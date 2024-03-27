Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Perth to Host 1st India-Australia Test Match, Schedule Revealed

- Advertisement -

In a special decision, India’s cricket board and Australia’s cricket board have said the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 will have five test matches when India visits Australia next summer. It’s been more than 30 years since they played this many Test matches against each other. The last time was in 1991-92, and Australia won all the matches at their home ground.

The upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series is set to be the big event of the 2024-25 Australian summer. Jay Shah, the BCCI Secretary, stressed that they are dedicated to keeping Test cricket alive because they value it a lot.

The exciting Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) between Australia and India is happening again in the 2024-25 season, and now we know when all the games will be! Get set for an action-packed summer of intense cricket matches.

Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25 full Schedule

1st Test – November 22-26 in Perth

2nd Test (Day/Night) – December 6-10 in Adelaide

3rd Test – December 14-18 in Brisbane

4th Test – December 26-30 in Melbourne

5th Test – January 3-7 in Sydney

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy always has really exciting Test cricket from around the world. This time will be no different, because both teams have really talented players. India wants to do well on tough Australian pitches, while the home team wants to keep winning.

Cricket fans everywhere are so excited for this big match between two great cricket teams. Mark your calendars, wear your team’s colors, and get ready for an awesome summer of cricket!