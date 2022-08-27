BWF World Championships 2022: Satwik-Chirag created history | Day 6 Schedule & Where to Watch BWF 2022

- Advertisement -

The dynamic pair of Satwik-Chirag sealed a place in the final four at the BWF World Championships 2022 as they progress into the semifinals. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty defeated world number 2 – Takuro Hoki & Yugo Kobayashi of Japan in the quarterfinals of the ongoing BWF world championship 2022. This Indian pair, made history as they secured India’s first men’s doubles medal in the history of the championship.

Whereas, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila lost to Indonesia’s Hendra Setiawan and Mohammad Ahsan by 8-21, 14-21. HS Prannoy faced a defeat against China’s Zhao by 19-21, 21-6, 21-18.

BWF World Championships – Day 5 highlights

The pair of Satwik Sairaj- Chirag Shetty wrote their names in the history books as they progress to the semifinal round.

HS Prannoy’s campaign ended with a defeat after a close encounter against Zhao Jun Peng of China.

HS Prannoy ends his brilliant run at the BWF World Championships 2022 in the quarterfinals.

In Men’s Doubles Badminton, Arjun and Dhruv Kapila failed to qualify for the semifinal in their first-ever BWF World Championships.

A dream run of MD duo Arjun MR & Dhruv Kapila comes to an end in their first-ever BWF World Championships quarterfinal.

BWF Today’s Schedule: When and where to watch Satwik-Chirag BWF match?

Satwik-Chirag vs Chia- Soh- 8:30 AM Onwards (IST)

BWF World Championships 2022: Where to watch

Live telecasts available on Sports18, DD sport, and live streaming are available on the VOOT app, Jio TV.

