Monday, April 1, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBopanna-Ebden Serve Up Victory: Reclaim World No. 1 Doubles Ranking!
-- Advertisement --

Bopanna-Ebden Serve Up Victory: Reclaim World No. 1 Doubles Ranking!

Bopanna-Ebden Serve Up Victory: Reclaim World No. 1 Doubles Ranking! | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Indian tennis stalwart Rohan Bopanna has once again etched his name in history, solidifying his position as the oldest ATP Masters 1000 champion alongside his Australian counterpart Matt Ebden by seizing the men’s doubles title at the Miami Open. In a remarkable display of skill and determination, the 44-year-old Bopanna, alongside Ebden, rallied from a set down to secure a thrilling 6-7(3), 6-3, 10-6 victory over Croatia’s Ivan Dodig and American Austin Krajicek at the Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday. This triumph not only eclipses Bopanna’s previous record set last year when he clinched the Indian Wells title at 43 but also propels him back to the summit of the doubles rankings.

-- Advertisement --

This marked Bopanna’s 14th appearance in an ATP Masters 1000 final. In total, it was his 63rd final at the ATP Tour level and his 26th doubles title. Bopanna accomplished a significant milestone, becoming the second Indian player, following Leander Paes, to reach the final of all nine ATP Masters events. Bopanna and Ebden orchestrated a comeback by securing an early break in the second set, thereby equalizing the game. The tiebreaker mirrored the closely contested nature of the preceding sets, with the reigning Australian Open champions ultimately prevailing.

Similar to the initial two sets, the tiebreaker witnessed a closely contested battle, resulting in the reigning Australian Open champions prevailing once again. Subsequent to their victory at the Australian Open, Bopanna ascended to the pinnacle of the ATP rankings, marking him as the oldest player to achieve this feat. However, a quarterfinal defeat at the Dubai Championships followed by a round-of-32 exit at the Indian Wells Masters saw him slip to the second position in the doubles rankings. Nevertheless, with this recent victory, the duo is poised to reclaim the top spot.

-- Advertisement --
The Evolution of Women in Indian Sports & Their Shining Legacy | KreedOnAlso Read | The Evolution of Women in Indian Sports & Their Shining Legacy

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Saiman Das
Saiman Das
Previous article
‘Doping at lower level is beyond our control’: Stated AFI President Adille Sumariwalla
Next article
Hardik Singh, Salima Tete Reign Supreme at Hockey India Annual Awards

RELATED ARTICLES

Athletes

Karn Sharma Biography: Age, Stats, Career, IPL Journey – All Details

Saiman Das -
Karn Vinod Sharma, widely recognized as Karn Sharma, is a prominent figure in Indian cricket, notably celebrated for his...
KreedOn Banter

‘Didn’t realize we lost the game’ – Sakshi Dhoni’s Hilarious Take on MS Dhoni’s Knock Steals Center Stage

Saiman Das -
Chennai Super Kings experienced their first defeat of the IPL 2024 season against the Delhi Capitals on Sunday. Chasing...
Hockey

Hardik Singh, Salima Tete Reign Supreme at Hockey India Annual Awards

Saiman Das -
Hardik Singh and Salima Tete, key midfielders of the national teams, were recognized at the Hockey India Annual Awards...
News

‘Doping at lower level is beyond our control’: Stated AFI President Adille Sumariwalla

Saiman Das -
Doping has long been a prevalent issue within Indian sports, particularly in the realm of athletics where numerous athletes...
Cricket Predictions

MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction | Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction |...

KreedOn Network -
MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians take on Rajasthan Royals on Monday, 1st April 2024, at Wankhede. With...
Cricket

DC vs CSK Dream11 Prediction | Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match...

KreedOn Network -
DC vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings take on Delhi Capitals on Sunday, 31 March 2024, at Visakhapatnam....

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019