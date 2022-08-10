BIG NEWS! Bhavani Devi clinched Gold at Commonwealth Fencing Championship 2022

- Advertisement -

Indian ace fencer Bhavani Devi clinched the golden metal at the Commonwealth Fencing Championship 2022, Wednesday. She made the headlines by winning the senior women’s sabre individual event. With this feat Bhavani has once again showcased her skills at the global level.

Bhavani Devi with her outstanding performance defeated Veronika Vasileva of Australia by 15-10 to win the title.

BHAVANI DEVI IS COMMONWEALTH FENCING CHAMPION 🏆 🇮🇳's @IamBhavaniDevi wins GOLD 🥇 at Commonwealth #Fencing 🤺 Championship 2022 in Senior Women's Sabre Individual category She won 15-10 against 🇦🇺's Vasileva in the Sabre final Hearty congratulations, Bhavani 🙂#IndianSports pic.twitter.com/8UOs6OcvLm — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 9, 2022

Bhavani Devi ay CWG 2022 – Timeline

This Indian fencing star won the second round against Alexandra David by a score of 15-6 and advanced to the semi-final round of the Commonwealth fencing championship 2022. In the semi-finals, Devi faced Lucy Higham of Scotland and went on to win the match by a comfortable margin of 15-5.

In the final, Devi fought with a tough competitor Veronika Vasileva of Australia but managed to overcome all obstacles and won the gold medal for India.

Last year, Bhavani Devi made history after becoming the first Indian fencer to qualify for Tokyo Olympics. She achieved a milestone after reaching the quarter-final of the 2020 Fencing World Cup held in Hungary.

Twitter Reactions

🤺🥇 𝗪𝗘𝗟𝗟 𝗗𝗢𝗡𝗘! Congratulations to Bhavani Devi on successfully defending her gold medal at the Commonwealth Fencing Championships. 💪 She defeated Vasileva of 🇦🇺 15-10 in the final to clinch the medal! 📸 SAI Media • #BhavaniDevi #Fencing #CFC22 #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/04j9jpE0dY — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) August 10, 2022

#BhavaniDevi strikes second gold medal at Commonwealth Fencing Championship 2022 https://t.co/kU7wfcMGAR — Republic (@republic) August 10, 2022

Fencing was not included in the just ended #CommonwealthGames2022 But parallelly,@IamBhavaniDevi won a Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Fencing Championship 2022, which was held at London. This is her 2nd Gold Medal, last time in 2018. Congrats Bhavani #Cheer4India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/rBzxxJEmCY — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 10, 2022

India's ace fencer @IamBhavaniDevi wins GOLD at the Commonwealth Fencing Championships 2022 in the Senior Women's Sabre Individual category against Australia's Vasileva (15-10). Exemplary victory!! Congratulations!#Fencing | @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/jsOCX6YK2H — Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) August 10, 2022

Kudos to ace fencer CA Bhavani Devi. Your gold medal win in the senior women's sabre individual category at the CWG is a big step forward for the sport. Hearty Congratulations. We are proud of you. Best wishes for future endeavors.@IamBhavaniDevi #CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/xSVHrz6E3y — Astrologer Dr Prem Sharma (@premastrologer) August 10, 2022

Olympic fencer Bhavani Devi clinched the gold medal at the Commonwealth Fencing Championship 2022, held in London on August 9. #fencer #commonwealthfencingchampionships2022 #bhavanidevi pic.twitter.com/me2hYyTyXL — The Logical Indian (@LogicalIndians) August 10, 2022

