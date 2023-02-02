Budget 2023: Indian Sports Receives Highest Ever Allocation of Rs 3,397.32 Crores

- Advertisement -

Finance minister of India, Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year at the parliament on Wednesday. In the budget 2023, the sports sector is set to receive its highest-ever allocation of Rs 3,397.32 crores. There is an increase of over Rupees 700 Crores from the previous fiscal year.

Sports Authority of India which has a lot of responsibilities under it, for example, organizing national camps for athletes, coaches’ appointments, maintaining sports infrastructure, giving infrastructure & equipment to athletes, etc is set to receive Rs 785.52 crore in the year. On the other hand, Khelo India, a grassroots scheme has been allocated Rs 1045 crores which is the most for any Indian entity in the stipulated term.

National Sports Federation and National Service Scheme both will receive Rs 325 crore. For the period of 2023-24, Rs 15 crores will be issued to National Sports Development.

The allocation of Rs 13 crore for the National Centre of Sports Science and Research shows the importance of the advancement in sport science in recent times. Rs 21.73 crores will be given to National Anti-Doping Agency, NADA. Meanwhile, National Drug Testing Lab, NDTL will be given Rs 19.5 crores.

Khelo India has done a tremendous job in recent years and has also received a good response. KIYG brings participants together from across the country to compete in various sports disciplines. It is no doubt that KIYG contributes to the overall development of sports in India.

