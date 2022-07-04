Boxer Jamuna Boro & other Boxers Enters the Finals of Elorda Cup – Kazakhstan

- Advertisement -

World Boxing Championship bronze medalist Jamuna Boro put up a tremendous show against Kazakhstan’s Anel Sakysh to enter the final of the Elorda cup in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on Sunday.

Jamuna Boro, who hails from Assam produced a sublime performance and won against the home boxer in the 54kg semi-final. In the women’s 54kg quarterfinal bout, Jamuna defeated Aishagul Yeleubayeva of Kazakhstan 5-0.

JAMUNA SOARS 🔝! @Jamunaboro1 puts up a sublime show to pack local girl 🇰🇿’s Sakysh Anel with unanimous decision and advance into the FINAL! 🔥 Well done, champ! 👏👏@AjaySingh_SG | @debojo_m #ElordaCup2022 #PunchMeinHaiDum #boxing pic.twitter.com/itwpJciNpq — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) July 3, 2022

On Saturday night, World Youth Champions Gitika (48kg) and Alfiya (81+KG) punched into the final. Gitika won her bout against Uzbekistan’s Marjona Savrieva 4-1.

Two women boxers- Sakshi (54kg) and Sonia (57kg) finished their campaign with 0-5 and 2-3 defeats against Uzbekistan’s Nigina Uktamova and Sitora Turdibekova respectively.

In the quarter-finals, former World Championships silver medalist boxer Sonia Lather defeated local boxer Zhuldyz Shayakhmetova 5-0 in a 57kg contest.

The men’s section also ended their campaign in the semi-finals as all four boxers lost in complete accord. Kuldeep (48kg) and Jugnoo (92kg) were defeated by Kazakh boxers Asilbek Jalilov and Aibek Oralbey respectively. Anant was outsmarted by China’s Fang Bo. Sachin (57kg) produced a tough fight against 2021 World Championships silver medalist Serik Temirzhanov of Kazakhstan but lost the bout eventually.

The inaugural edition of the Elorda Cup has been showcasing the talents of strong boxing countries such as India, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan (host), Cuba, China, and Mongolia.

