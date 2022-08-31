Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Biggest Sports broadcast Contracts in India – The value of IPL broadcasting rights will blow your mind

By Ayushi Bhatti
Updated:
Image Source- Scroll.in
Sports broadcasting is a significant way to promote sports not only in India but worldwide. Different organizations sign several prestigious broadcasting contracts to increase the influence of sports and build a strong sporting nation. The contracts distinguish for every game and are beneficial for the event as well as the broadcasters. Let’s dig into some of the famous sports broadcasting contracts operational in the country. Top-notch sports networks and brands broadcast different games to generate revenue, and advertising contributes significantly to the revenue.

Indian cricket broadcast rights – IPL broadcast rights

sports broadcast - KreedOn
Image Source: Business Standard

The 15-year-old legacy of the Indian Premier League is the world’s largest cricket league that has established a huge fan base not only in India but across the globe. BCCI sold television and broadcasting rights for about three times the value of its former contracts, which were recorded to be $6.2 billion. It has fortified The Indian Premier League’s stature among the most valued sports properties. The contract is thereby divided into two parts, one of which is delegated to the local Disney subsidiary and star sports for regulating television rights for the Indian subcontinent. The second is delegated to Viacom 18, which is a cooperation between India’s Reliance Industries and Paramount for maintaining digital rights. The former rights were sold at $3.02 billion and the latter at $3.05 billion. The contract duration is five years, which will come into play by next year. 

There was an intense moment between mega companies for purchasing broadcasting rights and the bidding drew the attention of Sony Pictures Network India, Reliance Industries, and Walt Disney. Over the years, the Indian Premier League has turned fruitful for the world’s renowned players, with million-dollar contracts, making the game a commercial bandwagon. The Indian cricketers are pocketing multimillion-dollar contracts with a surge in viewership streaming on numerous platforms. 

Sports Broadcast and promotion of badminton

sports broadcast - KreedOn
Image Source: The Sports News

Grand Pix Badminton League was inaugurated by Eurosports India in the 2022 session that commenced on 21 August and concluded on 21 August. The broadcasting rights have been acquired by Eurosports India and the 2022 edition of GPBL has already been held in Bengaluru. The head of Eurosport India, Ruchir Jain announced the broadcast partnership and said that “It’s the first time that our top players will be managing a team consisting of budding players and we are very eager to bring that action to the audience in India. GPBL is just a new beginning that is going to go on for a long time and we are glad to be a part of this journey. 

Mandya Bulls, Mysore Panthers, Bengaluru Lions, Malnad Falcons, KGF Wolves, Mangalore Sharks, Bundipur Tuskers and Kodagu Tigers were the eight teams that competed in GPBL. 

On the other hand, Sony Sports Network purchased the broadcasting rights for two years to televise the Badminton Asia Championship 2022. The two-year broadcast deal will be accountable for the championship session of 2022-2023. The agreement and association have secured exclusive television and digital rights, not just limited to India but spreading across the subcontinent including countries like Afghanistan, Bhutan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.  

Ultimate Kho-Kho sports broadcast rights

ultimate kho kho - KreedOn
Image Source: Exchange4media
For the first time in Indian history, the game of kho kho has pitched in and attained broadcasting rights that have been acquired by Sony Sports Network to telecast the inaugural season of Ultimate Kho Kho to the fans and audience within the comforts of their homes. The game will be streamed in Hindi (Sony Ten 3), English (Sony Ten 1), Tamil, and Telugu (Sony Ten 4) and also on SonyLIV. 

The opening season had already kicked off on 14 August in Pune that will conclude with a final clash between the winning teams among the 6 competing teams on 4 September. 

The league aims to revolutionise the indigenous sport of kho kho with a contemporary approach to uplift and promote the game across the subcontinent. It is a step towards making India a multi-sport nation. 

Football broadcast in India

Football broadcast in India - KreedOn

Football has a massive influence on youth as they admire accomplishing great heights in the game. The football broadcast in India is regulated by branded sports networks of Sony India and Star India on OTT platforms and television. The net worth of the Indian sports rights market was estimated to be $1.1 billion in 2019. Digital videos accounted for a 20% share of the sports rights market. However, only 13% of the value of sports rights is represented by non-cricketing sports like Lawn tennis, kabaddi, wrestling, badminton, and football. The sponsorship revenue generated by football takes a distant spot in Indian sports. The television audience, as well as branded sports networks, generate huge profits through advertising and broadcasting. 

List of renowned sports channels in India 

Conglomerate Channels OTT Platform 
Star IndiaStar Sports 1

Star Sports 2

Star Sports 3 

Star Sports Select 1 Star Sports Select 2 Star Sports First

Disney+Hotstar 
Sony India Sony Ten 1

Sony Ten 2

Sony Ten 3

Sony Ten 4

SonyLIV
Viacom18 Sports 18 

Sports 18 Khel 

Voot 
Warner Bros. Discovery Asia PacificEurosportDiscovery+ 
Prasar Bharati DD Sports None 

Major Indian Sports Broadcast Contracts 

All sports are uplifted and promoted through the broadcasting contracts that make them viable for the audience. There are numerous leagues and events supported by popular brands and broadcast on various platforms. Some famous sports broadcast contracts are associated with basketball, badminton, cricket, golf, hockey, kabaddi, Motorsport, MMA, Pro-wrestling, tennis, and so on. Let’s get into a glimpse of some of these contracts, which are as follows: 

SportsEvent Channel 
Basketball National Basketball Association Viacom18 
EuroLeague Eurosport India 
Badminton BWF World ChampionshipsStar Sports 
Thomas Cup Viacom18
Uber Cup Viacom18 
BWF World Tour FinalsStar Sports 
BWF World Tour Viacom18 
Badminton Asia ChampionshipsSony Pictures Sports Network 
Golf Masters Tournament Star Sports 
U.S. Open Eurosport India 
The Open Championship Eurosport India 
Hockey Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup Star Sports 
Women’s FIH Hockey World Cup Star Sports 
Men’s FIH Pro League Star Sports 
Women’s FIH Pro League Star Sports 
Men’s Asia Cup Star Sports 
Men’s Asian Champion Trophy Star Sports 
Kabaddi Pro Kabaddi League Star Sports 
Motorsport Formula 1Star Sports 
Formula E Star Sports 
Moto GP Eurosport India 
WTCR Eurosport India 
Multi-Sport Events Summer OlympicsSony Pictures Sports Network 
Summer Paralympics Eurosport India 
Commonwealth Games Sony Pictures Sports Network 
Asian Games Sony Pictures Sports Network 
World Athletics ChampionshipSony Pictures Sports Network 
Khelo India Youth Games Star Sports 
Pro-Wrestling WWESony Pictures Sports Network 
Tennis Grand Slam Tournaments Sony Pictures Sports Network 

Star Sports 

ATP Tour Viacom18

Tennis TV

Eurosport India 

Sony Pictures Sports Network 

Star Sports 

Cricket Broadcasting contracts in India 

Cricket has the largest fan base among other games in not only India but across the globe. Several grand tournaments and leagues are organized every year that are sponsored by mega brands. These broadcasting contracts benefit players, brands, and other associations linked through the promotional and streaming rights that are granted to these colossal tournaments. Let us have a glance at the cricket tournaments that empowers and ignites the craze among fans.

Events Channels and Live streaming 
International Cricket Council: 

ICC World Test Championship Final 

Cricket World Cup 

Cricket World Cup Qualifier 

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 

Star Sports 

Disney+Hotstar

DD Sports 

Asian Cricket Council

Asia Cup 

Star Sports 

Disney+Hotstar

DD Sports 

International Cricket in IndiaStar Sports 

DD sports 

International Cricket in South Africa Star Sports 

DD sports 

International Cricket in Australia 

International Cricket in England 

International Cricket in Pakistan

International Cricket in Sri Lanka 

Sony Pictures Sports Network 

DD Sports 

International Cricket in New Zealand Amazon Prime 
International Cricket in West Indies 

International Cricket in Zimbabwe 

International Cricket in Bangladesh 

FanCode 
Ranji Trophy 

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 

Vijay Hazare Trophy 

Star Sports 
Bihar Cricket League Eurosport India 
Tamil Nadu Premier League 

Andhra Pradesh Premier League 

Star Sports 
Bengal T20 Challenge FanCode 

 

Ayushi Bhatti
