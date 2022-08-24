BWF World Championships 2022: Saina started her campaign in style | Day 3 schedule & Where to Watch BWF 2022

- Advertisement -

On day 2, Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal beat Chuang Ngan Yi of Hong Kong by 21-19, and 21-9 in the opening round of the ongoing BWF World Championships 2022. The pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also made a winning start. Indian ace shuttlers Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth started their campaign with a dominating win at the BWF World Championship campaign on Monday (Day 1).

BWF World Championships 2022 Day 2 Results

Saina Nehwal began her campaign with a dominating win over Chuang Ngan Yi of Hong Kong by 21-19, and 21-9.

In the Mixed doubles event, Vekant and Juhi lost to England pair Maris and Moore in the Round of 64.

Young Women’s Doubles players, Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam produced a stunning performance and defeated Martina and Judith by 21-8 and 21-14.

Indian pair, Ishan and Tanisha fought hard but lost to Thailand’s Supak and Supissara in the Round of 32.

Young XD pair @ishaan0202 & #TanishaCrasto fought hard but it wasn't to be against 14th seed Thai duo in R32 of the #BWFWorldChampionships2022. Comeback stronger champs 🙌#BWFWorldChampionships#Tokyo2022#Badminton pic.twitter.com/UnaOCMxhH7 — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 23, 2022

It’s the end of the campaign for V Goud and G. Krishna, as they lost their match by 14-21 and 18-21 in the round of 64.

BWF World Championships 2022- Day 3 Schedule

Here is the full schedule of Indian Shuttlers at the BWF World Championships 2022 on Day 3 (August 24).

Starting at 9 am

Ashwini Ponnappa / Sikki Reddy vs Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fan

Not before 9: 15 am

Pooja Dandu/Sanjana Santosh vs Lee So Hee/Shin Seung Chan

Not before 11 am

Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand vs Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan

Kidambi Srikanth vs Zhao Jun Peng

Arjun/Dhruv Kapila vs Kim Astrup/Anders Skaarup Rasmussen

Lakshya Sen vs Luis Enrique Penalver

Not before 2 pm

HS Prannoy vs Kento Momota at approx

Ashwini Bhat/Shikha Gautam vs Kim So Yeong/Kong Hee Yong

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Solis Jonathan/Anibal Marroquin

BWF World Championships 2022: Where to watch

The BWF World Championships 2022 will be telecast live on Sports18, DD sport and live streaming are available on the VOOT app, Jio TV.

