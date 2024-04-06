Bollywood star Ajay Devgn’s Admirable Homage to MS Dhoni Strikes a Chord!

- Advertisement -

One of the most coveted figures in cricket worldwide is MS Dhoni. His influence remains significant, particularly in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he continues to leave a mark. Dhoni’s connection with fans strengthened notably after leading India to victory in the 50-over World Cup, ending a 28-year drought. Notably, he holds the distinction of being the sole captain to secure all ICC trophies.

Among Dhoni’s ardent admirers is Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who revealed his admiration during a promotional event coinciding with a match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Ajay Devgn lauded MS Dhoni’s composure on the field, highlighting the enigmatic nature of his decision-making process. He emphasized Dhoni’s ability to instill hope even in challenging circumstances.

Adding to the conversation, Devgn’s co-star Priya Mani suggested that Dhoni should maintain his current batting position, echoing sentiments of many fans.

The ex-captain of the Indian cricket team relinquished his leadership role at CSK before the commencement of the IPL 2024 season. Ruturaj Gaikwad was appointed as his successor. Gaikwad, who led the young Indian squad to victory at the Asian Games 2023, brings leadership experience to the role. Notably, CSK had previously entrusted Ravindra Jadeja with the captaincy, but he opted to focus solely on playing.

