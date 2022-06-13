Big News! Two Silver medals for India at the Youth World Weightlifting Championships 2022

- Advertisement -

India’s young weightlifters Akansha Kishor Vyavhare won the silver medal in the 40kg category while Vijay Prajapati secured the second position in 49 kg in the 2022 IWF Youth World Weightlifting Championships for men and women in Leon, Mexico on Sunday.

Akansha lifted a total of 127 kg (snatch 59kg + jerk 68kg)

Vijay lifted 175kg (snatch 78kg + jerk 97kg)

Akanksha bagged first place in the Snatch portion, while she took third place in the Clean & Jerk portion with 68 kg, eventually winning a silver medal with a total of 127 kg for India. Lawren Sofia Estrada Velez (Colombia’s) clinched the gold medal with 128 kg. Aleksandra Belenko of Kazakhstan settled for a bronze medal (125 kg).

In the Snatch, Vijay ranked third in the competition, lifted 78 kg, and second in the Clean & Jerk segment. A total of six athletes from four nations. Alexis Javier Endara Criollo (Ecuador) won the gold medal, a total of 184 kg, while Bulgaria’s Nino Simeonov bagged the bronze medal with 174 kg.

