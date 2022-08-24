Wednesday, August 24, 2022
BWF World Championships 2022: Saina started her campaign in style | Day 3 schedule & Where to Watch BWF 2022

By Nidhi Singh
BWF World Championships 2022: Saina started her campaign on a winning note | Day 3 schedule & Where to Watch
Image Source- News 18
On day 2, Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal beat Chuang Ngan Yi of Hong Kong by 21-19, and 21-9 in the opening round of the ongoing BWF World Championships 2022. The pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also made a winning start. Indian ace shuttlers Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth started their campaign with a dominating win at the BWF World Championship campaign on Monday (Day 1).

BWF World Championships 2022 Day 2 Results

Saina Nehwal began her campaign with a dominating win over Chuang Ngan Yi of Hong Kong by 21-19, and 21-9.

In the Mixed doubles event, Vekant and Juhi lost to England pair Maris and Moore in the Round of 64.

Young Women’s Doubles players, Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam produced a stunning performance and defeated Martina and Judith by 21-8 and 21-14.

Indian pair, Ishan and Tanisha fought hard but lost to Thailand’s Supak and Supissara in the Round of 32.

It’s the end of the campaign for V Goud and G. Krishna, as they lost their match by 14-21 and 18-21 in the round of 64.

 

BWF World Championships 2022- Day 3 Schedule 

Here is the full schedule of Indian Shuttlers at the BWF World Championships 2022 on Day 3 (August 24).

 

Starting at 9 am

  • Ashwini Ponnappa / Sikki Reddy vs Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fan

Not before 9: 15 am

  • Pooja Dandu/Sanjana Santosh vs Lee So Hee/Shin Seung Chan

Not before 11 am

  • Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand vs Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan
  • Kidambi Srikanth vs Zhao Jun Peng
  • Arjun/Dhruv Kapila vs Kim Astrup/Anders Skaarup Rasmussen
  • Lakshya Sen vs Luis Enrique Penalver

Not before 2 pm

  • HS Prannoy vs  Kento Momota at approx
  • Ashwini Bhat/Shikha Gautam vs Kim So Yeong/Kong Hee Yong
  • Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Solis Jonathan/Anibal Marroquin

BWF World Championships 2022: Where to watch

The BWF World Championships 2022 will be telecast live on Sports18, DD sport and live streaming are available on the VOOT app, Jio TV.

Nidhi Singh
