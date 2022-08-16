Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Sports Football

Big News! Bad day for India Football – FIFA suspends All India Football Federation – Know the reason here

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Fifa suspends AIFF- KreedOn
Image Source- Reddit
The All India football federation (AIFF) was suspended by the world football governing body FIFA on Monday. The decision has been taken due to undue influence from third parties as stated by FIFA officials. They also prohibit India from the right to host the Under-17 Women’s World Cup, which is going to take place in October. The decision was taken unanimously by the Bureau of the FIFA Council. 

Earlier, FIFA had already given an ultimatum to AIFF and also threatened to suspend and take the rights to host the women’s U-17 World Cup, days after the Supreme Court’s directive to hold elections of the national federation.

An official media release, issued by FIFA, stated-

“The Bureau of the FIFA Council has unanimously decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes,” 

“The suspension also means that the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 to be held in India on 11-30 October 2022, cannot currently be held in India as planned,”

The body also stated that the suspension will be lifted only after an order to set up a committee of administrators to undertake the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee and the AIFF administration will get full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs.

The FIFA though is not closing all the doors for India as it is in talks with the sports ministry. They have been doing constructive contact with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sport to obtain some positive outcomes in favor of India.

READ | How To Become a Professional Football Coach In India?

READ | How To Become a Professional Football Coach In India? 

Nidhi Singh
