Big News! Rahul Jhakar & Avani Lekhara shines at 2022 WSPS WC, Changwon

- Advertisement -

India’s ace shooters, Rahul Jakhar and Avani Lekhara won gold and silver in their respective shooting categories at the ongoing 2022 WSPS World Cup, Changwon. On the other hand, compatriot Pooja Agarwal bagged bronze in P3 Mixed 25m Pistol SH1. Avani won silver in R2 Women’s 10m Air Rifle SH1 event with a score of 247.8 in the Final. She also topped the qualification round with a score of 626.1.

AVANI WINS SILVER 🥈@AvaniLekhara clinches 🥈 medal in R2- Women's 10m Air Rifle SH1 🔫 event at ongoing 2022 WSPS World Cup, Changwon Avani topped the qual. round with a score of 626.1 & scored 247.8 in the Final Many congratulations Champ!!

Keep it up 👏👏#ParaShooting pic.twitter.com/gkYMSR5ZaS — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 18, 2022

A strong contingent of 14 shooters ushered by Paralympic Medalists Avani Lekhara and Adhana Singhraj started off their campaign at 2022 WSPS World Cup, Changwon.

A strong contingent of 14 shooters🔫 led by Paralympic Medalists @AvaniLekhara & @AdhanaSinghraj are ready to start off their campaign at 2022 WSPS World Cup, Changwon 😀 🗓 18 – 24 August

📍 South Korea -- Advertisement -- Join us in wishing them the best 👍#IndianSports #ParaShooting pic.twitter.com/b5aMv0Mnes — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 17, 2022

-- Advertisement --

This is how Avani expressed her joy on Twitter,

“So happy to have secured the silver medal in the SH1 10M Air Rifle event at Changwon 2022 WSPS World Cup. Topped the qualifying and followed it up with a medal in some truly testing circumstances! Happy with my performance today!”

So happy to have secured the silver medal in the SH1 10M Air Rifle event at Changwon 2022 WSPS World Cup. Topped the qualifying and followed it up with 🥈 in some truly testing circumstances! Happy with my performance today!

📷 @ShootingPara pic.twitter.com/YI1Q5QCU0x — Avani Lekhara अवनी लेखरा PLY (@AvaniLekhara) August 18, 2022

-- Advertisement --

The World Shooting Para Sport (WSPS) season returned to South Korea for the first time since the 2018 World Shooting Championships.

-- Advertisement --

South Korea is among the most successful shooting Para sports nations. They have also participated in every Winter Paralympic Games since 1992.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport