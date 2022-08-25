BWF World Championships 2022: Big Win for HS Prannoy – Beats World No. 2 | Day 4 Schedule & Where to Watch BWF 2022

- Advertisement -

Indian ace shuttlers are putting up an amazing show at the ongoing BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo, Japan. HS Prannoy stunned World No. 2, Kento Momota in straight games to record a sensational win. While Lakshya Sen also advanced to the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals of the World Championships on Wednesday.

On day 4 (Thursday), it’s going to be a tough match as we see two of the nation’s favorites clash against each other when Lakshya Sen will face HS Prannoy. CWG 2022 gold medalists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will also be in action today. Saina Nehwal will face Busanan O in the pre-quarterfinals.

BWF World Championships 2022- Day 3 Highlights

HS Prannoy comfortably beats WR 2 Kento Momota in a straight game by 21-17 and 21-16.

Brilliant from PRANNOY 🔥🔥@PRANNOYHSPRI marks his 1st ever against WR-2 🇯🇵's Kento Momota in 8 meetings in a dominating fashion defeating the former 2-time World Champion in straight games in #BWC2022 R-32 Fantastic effort!! 👏👏 He will next face Lakshya in the R-16 pic.twitter.com/KPDjtJOcrM — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 24, 2022

Lakshya Sen defeated L E Penalver in the round of 32 and qualified for the pre-quarterfinals where he will face HS Prannoy.

In the women’s doubles, Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam fought hard but lost against WR-4 Kim/Kong in the round of 32.

Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty produced a dominating show and defeated Guatemalan pair, J Solis and Anibal by 21-8 and 21-10.

Srikant Kidambi‘s campaign ends when he lost the match against Zhao Jun Peng of China.

Indian men’s doubles pair, Arjun and Dhruv dominantly defeated World No- 8 Kim and Anders and book their slots for pre-quarters.

BWF World Championships 2022: Day 4 Schedule

BWF today’s matches

Men’s Doubles

MR Arjun / Dhruv Kapila (India) vs Hee Yong Kai Terry / Loh Kean Hean (Singapore)- 7:15 AM IST (approx).

Women’s Singles

Busanan Ongbamrungphan (Thailand) vs Saina Nehwal (India)- 9:30 AM IST (approx).

Men’s Singles

Lakshya Sen (India) vs HS Prannoy (India)- 10:10 AM IST (approx)

Men’s Doubles

Jeppe Bay / Lasse Molhede (Denmark) vs Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty (India)- 9:30 AM IST (approx)

