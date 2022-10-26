Wednesday, October 26, 2022
BWF World Rankings: PV Sindhu Back in Top 5 since 2019 | Prannoy on verge of entering top-10

By Nidhi Singh
P V Sindhu in Top 5- KreedOn
Image Source- The Indian Express
Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu returned to the top 5 in the BWF world rankings for the first time in more than 3 years in the women’s singles shuttlers category. The 27-year-old, Sindhu clinched the 5th spot in the BWF Rankings and gets ahead of Rio Olympics gold medalist Carolina Marin (6th Position), updated on Tuesday.

Prior to the latest update, PV Sindhu was in the top 5 of the women’s singles charts in 2019. In 2018, she rose to number 2 in the world.
Recently, Sindhu was spotted returning to training with her South Korean coach Park Tae Sang and is looking in good spirits as Park welcomed the ace shuttler “back to your home”.

On the other hand, HS Prannoy jumped to No. 12 in the latest BWF rankings for men’s singles shuttlers and is one spot behind Kidambi Srikanth, who is at spot 11. India’s top-ranked men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty retained their spot at No. 8. In the men’s singles, Lakshya Sen also retained his spot at Number 8 in the world rankings.

Nidhi Singh
