Wednesday, July 27, 2022
HomeSportsCricketBig News! India to host Women’s ODI World Cup in 2025

Big News! India to host Women’s ODI World Cup in 2025

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Big News- India to host Women's 50-over World Cup in 2025- KreedOn
Image Source- Jagran Josh
- Advertisement -

India will finally host the Women’s Cricket 50-over World Cup in 2025 as the BCCI has successfully bid for the mega event. This huge deal was clinched by the BCCI at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Annual Conference that concluded in Birmingham on Tuesday (July 26).

-- Advertisement --

After more than a decade, the ICC flagship event will mark its journey again in India. It was in the year 2013 when India hosted the Women 50 over the World cup last time.  Australia emerged champions after beating the West Indies by 114 runs in the final held in Mumbai, India in 2013.

ICC Women’s Global Event Schedule

-- Advertisement --

Three other ICC women’s events were also allotted on the day- Bangladesh hosting the 2024 T20 World Cup while England clinching the hosting rights for the 2026 edition. Srilanka got the privileges to host the inaugural T20 Champions Trophy in 2027, subject to them qualifying for the event.

Image Source- ICC-cricket.com

The hosts were selected via a competitive bidding process under the supervision of the Board sub-committee chaired by Martin Snedden along with Clare Connor, Sourav Ganguly, and Ricky Skerritt. The ICC Board accepted the recommendations of the committee as they conducted a detailed review of each bid along with ICC management.

-- Advertisement --

Sourav Ganguly, President, BCCI said-

“We were keen on hosting the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 and we are glad we have won the hosting rights for this marquee clash on the women’s calendar. India hosted the 50-over women’s World Cup in 2013 and the sport has undergone tremendous transformation since then,”

In Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham this year, women’s T20I cricket is making its debut Where the top eight teams compete for the gold medal.

The election schedule for the next ICC Chair declared

The election for the position of ICC Chairman will be held in November 2022. The term of the position, presently occupied by Greg Barclay will run for a period of two years, from 1 December 2022 to 30 November 2024. VVS Laxman and Daniel Vettori have also been selected to the ICC Men’s Cricket Committee as current player representatives.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport 

-- Advertisement --
Nidhi Singh
Previous articleInd vs WI 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction | India vs West Indies Dream11 Prediction Tips by Experts | Match Preview, Team Analysis, Where to watch

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: contact@kreedon.com, marketing@kreedon.com


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Where to watch cwg 2022 in India - Sony Pictures Networks India clinched TV & digital rights to broadcast Commonwealth Games 2022 in India- KreedOn

Know where to watch CWG 2022 | Sony Pictures Networks India...

Commonwealth Games 2022
List of sports added & removed from Commonwealth Games 2022- KreedOn

List of sports added for the first time in CWG 2022...

Commonwealth Games 2022
Total number of medals won by India in hockey at Commonwealth Games- KreedOn

Total number of medals won by India in hockey at Commonwealth...

Commonwealth Games 2022
Commonwealth Games 2022- Meet the Indian Cycling squad and know their schedule- KreedOn

Commonwealth Games 2022 | Meet the Indian Cycling Squad & Know...

Commonwealth Games 2022