Friday, August 26, 2022
HomeSportsBadmintonBWF World Championships 2022: Big win for HS Prannoy, beats compatriot Lakshya...

BWF World Championships 2022: Big win for HS Prannoy, beats compatriot Lakshya Sen | Day 5 Schedule & Where to Watch BWF 2022

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
BWF World Championships 2022: HS Prannoy beats Lakshya Sen- KreedOn
Image Source- Scroll.in
- Advertisement -

On day 4 of the BWF World Championships 2022, Indian ace shuttler HS Prannoy beat CWG gold medalist Lakshya Sen to enter the quarter-final. Whereas Saina Nehwal was knocked out after going down to Busanan Ongbamrungphan in a tough match in the women’s singles pre-quarterfinals.

BWF World Championships: Day 4 highlights

  • HS Prannoy beats CWG gold medalist Lakshya Sen by 17-21, 21-16, and 21-17 in the pre-quarterfinals.

  • Indian men’s doubles pair, Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun moved to the quarterfinals after defeating Terry Hee and Loh Kean Hean at the BWF World Championships.
  • Saina Nehwal’s campaign ends after losing the match against Busanan O in the Round of 16.
-- Advertisement --

-- Advertisement --
  • The duo of Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty defeated the Danish pair and reached the quarterfinals stage.

-- Advertisement --

 

BWF World Championships 2022: Day 5 schedule

-- Advertisement --

 

Men’s singles

  • HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jun Peng at approx- 8:40 am.

Men’s doubles

  • MR Arjun / Dhruv Kapila vs Mohammad Ahsan / Hendra Setiawan at approx- 7:15 am.
  • Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty vs Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi at approx- 8 am.

BWF World Championships 2022: Where to watch

The BWF World Championships 2022 will be telecast live on Sports18, DD sport and live streaming are available on the VOOT app, Jio TV.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport 

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous articleTop 5 Indian Scorers in Asia Cup | Do you know which Indian batsman scored the most runs in Asia Cup?
Next articleRole of Artificial Intelligence in Sports Market Growth – How AI changed the face of global sports?

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES

Top 12 Best Badminton rackets under 3000 in India

Sports 2.0
PRAKASH PAUKONE by KreedOn

Prakash Padukone – The God on Badminton court

Athletes

Top 10 Best Kabaddi Academy in India to Turn You into...

Kabaddi
Nabha Wamburkar - KreedOn - Badminton

Nabha Wamburkar – The Deaf Champion in Indian badminton

Athletes