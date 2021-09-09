BR Vs TRK Dream11 Predictions | Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders | CPL Match 23

BR Vs TRK Dream11 Predictions: The last time these two faced each other, the outcome was pretty straightforward. The Royals were restricted to a low total, and Knight Riders got there with minimal effort. This time when can expect better competition considering Barbados Royals are coming out of a great victory.

Trinbago Knight Riders are the most confident team this season. They might be second in the points table, but their team spirit has been commendable. Most of their players have contributed to their team at one stage or the other. Going into the next match, they will be high on morale to win it.

Barbados Royals still are at the bottom of the points table despite a spectacular win in their last match when the odds were not in their favor. They will be very happy with that win but will have to be very careful in this match because Knight Riders will be very tough to beat in this competition. They still are in a do-or-die situation and need to win this match to stay alive in this tournament.

BR Vs TRK Dream11 Predictions | Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders | Match Preview

Series: Caribbean Premier League 2021 | Match 23 | Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match Date: 9th September Match Time: 7:30 p.m. (IST) Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St. Kitts

Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Dream11 | Complete match predictions

Key Players In Form players: Barbados Royals- Kyle Mayers, Glenn Philips -- Advertisement -- Trinbago Knight Riders- Kieron Pollard, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Colin Munro Weather: High heat with low humidity and slow wind are expected. Pitch Conditions: The wicket at Warner Park is a batting-friendly one. Due to the weather conditions, it becomes dry and the ball does not do much. A score above 170 can be expected in the first innings. Toss: The team winning the toss would want to bowl first because the pitch conditions will not change throughout the match, and chasing a target in T20 matches has become a trend these days. Venue CPL stats: Total T20 Matches- 59 Matches won batting first- 23 Matches won batting second- 35 Highest total recorded- 255 Lowest total recorded- 121 H2H: Total T20 matches- 18 Won by Barbados Royals- 7 Won by Trinbago Knight Riders- 11 Form: Barbados Royals- W L L L W Trinbago Knight Riders- L W L W W Squads: Barbados Royals- Jason Holder (c), Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr., Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop, Oshane Thomas, Ashley Nurse Overseas: Mohammad Amir, Azam Khan, Smit Patel, Glenn Phillips, Thisara Perera Trinbago Knight Riders- Kieron Pollard (c), Denesh Ramdin, Sunil Narine, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Ravi Rampaul, Leonardo Julien Overseas: Isuru Udana, Ali Khan, Yasir Shah, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert

BR Vs TRK Dream11 Predictions | Fantasy Team

Azam Khan, Tim Siefert, Glenn Phillips, Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Kyle Mayers, Kieron Pollard(C), Isuru Udana, Ali Khan, Ravi Rampaul (VC), Mohammad Amir

Wicket Keepers | Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders

Azam Khan- He has been in great touch since his performance in the PSL earlier this year. He got a chance on the national side, and he is now a part of the CPL as well. This is a great opportunity for him to get results for his team, which he has shown some glimpses of.

Tim Siefert- Siefert has contributed with the bat in almost every match and has played the role of an anchor. He has handled this responsibility well and will have to continue doing so in the remaining matches.

Batsmen | Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders

Glenn Phillips- He is a talented young player but just like many others, has lacked consistency. He will have to make a bigger impact in the remaining matches.

Lendl Simmons- Simmons has been a decent performer, but as an opener, his strike is very low. He has the muscle power to score quick runs and needs to bring that into action. He will have to take advantage of the powerplay to get a quick start.

Colin Munro- Munro has scored decent runs but is very slow while scoring. While anchoring the innings, his strike rate has gone drastically. At the moment, it is below 100. He needs to get some quick runs in the next match to balance that out.

Kyle Mayers- Mayers was Royals’ star performer in the last match. Even with a score in his mid-thirties, he won the man of the match. He will have to continue the same and try to score more runs to stand a chance to win the match.

All-rounders

Kieron Pollard- Pollard can never be out of a game. If not with the bat, he will get wickets. If not with the ball, he will put all his energy into the field. This season, he is Knight Riders’ highest run-scorer which is very impressive for a middle-order batsman.

Isuru Udana- With the ball, he has been consistent. And to expect batting performances from a bowling all-rounder is not fair. He is getting them wickets and results for the team. He should be able to continue the same in the remaining matches.

Bowlers

Ali Khan- He has only played a single match this season and got a four-wicket haul. He will likely retain a place in the playing eleven. If he does, he will have to perform well to secure future matches.

Ravi Rampaul- There is no doubt that he has been Knight Riders’ best player this season. He has picked up 17 wickets in 7 matches at a strike of 9.4 balls per wicket. He is at the top of the chart and will be able to stay there if he performs consistently.

Mohammad Amir- He missed out on a few matches but has been good otherwise. He came back in the last match and got a wicket but was very economical. If he manages to stay economical, the batsmen will come under pressure, which will help him get more wickets.

BR Vs TRK Dream11 Predictions | Dream11 Captain

Kieron Pollard

BR Vs TRK Dream11 Predictions | Dream11 Vice-Captain

Ravi Rampaul

