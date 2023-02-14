Bizcon India 2023 | Uttarakhand Biggest Business Conclave

- Advertisement -

Bizcon India 2023 was organized in Dehradun, Uttarakhand on Sunday 5th February 2023. This event was mainly organized for businessmen. The event was organized at a hotel on Haridwar Road in which Bollywood’s well-known personality Prachi Desai was present.

Many businesses were discussed at this event, in which many big personalities like Dayashankar, Durgesh Pant, Hemant Kochhar, Khalid Vani, Siddharth Agarwal, Khajan Das, Rohit Gupta, Divya Rawat, Nupur Agarwal, Amit Tyagi, Hemant Kochhar, Ram Pravesh, Trishala Malik, Sunil Gama, Devansh, Gajendra Singh Rawat, Dr. Geeta Khana, Banshidhar Tiwari, GS Rawat, Roshan Lal Aggarwal, Yogesh Aggarwal, etc. shared their views.

Here different fields like agriculture, education, tourism, technology science, and law were also discussed in which everyone presented their different views. The audience also actively participated in the event and asked interesting questions, which were delightfully answered by the speakers.

The sponsors of the event were Future World, Elloras’, Orra (jewellery store), and Bullmen Reality. Dharma Creation‘s founder Akash Gupta contributed a lot to successfully organizing this event. Along with him, his entire team including Akshay Gupta, Sumit Tiwari, Ketan Purohit, Faisal Khan, Arshad, Abhinav, Aslam Ali, Rahul Thakur, Vibhor Gupta, Pankaj, Aman Gupta, Asif Ansari, Isha Sharma, Somali Anand, Umang Dhameja, Sanjay Bisht also contributed a lot.

