Thursday, August 18, 2022
Big News! Rahul Jhakar & Avani Lekhara shines at 2022 WSPS WC, Changwon

By Nidhi Singh
Big News! Rahul Jhakar & Avani Lekhara shines at ongoing 2022 WSPS World Cup, Changwon-KreedOn
Image Source- Republic World
India’s ace shooters, Rahul Jakhar and Avani Lekhara won gold and silver in their respective shooting categories at the ongoing 2022 WSPS World Cup, Changwon. On the other hand, compatriot Pooja Agarwal bagged bronze in P3 Mixed 25m Pistol SH1. Avani won silver in R2 Women’s 10m Air Rifle SH1 event with a score of 247.8 in the Final. She also topped the qualification round with a score of 626.1.

A strong contingent of 14 shooters ushered by Paralympic Medalists Avani Lekhara and Adhana Singhraj started off their campaign at 2022 WSPS World Cup, Changwon.

This is how Avani expressed her joy on Twitter,

“So happy to have secured the silver medal in the SH1 10M Air Rifle event at Changwon 2022 WSPS World Cup. Topped the qualifying and followed it up with a medal in some truly testing circumstances! Happy with my performance today!”

The World Shooting Para Sport (WSPS) season returned to South Korea for the first time since the 2018 World Shooting Championships.

South Korea is among the most successful shooting Para sports nations. They have also participated in every Winter Paralympic Games since 1992.

Nidhi Singh
