Friday, November 4, 2022
HomeSportsFootball‘The Greatest Learner of All Time’: BYJU’S Unveils Lionel Messi as Global...

‘The Greatest Learner of All Time’: BYJU’S Unveils Lionel Messi as Global Brand Ambassador

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
‘The Greatest Learner of All Time’: BYJU’S Unveils Lionel Messi as Global Brand Ambassador- KreedOn
Image Source- NDTV
- Advertisement -

BYJU’S, the world’s leading education technology company, announced football star and icon Lionel Messi as the first global brand ambassador of its social impact arm, Education for All.

Football Icon Lionel Messi, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain and captains the Argentinian football team, has signed an agreement with BYJU’S to promote and encourage the cause of equitable education.

BYJU’S co-founder Divya Gokulnath said,

“We are honored and excited to collaborate with Lionel Messi as our global ambassador. He rose from the grassroots to become one of the most successful sportspersons ever. That is the kind of opportunity that BYJU’S Education For All (EFA) wants to create for the nearly 5.5 million children it currently empowers. No one represents the power of enhancing human potential more than Lionel Messi,”

-- Advertisement --

This association of Byju’s with one of the world’s most popular sportsperson will help in expanding the global footprint of BYJU’S and its dedication to making education accessible, equitable, and affordable for all.

BYJU’S already made history earlier this year, by becoming the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Lionel Messi is mostly considered as ‘Greatest of all time’ and has a social media following of nearly 450 million.

-- Advertisement --

BYJU’S sees Lionel Messi as ‘The Greatest Learner of All Time’ whose passion for continuous learning has redefined the meaning of what is possible in football.

Gokulnath said,

“It is not really surprising that the greatest player of all time is also the greatest learner of all time. I am sure this partnership will inspire millions of people around the world to dream bigger and learn better,”

-- Advertisement --
-- Advertisement --

best women footballers - KreedOnRead More | Top 10 Best Women Footballers In The World

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeand WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous articleR Praggnanandhaa & P Nandhidhaa Clinched Asian Continental Chess Championship Titles

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
golden boot winners list - KreedOn

Football Records | Golden Boot Winners List | Do you know...

Football
healthy lungs kreedon

Top 20 Unbelievable benefits of sports we bet you didn’t know...

Sports
Biggest football transfers - KreedOn

Top 10 biggest transfers in football history

Football
best defenders in football | KreedOn

Top 10 Best Defenders in the World 

Football