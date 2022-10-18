BWF Denmark Open 2022: Indian Squad, Schedule, Fixtures, Where to Watch- All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Indian Shuttlers Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, and Saina Nehwal are to lead in the BWF Denmark Open 2022 while PV Sindhu is excluded due to injuries. The prestigious Badminton Tournament Denmark Open 2022 BWF Super 750 event will commence on October 18 at Odense, Denmark. The tournament will conclude on October 23 with the finals.

India has dispatched a 10-member squad. Four for the singles (3 men’s and 1 women’s) and three doubles pairs (1 each in men’s, women’s, and mixed).

World No 8 Lakshya Sen, the current top-ranked Indian, will begin his venture in the tournament against World No 6 and Olympic medalist Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia. Former World No 1 Kidambi Srikanth will battle against World No 14 Ng Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong in the first round. Meanwhile, H.S Prannoy will have a face-off with Zhao Jun Peng of China.

London 2012 Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal is the sole representative from India in the Denmark Open women’s singles. She will have a face-off with the World No 30 Zhang Yi Man of China.

In women’s doubles, the pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly will play against Amalie Magelund and Alexandra Boje of Denmark. In the mixed doubles opening round, Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto will against Rinov Rivaldy and PH Mentari of Indonesia.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, seventh seeds in men’s doubles, the lone-seeded Indian players at the Denmark Open 2022, will clash against Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae of South Korea in the first round.

Denmark Open 2022: Schedule

First Round: Starts at 12:30 PM IST

Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Second Round:

Thursday, October 20, 2022

Quarterfinals:

Friday, October 21, 2022

Semifinals:

Saturday, October 23, 2022

Finals:

Sunday, October 23, 2022

Denmark Open 2022: Indian Shuttlers Fixtures

● Kidambi Srikanth vs Angus Ng Ka Long – After 2 PM IST on October 18 – Court 1

● Lakshya Sen vs Anthony Sinisuka Ginting – After 4:15 PM IST on October 19 – Court 1

● HS Prannoy vs Zhao Junpeng – After 5:15 PM IST on October 19 – Court 2

● Saina Nehwal vs Zhang Yiman – After 4 PM IST on October 19 – Court 3

● Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty vs Kang Min-hyuk / Seo Seung-jae – 12:30 PM IST on October 19 – Court 1

● Treesa Jolly / Gayathri Gopichand vs Alexandra Boje / Amalie Magelund – After 4 PM IST on October 18 – Court 1

● Tanisha Crasto / Ishaan Bhatnagar vs Pitha Haningtyas Mentari / Rinov Rivaldy – After 9:30 PM IST on October 19 – Court 3

Denmark Open 2022: Where to Watch

The Denmark Open 2022 BWF Super 750 badminton tournament will be telecast live on the Sports18 TV channel in India from the second round onwards. The second round is set to start on October 20. It will also be live-streamed on the Voot OTT platform, meanwhile, selected matches will also be available on the BWF YouTube channel.

