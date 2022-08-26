BWF World Championships 2022: Big win for HS Prannoy, beats compatriot Lakshya Sen | Day 5 Schedule & Where to Watch BWF 2022

On day 4 of the BWF World Championships 2022, Indian ace shuttler HS Prannoy beat CWG gold medalist Lakshya Sen to enter the quarter-final. Whereas Saina Nehwal was knocked out after going down to Busanan Ongbamrungphan in a tough match in the women’s singles pre-quarterfinals.
BWF World Championships: Day 4 highlights
- HS Prannoy beats CWG gold medalist Lakshya Sen by 17-21, 21-16, and 21-17 in the pre-quarterfinals.
Tough one tonight against @lakshya_sen !
Happy to be on the winning side after 75 min battle 😪
Quarterfinals here at the World Championships tomorrow 💪
— PRANNOY HS (@PRANNOYHSPRI) August 25, 2022
- Indian men’s doubles pair, Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun moved to the quarterfinals after defeating Terry Hee and Loh Kean Hean at the BWF World Championships.
- Saina Nehwal’s campaign ends after losing the match against Busanan O in the Round of 16.
Despite her best efforts @NSaina falls short against WR-12 🇹🇭's Busanan Ongbamrungphan and ends her #BWFWorldChampionships2022 campaign in R16 💔
Well fought champ 🙌
— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 25, 2022
- The duo of Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty defeated the Danish pair and reached the quarterfinals stage.
𝐐𝐔𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐄𝐑-𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐒 𝐒𝐏𝐎𝐓 ✅
The Brothers of Destruction Satwik/Chirag enter their 1️⃣st #BWFWorldChampionships Quarter-finals with a dominating win over the 🇩🇰 duo of Jeppe/Lasse 😍
Scoreline :21-12, 21-10💥
— Premier Badminton League (@PBLIndiaLive) August 25, 2022
BWF World Championships 2022: Day 5 schedule
QUARTERFINALS 😍⚔️
🇮🇳 shuttlers are on the verge of creating history as they will step on court in Tokyo for a place in the last-4 at the #BWFWorldChampionships2022 💪
All the best boys! 🔥
— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 25, 2022
Men’s singles
- HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jun Peng at approx- 8:40 am.
Men’s doubles
- MR Arjun / Dhruv Kapila vs Mohammad Ahsan / Hendra Setiawan at approx- 7:15 am.
- Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty vs Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi at approx- 8 am.
BWF World Championships 2022: Where to watch
The BWF World Championships 2022 will be telecast live on Sports18, DD sport and live streaming are available on the VOOT app, Jio TV.