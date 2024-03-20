BWF Rankings: Lakshya Sen Jumps Five Spots to Reach World No 13

- Advertisement -

Indian badminton player Lakshya Sen’s BWF rankings climbed up five positions in the latest to become the 13th best men’s singles player worldwide. This rise in ranking followed his impressive performances in the French Open Super 750 tournament and the All-England Badminton Open, where he reached the semi-finals consecutively.

Lakshya had a great couple of weeks, securing his place in the Paris Olympics race by earning valuable ranking points. He defeated strong opponents like Lee Zii Jia, Li Shi Feng, Anders Antonsen, and Loh Kean Yew in both tournaments.

Lakshya Sen is World No. 13 now… Thanks to his good showing at All England Championships last week where he reached Semis, Lakshya moves up by 5 spots in latest BWF World rankings. pic.twitter.com/MH6VqCrDWZ — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) March 19, 2024

However, HS Prannoy slipped down one spot to ninth place due to his early exits in the French Open and All England. Kidambi Srikanth and Priyanshu Rajawat also lost ranking points, now standing in 27th and 32nd place, respectively.

In women’s singles, PV Sindhu is now ranked 11th after her performance in the All England.

Under men’s doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty maintained their top spot despite exiting early in the All England, having previously won the French Open.

In women’s doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto moved up to 20th place, while Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand dropped to 26th.

Indian players will be participating in the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament this week to earn more ranking points for the Paris Olympics qualification.

