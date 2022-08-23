Tuesday, August 23, 2022
BWF World Championships 2022: Indian Ace shuttlers started their campaign on a winning note | Day 2 schedule & where to watch

By Nidhi Singh
Image Source- Hindustan Times
The 27th BWF World Championships began on Monday, 22 August in Tokyo, Japan. The 6-day event will conclude on August 28, 2022. Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal is the biggest attraction for India on the second day of the BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo.

BWF World Championships 2022 Day 1 Results

On day 1, Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly dominated the opening round fixture against Low Yeen Yuan and Valeree Siow of Malaysia and will face CWG champions Pearly Tan-Thinaah Muralitharan in the next round.

In a closely fought contest, Srikanth Kidambi defeated an Irish player, Nhat Nguyen by 22-20, and 21-19.

Pooja Dandu and Sanjana Santosh qualified for the women’s doubles 2nd round.

 

H.S Prannoy comfortably defeated Luka Wraber in a straight set, 21-12,21-11, and qualified for the round of 32.

Lakshya Sen started his campaign with an impressive straight-game win against Danish badminton player, Hans-Kristian Vittinghus.

The pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ishaan Bhatnagar started their campaign with a win over Patrick and Franziska and qualified for the round of 32 in the mixed doubles. Whereas, Sai Praneeth lost to world No 4, Chou Tien Chen.

BWF Day 2 (Tuesday) Schedule

Women’s Singles
Saina Nehwal vs Cheung Ngan Yi (Hong Kong)- Saina wins the match
Men’s Doubles
Krishna Prasad Garaga/ Vishnuvardan G. Panjala vs F. Delrue/ W. Villeger (France)
Women’s Doubles
Shikha Gautam/ Ashwini Bhat vs J. Mair/ M. Corsini
Mixed Doubles
Juhi Dewangan/ Venkat Prasad vs J. Moore/ G. Mairs (England)
Ishaan Bhatnagar/Tanisha Crasto (2nd round)

Where to watch BWF World Championships 2022

The BWF World Championships 2022 will be broadcast on Sports18 and DD Sports TV channels in India. The live streaming will be available on Voot and JioTV websites or apps.

Time-  In India, the live coverage of the BWF World Championships 2022 begins at 7:30 AM IST.

