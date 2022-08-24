BWF World Championships 2022: Saina started her campaign in style | Day 3 schedule & Where to Watch BWF 2022

On day 2, Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal beat Chuang Ngan Yi of Hong Kong by 21-19, and 21-9 in the opening round of the ongoing BWF World Championships 2022. The pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also made a winning start. Indian ace shuttlers Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth started their campaign with a dominating win at the BWF World Championship campaign on Monday (Day 1).
BWF World Championships 2022 Day 2 Results
Saina Nehwal began her campaign with a dominating win over Chuang Ngan Yi of Hong Kong by 21-19, and 21-9.
🇮🇳 @NSaina cruised into the Round of 32 post a comfortable win in R64 of the #BWFWorldChampionships2022 🔥👌#BWFWorldChampionships#Tokyo2022#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/XH3ivEGDFa
In the Mixed doubles event, Vekant and Juhi lost to England pair Maris and Moore in the Round of 64.
Well fought guys, comeback stronger 🙌#BWFWorldChampionships2022#BWFWorldChampionships#Tokyo2022#Badminton pic.twitter.com/Fn3RTvXqKH
Young Women’s Doubles players, Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam produced a stunning performance and defeated Martina and Judith by 21-8 and 21-14.
Young WD pair #AshwiniBhat & #ShikhaGautam went all guns blazing to claim R64 clash in their favour at the #BWFWorldChampionships2022 🔝💪#BWFWorldChampionships#Tokyo2022#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/wHrOzWppiX
Indian pair, Ishan and Tanisha fought hard but lost to Thailand’s Supak and Supissara in the Round of 32.
Young XD pair @ishaan0202 & #TanishaCrasto fought hard but it wasn't to be against 14th seed Thai duo in R32 of the #BWFWorldChampionships2022.
Comeback stronger champs 🙌#BWFWorldChampionships#Tokyo2022#Badminton pic.twitter.com/UnaOCMxhH7
It’s the end of the campaign for V Goud and G. Krishna, as they lost their match by 14-21 and 18-21 in the round of 64.
End of #BWFWorldChampionships2022 campaign for MD pair @Gkrishna_p & #VishnuvardhanGoud 💔
Comeback stronger champs!#BWFWorldChampionships#Tokyo2022#Badminton pic.twitter.com/cbb38kfbxP
BWF World Championships 2022- Day 3 Schedule
Here is the full schedule of Indian Shuttlers at the BWF World Championships 2022 on Day 3 (August 24).
𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝟯 ⚔️
All the best 💪🇮🇳#BWFWorldChampionships2022#BWFWorldChampionships#Tokyo2022#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/R9iHLS3Owl
Starting at 9 am
- Ashwini Ponnappa / Sikki Reddy vs Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fan
Not before 9: 15 am
- Pooja Dandu/Sanjana Santosh vs Lee So Hee/Shin Seung Chan
Not before 11 am
- Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand vs Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan
- Kidambi Srikanth vs Zhao Jun Peng
- Arjun/Dhruv Kapila vs Kim Astrup/Anders Skaarup Rasmussen
- Lakshya Sen vs Luis Enrique Penalver
Not before 2 pm
- HS Prannoy vs Kento Momota at approx
- Ashwini Bhat/Shikha Gautam vs Kim So Yeong/Kong Hee Yong
- Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Solis Jonathan/Anibal Marroquin
BWF World Championships 2022: Where to watch
The BWF World Championships 2022 will be telecast live on Sports18, DD sport and live streaming are available on the VOOT app, Jio TV.