BWF World Championships 2022: Indian Ace shuttlers started their campaign on a winning note | Day 2 schedule & where to watch

The 27th BWF World Championships began on Monday, 22 August in Tokyo, Japan. The 6-day event will conclude on August 28, 2022. Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal is the biggest attraction for India on the second day of the BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo.
BWF World Championships 2022 Day 1 Results
On day 1, Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly dominated the opening round fixture against Low Yeen Yuan and Valeree Siow of Malaysia and will face CWG champions Pearly Tan-Thinaah Muralitharan in the next round.
Young WD pair #TreesaJolly & #GayatriGopichand starts off #BWFWorldChampionships2022 with a win over Malaysian pair in R64 💪🔥#BWFWorldChampionships#Tokyo2022#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/1gTx93L0u3
— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 23, 2022
In a closely fought contest, Srikanth Kidambi defeated an Irish player, Nhat Nguyen by 22-20, and 21-19.
The 🇮🇳 MS star- @srikidambi puts up a stellar display to take home the match in straight games against 🇮🇪’s Nhat Nguyen
Kudos on the win champ💪💥@himantabiswa | @sanjay091968 #BWFWorldChampionships#Tokyo2022#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/stJ1OQTZpN
— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 22, 2022
Pooja Dandu and Sanjana Santosh qualified for the women’s doubles 2nd round.
🇮🇳 WD pair @poojadandu1 & #SanjanaSantosh are off to a flying start as they register a win in Round of 64 of the #BWFWorldChampionships2022 🔥👌@himantabiswa | @sanjay091968 #BWFWorldChampionships#Tokyo2022#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/0Lrd7rU1l4
— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 22, 2022
H.S Prannoy comfortably defeated Luka Wraber in a straight set, 21-12,21-11, and qualified for the round of 32.
Cakewalk for @PRANNOYHSPRI as he moves into the R32 of #BWFWorldChampionships2022 with a comfortable win 💯🔥@himantabiswa | @sanjay091968 #BWFWorldChampionships#Tokyo2022#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/HHFNX1QcKI
— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 22, 2022
Lakshya Sen started his campaign with an impressive straight-game win against Danish badminton player, Hans-Kristian Vittinghus.
SuperSen mode 🔛!@lakshya_sen kicks off his #BWFWorldChampionships2022 campaign with a comfortable win in R64 👏
#BWFWorldChampionships#Tokyo2022#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/YyVsRDYZRt
— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 22, 2022
The pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ishaan Bhatnagar started their campaign with a win over Patrick and Franziska and qualified for the round of 32 in the mixed doubles. Whereas, Sai Praneeth lost to world No 4, Chou Tien Chen.
Young XD pair @ishaan0202 & #TanishaCrasto begin their campaign with a comfortable win while @saiprneeth92 puts up a great fight against WR-4 Chou Tien Chen but falls short in R64 at the #BWFWorldChampionships2022 🙌#BWFWorldChampionships#Tokyo2022#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/EVExT35r6A
— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 22, 2022
BWF Day 2 (Tuesday) Schedule
|Women’s Singles
|Saina Nehwal vs Cheung Ngan Yi (Hong Kong)- Saina wins the match
|Men’s Doubles
|Krishna Prasad Garaga/ Vishnuvardan G. Panjala vs F. Delrue/ W. Villeger (France)
|Women’s Doubles
|Shikha Gautam/ Ashwini Bhat vs J. Mair/ M. Corsini
|Mixed Doubles
|Juhi Dewangan/ Venkat Prasad vs J. Moore/ G. Mairs (England)
|Ishaan Bhatnagar/Tanisha Crasto (2nd round)
Where to watch BWF World Championships 2022
The BWF World Championships 2022 will be broadcast on Sports18 and DD Sports TV channels in India. The live streaming will be available on Voot and JioTV websites or apps.
Time- In India, the live coverage of the BWF World Championships 2022 begins at 7:30 AM IST.