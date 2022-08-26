BWF World Championships 2022: Big win for HS Prannoy, beats compatriot Lakshya Sen | Day 5 Schedule & Where to Watch BWF 2022

- Advertisement -

On day 4 of the BWF World Championships 2022, Indian ace shuttler HS Prannoy beat CWG gold medalist Lakshya Sen to enter the quarter-final. Whereas Saina Nehwal was knocked out after going down to Busanan Ongbamrungphan in a tough match in the women’s singles pre-quarterfinals.

BWF World Championships: Day 4 highlights

HS Prannoy beats CWG gold medalist Lakshya Sen by 17-21, 21-16, and 21-17 in the pre-quarterfinals.

Tough one tonight against @lakshya_sen !

Happy to be on the winning side after 75 min battle 😪 Quarterfinals here at the World Championships tomorrow 💪@UltrahumanHQ @MIZUNOBADMINTON pic.twitter.com/AwIwZJiWWG — PRANNOY HS (@PRANNOYHSPRI) August 25, 2022

Indian men’s doubles pair, Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun moved to the quarterfinals after defeating Terry Hee and Loh Kean Hean at the BWF World Championships.

Saina Nehwal’s campaign ends after losing the match against Busanan O in the Round of 16.

-- Advertisement --

-- Advertisement --

The duo of Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty defeated the Danish pair and reached the quarterfinals stage.

-- Advertisement --

BWF World Championships 2022: Day 5 schedule

QUARTERFINALS 😍⚔️ 🇮🇳 shuttlers are on the verge of creating history as they will step on court in Tokyo for a place in the last-4 at the #BWFWorldChampionships2022 💪 All the best boys! 🔥#BWFWorldChampionships#BWC2022#Tokyo2022#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/fVF8GRLTx8 — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 25, 2022

-- Advertisement --

Men’s singles

HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jun Peng at approx- 8:40 am.

Men’s doubles

MR Arjun / Dhruv Kapila vs Mohammad Ahsan / Hendra Setiawan at approx- 7:15 am .

. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty vs Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi at approx- 8 am.

BWF World Championships 2022: Where to watch

The BWF World Championships 2022 will be telecast live on Sports18, DD sport and live streaming are available on the VOOT app, Jio TV.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport