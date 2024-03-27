Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsCricketBorder-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Perth to Host 1st India-Australia Test Match, Schedule Revealed
-- Advertisement --

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Perth to Host 1st India-Australia Test Match, Schedule Revealed

Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024–25 Schedule | KreedOn
Image Source - thodkyaat
Sumit Malgotra
By Sumit Malgotra
1 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

In a special decision, India’s cricket board and Australia’s cricket board have said the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 will have five test matches when India visits Australia next summer. It’s been more than 30 years since they played this many Test matches against each other. The last time was in 1991-92, and Australia won all the matches at their home ground.

-- Advertisement --

The upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series is set to be the big event of the 2024-25 Australian summer. Jay Shah, the BCCI Secretary, stressed that they are dedicated to keeping Test cricket alive because they value it a lot.

The exciting Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) between Australia and India is happening again in the 2024-25 season, and now we know when all the games will be! Get set for an action-packed summer of intense cricket matches.

-- Advertisement --

Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25 full Schedule

  • 1st Test – November 22-26 in Perth
  • 2nd Test (Day/Night) – December 6-10 in Adelaide
  • 3rd Test – December 14-18 in Brisbane
  • 4th Test – December 26-30 in Melbourne
  • 5th Test – January 3-7 in Sydney

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy always has really exciting Test cricket from around the world. This time will be no different, because both teams have really talented players. India wants to do well on tough Australian pitches, while the home team wants to keep winning.

Cricket fans everywhere are so excited for this big match between two great cricket teams. Mark your calendars, wear your team’s colors, and get ready for an awesome summer of cricket!

MS DhoniRead More | Top 13 Best Cricket Bats in India | Buy Today & Hit It Big

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Sumit Malgotra
Sumit Malgotra
Previous article
SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report
Next article
Miami Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna – Matthew Ebden Ace Their Way into the Semi-Finals

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket

Experts in Awe as MS Dhoni Takes Spectacular Catch in CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Clash

Sumit Malgotra -
In a recent match CSK vs GT IPL 2024 match, Mahendra Singh Dhoni grabbed an impressive diving catch to...
News

Miami Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna – Matthew Ebden Ace Their Way into the Semi-Finals

Sumit Malgotra -
Indian tеnnis playеr Rohan Bopanna and his mеn's doublеs partnеr Matthew Ebden havе advancеd to thе semi-finals of thе...
Cricket

SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction...

KreedOn Network -
SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is gearing up to host Mumbai Indians (MI) in their first...
Cricket

WATCH: Virat Kohli’s Epic Reaction to Shikhar Dhawan’s Doppelganger

Sumit Malgotra -
During the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challenger Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru...
Athletics

National Open Relay Carnival 2024: National Camp ‘A’ Teams Secure Men’s and Women’s Titles

Sumit Malgotra -
The top team, consisting of Arokia Rajiv, Muhammed Ajmal V, Muhammed Anas Yahiya, and Nirmal Noah Tom, finished in...
News

WTT Feeder Beirut II: Sreeja Akula Crowned Women’s Singles Champion

Sumit Malgotra -
Indian Table Tennis player, Sreeja Akula, ranked 47th globally, won the WTT Feeder Beirut II women's singles title by...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019