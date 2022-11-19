Bobby Aloysius dreams of following her Ouseph sir by starting a High Jump School

- Advertisement -

Bobby Aloysius is a name to reckon with. She was the country’s one of the best High Jumpers of her time and achieved several medals in international competitions such as a gold medal in Asian Championships (2000), silver medals in Busan Asian Games (2002), Asian Championships in Manila and Afro-Asian Games (2003). Bobby’s record of jumping 1.91 meters remained a national record till 2012 when Sahana Kumari broke it in the year by jumping 1.92 meters in the qualifiers for London Olympics. Bobby said goodbye to the professional high jump after returning from Athens Olympics in 2004. However, Bobby failed to reach the final round in the Athens Olympics, finishing in the 28th position in the qualifying phase with 1.85 meters.

Bobby Aloysius Gratitude to Ouseph Sir

Bobby was born in Chemperi village in Kannur in Kerala. In her childhood, Bobby tried all other events. But being taller than other girls, Bobby always became champion whenever she tried high jumps at the school level. Talking over the phone from her office in Thiruvananthapuram the 48-year-old high-jumper said,

“I still feel fortunate to have started serious training under a coach like T.P Ouseph. Sir taught me about the basics and techniques of High-Jump in such a way that helped me to prosper. I started training under his observation at the age of 15 only. I cannot describe in words how much I have benefitted from him. That is why I still keep in touch with him and also try to motivate him so that he does not quit coaching.”

The Improvement under Denis Doyle

Bobby Aloysius had also trained under famous English High Jump-coach Denis Doyle for a one-and-half year. She added,

“Before going to England and training under him I was able to jump 1.88 meters. Under his coaching I improved a lot, jumping 1.91 meters to set a national record finally.”

Bobby Aloysius explained that there was a huge difference in training methods and infrastructure between training in India and there.

Influence of Yelena Isinbayeva on Bobby Aloysius

Bobby still remembers the brief time she had spent with legendary high jumper Yelena Isinbayeva in Moscow. She became nostalgic while commenting,

"Generally, the top athletes do not seem to be keen on helping those athletes who are mediocre to them. But I saw that Isinbayeva was so generous. She not only trained with the athletes like me but helped me a lot also by advising me on how to improve my jump. She was simply exceptional."

Bobby Aloysius On The Future of the High Jump in India

Bobby Aloysius does not see much hope for the future of the High Jump in India. She explained,

“Tejashwin Shankar has a chance of winning a medal in The Asian Games next year. But it becomes very difficult for the event in India to develop. First of all, you need to be truly tall to show quality performance in an event like the High Jump. Secondly, lack of infrastructure as well as the experienced and quality coach is another key factor for the development of High Jumpers in India.”

The Dream and Gangotri

Bobby Aloysius also has dreams to follow her Ouseph sir by starting a specialized High Jump school in the future. In Thiruvananthapuram, she sometimes observes the trainee High Jumpers and gives them advice. She said,

“I have the desire to set up a High Jump academy. But I do not know how to start as I do not have financial strength. Still, let us see.”

Bobby’s daughter Gangori has recently caught the attention of the media after having shown performance in golf. Bobby said,

“She is also doing the High Jump. I want to see next year whether she has a passion for the High Jump. Then I will decide. I had trained Naina for three consecutive years and she also won medals at the national level. But after she left me suddenly I stopped coaching.”

The Dhayan Chand awardee who is the Superintendent of Customs in Chennai is currently busy with her office. Still, she nurtures her dreams to produce another Bobby Aloysius in the future.

