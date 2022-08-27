Saturday, August 27, 2022
HomeSportsBadmintonBWF World Championships 2022: Satwik-Chirag created history | Day 6 Schedule &...

BWF World Championships 2022: Satwik-Chirag created history | Day 6 Schedule & Where to Watch BWF 2022

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
BWF World Championships: Satwik- Chirag created history | Day 6 Schedule & Where to Watch BWF 2022- KreedOn
Image Source- Indian express
- Advertisement -

The dynamic pair of Satwik-Chirag sealed a place in the final four at the BWF World Championships 2022 as they progress into the semifinals. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty defeated world number 2 – Takuro Hoki & Yugo Kobayashi of Japan in the quarterfinals of the ongoing BWF world championship 2022. This Indian pair, made history as they secured India’s first men’s doubles medal in the history of the championship.

Whereas, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila lost to Indonesia’s Hendra Setiawan and Mohammad Ahsan by 8-21, 14-21. HS Prannoy faced a defeat against China’s Zhao by 19-21, 21-6, 21-18.

BWF World Championships – Day 5 highlights 

-- Advertisement --

The pair of Satwik Sairaj- Chirag Shetty wrote their names in the history books as they progress to the semifinal round.

-- Advertisement --

HS Prannoy’s campaign ended with a defeat after a close encounter against Zhao Jun Peng of China.

-- Advertisement --

In Men’s Doubles Badminton, Arjun and Dhruv Kapila failed to qualify for the semifinal in their first-ever BWF World Championships.

 

BWF Today’s Schedule: When and where to watch Satwik-Chirag BWF match?

  • Satwik-Chirag vs Chia- Soh- 8:30 AM Onwards (IST)

BWF World Championships 2022: Where to watch

Live telecasts available on Sports18, DD sport, and live streaming are available on the VOOT app, Jio TV.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport 

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous articleSL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction for today’s match | Asia Cup 2022 Match 1 Dream 11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Full Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts
Next articleBig News! Neeraj Chopra scripted history again | Became the 1st Indian to win Lausanne Diamond League

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Story of India’s best Deaflympics Shuttler” is locked Story of India’s best Deaflympics Shuttler - Rajeev Bagga by KreedOn|Story of India's best Deaflympics Shuttler- KreedOn

Story of India’s best Deaflympics Shuttler

Athletes
pv sindhu KreedOn

PV Sindhu in Badminton changed Indian Sports | Opinion

Badminton
badminton in India and indian badminton players - kreedon

Badminton in India – Looking back at the History, Skills of...

Badminton

Ashwini Ponnappa Biography, Age, Spouse, Records, Achievements

Ashwini Ponnappa