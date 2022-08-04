BIG News! Paracanoe athlete Pooja Ojha created history in ICF World Championship | Grabbed silver metal

- Advertisement -

Indian Paracanoe athlete Pooja Ojha created a historic moment for the nation when she won a silver medal in the VL1 Women’s 200m Final, ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships. This is India’s first ever medal in this World Championship.

She won silver with the timing of 1:34.18 at the 2022 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships, held in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada.

The ICF Canoe Sprint Championships are an international event in canoe racing. This is one of two Summer Olympic sports events organized by the International Canoe Federation.

The 2020 ICF Paracanoe World Championships were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twitter Reactions

Paracanoe athlete Pooja Ojha wins silver medal in VL1 Women's 200m Final with the timing of 1:34.18 at 2022 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships, Canada (Source: SAI) pic.twitter.com/9mLZoSbhmq — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2022

2022 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships, Canada (3rd-8th August) Update ✅ -- Advertisement -- First ever 🏅 for 🇮🇳 in World Championships Pooja Ojha won silver 🥈 in VL1 Women's 200m Final with the timing of 1:34.18 Great work Champ! Proud of You👍#IndianSports #IndianAthletes pic.twitter.com/gkEpjBWcvS — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 4, 2022

Kudos to our para canoe team member Pooja Ojha for winning silver medal in the VL1 200 meters category at the International Canoe Federation (ICF) Canoe Sprint and Paracanoe World Championships being held at Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada. pic.twitter.com/uFcva2PIy8 — Paralympic India 🇮🇳 🏅#Praise4Para (@ParalympicIndia) August 4, 2022

Congratulations to Pooja Ojha for winning a silver medal at the 2022 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships, Canada in the VL1 Women's 200m Final. This is India’s first ever medal in the World Championship. A truly memorable performance by her that has made the country proud. pic.twitter.com/MAnrMsXP33 — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 4, 2022

Another great news coming in from Canada this time as Pooja Ojha wins Silver and India's First ever medal in World Championships at

2022 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships. She won her VL1 Women's 200m Final with the timing of 1:34.18. The nation is proud of you! pic.twitter.com/6De19JkzmN — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) August 4, 2022

News like these make every Indian Happy😀 2022 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships, Canada, we won first ever medal for India in World Championships. Pooja Ojha won silver 🥈 in VL1 Women's 200m Final. Heartiest congratulations 👍 pic.twitter.com/EyFsH1K7MT — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) August 4, 2022

