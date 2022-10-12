BWF World Rankings: Lakshya Sen Clinched His Career-Best 8th Position in Men’s Singles

- Advertisement -

As per the latest BWF World Rankings released on Tuesday, CWG Champion Lakshya Sen reached his career-best eighth position in men’s singles and the men’s doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and M.R Arjun also move closer to the top 20 by jumping 2 spots.

21-year-old, Sen maintained his position in the Top 10 and moved up one place in the ranking. Lakshya has been in great form, starting the year with a gold medal at the 2022 India Open before finishing runner-up at the eminent All England Open Championships and the German Open. He was also a key member of India’s historic Thomas Cup triumph.

On the other hand, the duo of Arjun and Dhruv have been steadily rising in the rankings and now they climbed two spots to a career-best world No. 21. The pair, who recently won the India Maharashtra International Challenge 2022 title, is known for causing upsets and one of them came at this year’s BWF World Championships where they took only 40 minutes to astound the then-world number eight Danish pair Anders Rasmussen and Kim Astrup.

Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu remained sixth in the world women’s singles rankings, while Saina Nehwal slipped two places to world No.32.

In men’s singles, World Championship silver medalist Kidambi Srikanth remains on the No.11 spot, and the currently in form H.S Prannoy climbed to ranked 13th.

Men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy stayed eighth in the standings and in women’s doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy are ranked 23rd in the latest BWF rankings released on Tuesday

