BIG News! Paracanoe athlete Pooja Ojha created history in ICF World Championship | Grabbed silver metal

Thursday, August 4, 2022
Paracanoe athlete Pooja Ojha created history in ICF World Championship | Grabbed silver metal

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Paracanoe athlete Pooja Ojha won silver in ICF canoe world sprint championship- KreedOn
Image Source- Twitter
Indian Paracanoe athlete Pooja Ojha created a historic moment for the nation when she won a silver medal in the VL1 Women’s 200m Final, ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships. This is India’s first ever medal in this World Championship.

She won silver with the timing of 1:34.18 at the 2022 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships, held in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada. 

The ICF Canoe Sprint Championships are an international event in canoe racing. This is one of two Summer Olympic sports events organized by the International Canoe Federation.

The 2020 ICF Paracanoe World Championships were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

