuous learning has redefined the meaning of what is possible in football.

Gokulnath said,

“It is not really surprising that the greatest player of all time is also the greatest learner of all time. I am sure this partnership will inspire millions of people around the world to dream bigger and learn better,” -- Advertisement --

-- Advertisement --

Read More | Top 10 Best Women Footballers In The World

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport