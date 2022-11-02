Biswajit Bhattacharya – Former Indian striker revolutionizing football in Bengal

- Advertisement -

Introduction

Biswajit Bhattacharya, the former international striker from Bengal and India has also excelled in coaching in almost 15 years of his coaching. He has coached Kolkata’s three big clubs, East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, and Mohammedan Sporting. He has coached the Bengal team in Santosh Trophy. Managing the Bengal team in the recently-concluded National Games in Gujarat was his second assignment as coach of the Bengal team in the National Games and this time Bhattacharya’s tutelage gave Bengal the desired gold medal through the convincing 5-0 victory in the final against Kerala.

The Difficult Match

Talking over the phone from his residence in Kolkata, the 57-year-old Biswajit Bhattacharya pointed out,

“In the group league phase, the match against Gujarat was toughest. I did not have any idea about the team. Rather I understated my personal feeling that we would be able to defeat them easily. But Gujarat, exhibiting splendid football, offered a decent fight. We won finally 3-1 but at one point in time, the scoreline was 1-1. Apart from the semi-final match against Services, I must say this match was the most difficult.” This apart, the Bengal team had to play against terrific odds throughout the competition. Bhattacharya explained, “We had to play matches every alternate day. The players used to get the least amount of resting time. In only five matches we were shown 13 yellow cards. In the semifinal match the referee allowed 13 minutes additional time before the last whistle. So, having overcome all these odds Bengal has been victorious.”

Biswajit Bhattacharya: The Unsung Heroes

The names of Narohari Sreshtha and Rabi Hasda have become popular in the media as well as in social media mainly because they have consistently scored goals since the beginning of the competition. But, according to Bhattacharya, along with them there were unsung heroes in the team also. Bhattacharya revealed,

“Ravi, Harohari, Surojit Hasda-they all were consistent. But I should also mention Amit Tudu and Rakesh Dhara’s names along with them. I knew their ability. They have the capability to hold and change the complexion of the match if others falter to deliver. That is why I did not play them in the team’s initial match. I put them against Gujarat and at a time when the scoreline became 1-1 and the team looked struggling to come out of the opposition’s dominance, Rakesh who plays as a central midfielder, and Amit’s maturity helped others to deliver their best.”

Biswajit Bhattacharya On The Influence of Foreign Coaches

Biswajit Bhattacharya who became the best player in the Great Wall Cup has been famous for his man-management skill and maintains the same philosophy. Talking about this issue Bhattacharya commented,

“I have learned this technique mainly from the coaches whom I met during my playing days. Ciric Milovan must be mentioned in this discussion. I am greatly influenced by his style of coaching and I still try to apply some of his coaching techniques. He was such a coach who never put any kind of mental stress on his players. He knew the technique of keeping his footballers psychologically upbeat always, even before any crucial match.”

The Uncertain Future

Biswajit Bhattacharya lamented that despite having delivered their best the footballers who became champions in the National Games do not have a certain future. He explained

"This is due to the lackluster attitude of Kolkata's big blubs who nowadays have stopped spotting talented local footballers. On the contrary, just look at Kerala. Nine of their National Games footballers have been recruited by Kerala Blasters while six in the team have signed for I-league clubs. So, they are in a process to nurture their local talents. We have stopped this. Naturally, the fate of our talented footballers looks uncertain."

