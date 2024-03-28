Thursday, March 28, 2024
Bijay Chhetri Joins Colon FC: First Indian Footballer to Sign for Latin American Club

Bijay Chhetri Joins Colon FC: First Indian Footballer to Sign for Latin American Club
Image Source - The Statesman
Sumit Malgotra
Sumit Malgotra
1 mins read
Updated:
Bijay Chhetri, a rising star in Indian football, has embarked on an exciting journey by Joining Colon FC, a prestigious Latin American club, on loan from Chennaiyin FC until the year’s end. This historic move marks him as the pioneer Indian footballer to secure a professional contract with a Latin American club, stationed in Uruguay. Colon FC, boasting a remarkable 116-year legacy in Montevideo, Uruguay, presently competes in the country’s second division, with the potential to extend Bijay Chhetri’s stay permanently.

This significant development underscores Chennaiyin FC’s dedication to fostering and empowering young Indian talent. Bijay, a gifted 22-year-old defender hailing from Manipur, has been diligently honing his skills since joining Chennaiyin FC in July last year, under the tutelage of expert coaches.

His footballing journey commenced in 2016 with Shillong Lajong, progressing to his senior debut with Indian Arrows in 2018. Before gracing Chennaiyin FC with his presence this season, Bijay showcased his prowess with clubs such as Chennai City, Real Kashmir, and Sreenidi Deccan.

This groundbreaking move not only opens doors for Bijay‘s personal growth but also symbolizes a significant milestone in the global recognition of Indian football talent.

Chhetri expressed:

“I feel so excited to get this opportunity for the new challenge in my professional career. I hope to put in good performances to enhance my game, repay the trust shown in me by Colon FC and to keep the Indian flag flying high. I am very well aware that If I do well it can pave the way for future Indian players also to move abroad into these markets. I wish to sincerely thank Vita Dani and the Chennaiyin FC management along with my agency Soccer Consultants Group for facilitating the transfer. Without their help it wouldn’t have been possible.”

Marcelo Rifas, director of Colon Futbol Club, speaking on the transfer said

“When a Bijay’s profile was proposed to us, looking at his videos from the past, his profile and our internal references we got more and more confident of the player. Now we sincerely hope he can come at the earliest and get integrated into our team. We see him as a solid first team player for us. It also helps us open a line of sourcing players from a new marketplace.”

Best Football kits | KreedOnRead More | Top 10 Best Football Kits You Can’t Ignore | Score in Style

