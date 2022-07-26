Breaking News – Javelin Star Neeraj Chopra pulled out of CWG 2022 | Here’s Know why

- Advertisement -

The reigning Olympic, Commonwealth, and Asian Games champion, Neeraj Chopra won’t be participating in the much-awaited Commonwealth Games 2022. This is heartbreaking news for all the fans out there who were eagerly waiting to see the Golden Boy of India, Neeraj Chopra, defending his title in Birmingham CWG 2022.

Why Neeraj Chopra is not playing CWG 2022?

Neeraj Chopra, one of the most successful athlete of India and Olympic gold medallist picked up a groin injury during the World Athletics Championships held in Oregon USA.

IOA General Secretary Rajeev Mehta said-

“Neeraj Chopra will miss the Commonwealth Games as his fitness is not 100%,”

🚨 JUST IN: Neeraj Chopra has been ruled out of the upcoming Commonwealth Games. The reigning Olympic, Commonwealth and Asian Games champion in the javelin won't be defending his title in Birmingham #B2022 pic.twitter.com/yY7yPaocJu — ESPN India (@ESPNIndia) July 26, 2022

On Sunday, 24 July, Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra made history again, when he won silver in the javelin throw final with a best throw of 88.13 meters to finish second in the World Athletics Championship in Oregon, United States. The same event where he picked up a groin injury.

Struggled a bit with the conditions, but extremely happy to win a 🥈medal for India at the #WCHOregon22. Congratulations to Anderson Peters and Jakub Vadlejch on an incredible competition. Thank you to everyone at home and at Hayward Field for your support. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/co2mGrx3Em — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) July 25, 2022

