BIG NEWS! India finishes with 27 medals at World Para Athletics Grand Prix campaign 2022

- Advertisement -

India ended a successful campaign at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2022 held in Tunisia with a total of 27 medals. In three days, India claimed a total of 27 medals including eight gold, ten silver, and nine bronze medals.

The event was organized in Tunisia from 27 to 29 June 2022. On the final day of the event, Indian para-athletes won a total of 13 medals.

World Para Athletics Grand Prix – Medals won by Indian Contingent

-- Advertisement --

On day 3, Sandip Sanjay Sargar opened the gold medal account for India in the men’s javelin throw F42/44/46 category. It was followed by Pranav Soorma in Men’s Discus Throw in F51/55/56 event and clinched gold.

Rinku Hooda bagged another gold medal in Men’s Javelin throw F 38/46 category, Pranav Desai clinched gold in Men’s 100m sprint T44/64 category and Soman Rana won gold in Men’s Shot Put F57 category.

Congratulations! Congratulations!

Karam Jyoti (Women's Discus Throw F51/53/55) and Praveen Kumar (Men's High Jump T42/44) win Gold Medal at the ongoing Tunis 2022 World Para Athletics Grand Prix. After Day 1, India stands at 5th place with 2 Gold, 5 Silver and 1 Bronze Medal. pic.twitter.com/dbQT04tvjv -- Advertisement -- — Paralympic India 🇮🇳 🏅#Praise4Para (@ParalympicIndia) June 28, 2022

-- Advertisement --

In the Women’s 1500m T12/20 race, Pooja claimed silver. Avnil Kumar won a silver in Men’s 400m T13 race. In Men’s Shotput F46, Sachin Khilari won silver. Ajeet Singh followed the same in Men’s Javelin throw F 38/46 category.

-- Advertisement --

The bronze medals were claimed by Ankur Dhama (Men’s 5000m T11/12/13), Praveen Kumar (Men’s 100m T44/64), Rohit Kumar (Men’s Shotput F46) and Manjeet (Men’s Javelin F12/13).

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport