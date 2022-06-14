BIG SPORTS NEWS! Indian Para Badminton Team shines at Canada International Para-Badminton | Nation wins 9 medal

- Advertisement -

Indian para shuttlers signed off their reign with nine medals at the Canada International Para-Badminton on Monday. Two gold by Manasi Joshi and Manisha Ramadas and one silver by Pramod Bhagat adorned more medals for India by the end of the final day.

9 Medals

2 Gold

1 Silver

6 Bronze Indian Para Team Won 9 Medals Including 2 Gold, 1 Silver & 6 Bronze in Canada Para Badminton International 8-12 June 2022 Gold Medalist

1. WS SU5 – Manisha Ramadas

2. WS SL3 – Manasi Joshi Silver Medalist

1. MS SL3 – Pramod Bhagat pic.twitter.com/DurvLrzI8A — Paralympic India 🇮🇳 🏅#Praise4Para (@ParalympicIndia) June 13, 2022

Joshi, the world champion, produced an outstanding performance in all her round-robin matches over compatriot Parul Parmar, France’s Coraline Bergeron, Noriko Ito of Japan, and Ukrainian Oksana Kozyna.

This season is Joshi’s fourth title win in the women’s singles event. In the final, Joshi made an incredible comeback after losing her second set and fought hard to win against her Ukrainian opponent by 21-18, 15-21, 22-20.

The 17-year-old, Ramadas fought bravely to pull off 27-25, 21-9 over Japan’s Akiko Sugino in the final. This is her fourth gold in women’s singles (SU5 category) this season.

Pramod Bhagat clinched the silver medal after going down fighting against his arch-rival Daniel Bethell 14-21, 21-9, 15-21. This is the second occasion when Bhagwat was outshined by Englishman and Olympic silver medalist since Tokyo 2020.

Champions of Para-Badminton International, Canada

Gold – Manasi Joshi and Manisha Ramadass

– Silver – Pramod Bhagat

– Bronze– Nitesh Kumar (Men’s Singles SL3), Parul Parmar (Women’s Singles SL3), Tarun Dhillon (Men’s Singles SL4), Ruthick Raghupathi (Men’s Singles SU5), and Tarun Dhillon (Men’s Doubles SL3-SL4).

