Bopanna-Ebden Serve Up Victory: Reclaim World No. 1 Doubles Ranking!

Indian tennis stalwart Rohan Bopanna has once again etched his name in history, solidifying his position as the oldest ATP Masters 1000 champion alongside his Australian counterpart Matt Ebden by seizing the men’s doubles title at the Miami Open. In a remarkable display of skill and determination, the 44-year-old Bopanna, alongside Ebden, rallied from a set down to secure a thrilling 6-7(3), 6-3, 10-6 victory over Croatia’s Ivan Dodig and American Austin Krajicek at the Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday. This triumph not only eclipses Bopanna’s previous record set last year when he clinched the Indian Wells title at 43 but also propels him back to the summit of the doubles rankings.

This marked Bopanna’s 14th appearance in an ATP Masters 1000 final. In total, it was his 63rd final at the ATP Tour level and his 26th doubles title. Bopanna accomplished a significant milestone, becoming the second Indian player, following Leander Paes, to reach the final of all nine ATP Masters events. Bopanna and Ebden orchestrated a comeback by securing an early break in the second set, thereby equalizing the game. The tiebreaker mirrored the closely contested nature of the preceding sets, with the reigning Australian Open champions ultimately prevailing.

Similar to the initial two sets, the tiebreaker witnessed a closely contested battle, resulting in the reigning Australian Open champions prevailing once again. Subsequent to their victory at the Australian Open, Bopanna ascended to the pinnacle of the ATP rankings, marking him as the oldest player to achieve this feat. However, a quarterfinal defeat at the Dubai Championships followed by a round-of-32 exit at the Indian Wells Masters saw him slip to the second position in the doubles rankings. Nevertheless, with this recent victory, the duo is poised to reclaim the top spot.

