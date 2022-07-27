Big News! India to host Women’s ODI World Cup in 2025

- Advertisement -

India will finally host the Women’s Cricket 50-over World Cup in 2025 as the BCCI has successfully bid for the mega event. This huge deal was clinched by the BCCI at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Annual Conference that concluded in Birmingham on Tuesday (July 26).

𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗟𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝘀 🆙! India to host the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup. 👏 👏 The 50-over World Cup returns to India after 2013. 👍 👍 pic.twitter.com/ev6zXpX2gW — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 27, 2022

After more than a decade, the ICC flagship event will mark its journey again in India. It was in the year 2013 when India hosted the Women 50 over the World cup last time. Australia emerged champions after beating the West Indies by 114 runs in the final held in Mumbai, India in 2013.

Great news for cricket fans in Asia with three more World Cups confirmed across the next four years 🔥 Details ⬇️https://t.co/cNlSYfAyus — ICC (@ICC) July 27, 2022

ICC Women’s Global Event Schedule

Three other ICC women’s events were also allotted on the day- Bangladesh hosting the 2024 T20 World Cup while England clinching the hosting rights for the 2026 edition. Srilanka got the privileges to host the inaugural T20 Champions Trophy in 2027, subject to them qualifying for the event.

The hosts were selected via a competitive bidding process under the supervision of the Board sub-committee chaired by Martin Snedden along with Clare Connor, Sourav Ganguly, and Ricky Skerritt. The ICC Board accepted the recommendations of the committee as they conducted a detailed review of each bid along with ICC management.

Sourav Ganguly, President, BCCI said-

“We were keen on hosting the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 and we are glad we have won the hosting rights for this marquee clash on the women’s calendar. India hosted the 50-over women’s World Cup in 2013 and the sport has undergone tremendous transformation since then,”

In Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham this year, women’s T20I cricket is making its debut Where the top eight teams compete for the gold medal.

The election schedule for the next ICC Chair declared

The election for the position of ICC Chairman will be held in November 2022. The term of the position, presently occupied by Greg Barclay will run for a period of two years, from 1 December 2022 to 30 November 2024. VVS Laxman and Daniel Vettori have also been selected to the ICC Men’s Cricket Committee as current player representatives.

