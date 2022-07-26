Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Breaking News – Javelin Star Neeraj Chopra pulled out of CWG 2022 | Here's Know why

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Breaking News- Javelin Star Neeraj Chopra pulled out of CWG 2022 | Here's Know why- KreedOn
Image Source- NDTV
The reigning Olympic, Commonwealth, and Asian Games champion, Neeraj Chopra won’t be participating in the much-awaited Commonwealth Games 2022. This is heartbreaking news for all the fans out there who were eagerly waiting to see the Golden Boy of India, Neeraj Chopra, defending his title in Birmingham CWG 2022.

Why Neeraj Chopra is not playing CWG 2022?

Neeraj Chopra, one of the most successful athlete of India and Olympic gold medallist picked up a groin injury during the World Athletics Championships held in Oregon USA.

IOA General Secretary Rajeev Mehta said-

“Neeraj Chopra will miss the Commonwealth Games as his fitness is not 100%,”

On Sunday, 24 July, Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra made history again, when he won silver in the javelin throw final with a best throw of 88.13 meters to finish second in the World Athletics Championship in Oregon, United States. The same event where he picked up a groin injury.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport 

