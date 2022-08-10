Wednesday, August 10, 2022
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Big News! Bhavani Devi clinched Gold at Commonwealth Fencing Championship 2022- KreedOn
Image Source- Republic World
Indian ace fencer Bhavani Devi clinched the golden metal at the Commonwealth Fencing Championship 2022, Wednesday. She made the headlines by winning the senior women’s sabre individual event. With this feat Bhavani has once again showcased her skills at the global level.

Bhavani Devi with her outstanding performance defeated Veronika Vasileva of Australia by 15-10 to win the title.

Bhavani Devi ay CWG 2022 – Timeline

This Indian fencing star won the second round against Alexandra David by a score of 15-6 and advanced to the semi-final round of the Commonwealth fencing championship 2022. In the semi-finals, Devi faced Lucy Higham of Scotland and went on to win the match by a comfortable margin of 15-5.

In the final, Devi fought with a tough competitor Veronika Vasileva of Australia but managed to overcome all obstacles and won the gold medal for India.

Last year, Bhavani Devi made history after becoming the first Indian fencer to qualify for Tokyo Olympics. She achieved a milestone after reaching the quarter-final of the 2020 Fencing World Cup held in Hungary.  

Twitter Reactions

