Satwik-Chirag scripts history at BWF World Championships – Know full details here

Satwik-Chirag scripts history at BWF World Championships – Know full details here

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
BWF World Championships: Satwik-Chirag won historic bronze medal- KreedOn
Image Source- ESPN
The Indian badminton pair, Chirag Shetty and Satwik Rankireddy won the historic bronze medal in the BWF World Championships 2022, today (August 27). They won the bronze medal in the Men’s Doubles Semi-Finals after going down narrowly against Malaysian pair, Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik.

The Indian duo won the first game with a close margin but lost the next two sets with the score of 22-20, 18-21, and 16-21 to the Olympic bronze medalists.

The current doubles world number 7, Satwik and Chirag recently claimed the gold medal in the Commonwealth Games men’s doubles earlier this month.

In the semi-final clash, Chirag seemed a little shaky with his defense, while Satwik tried his best to make up for it, eventually, the Malaysians outperformed the Indian pair with their best efforts and skills. This heated clash went on for 77-minutes, bringing an end to the Indian challenge in the prestigious tournament.

Irrespective of the loss, it was a highly engaging match by Satwik and Chirag as they emerged as the first Indian pair to win a men’s doubles medal at the mega event.

Nidhi Singh
