Bhavani Devi: 1st Indian Fencer To Qualify For Olympic Games

Bhavani Devi (27), star Indian Fencer from Tamil Nadu scripted history on Sunday as she became the first-ever Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics. She secured a spot for the Tokyo Olympics Games at the World Cup in Hungary.

Bhavani Devi qualified as per the Adjusted Official Ranking (A.O.R) Method. As per the A.O.R method, there were two individual spots for the Asia and Oceania region based on the World Rankings as of April 5, 2021. Currently, Bhavani ranks 45th and grabbed one of the two available slots based on the ranking.

It is a historic moment as @IamBhavaniDevi becomes the 1st ever fencer from India to qualify for the @Olympics in women’s individual sabre on basis of Adjusted Official ranking at the Men’s and Women’s Sabre World Cup in Budapest. Many congratulations! pic.twitter.com/aCoL0L6Fbt — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) March 14, 2021

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju congratulated Bhavani Devi on her qualifying for the Olympics.

Congratulations to Indian fencer Bhavani Devi who has qualified for Tokyo Olympics! She has become the 1st ever Indian fencer to achieve the feat. My best wished to @IamBhavaniDevi pic.twitter.com/NFGJzuB4Dx — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 14, 2021

Story of Never Giving-Up

Bhavani is 8 times national champion. Earlier, she had failed to qualify for the Rio Olympics. However, she never gave up and finally her years of hard work gave her the fruit, and she secured a spot for the Tokyo Olympic games. Currently, she is training in Italy under coach Nicola Zanotti.

The Tokyo Olympics were scheduled to be held in 2020, but were rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will now take place from July 23 to August 8 this year.

Sagar Lagu (SAI coach), who trained Bhavani Devi at the SAI center in Thalassery, Kerala from 2008 to 2015, said she has qualified due to her hard work and dedication.

“I am extremely happy for her achievement. She has been trying to qualify for the Olympics since the 2012 Rio Olympics. This is for the very 1st time any Indian fencer has qualified for the Olympics.” “It is due to her immense hard work, patience and dedication that she has qualified for the Tokyo Games,” Lagu added.

Recalling Bhavani’s struggle, he said she did not give up during the hard times. She has really worked hard to achieve her goals.

“Bhavani went through hardships but her hard work and dedication gave her the fruit. She never gave up. Though she faced difficulties early in her career, yet, she fought back every time.”

Also, Bhavani Devi, is India’s first fencer to win a gold at an international event. She did not let the lockdown (due to the COVID-19) affect her preparations. Bhavani continued her training with coach Zanotti via online sessions.

Congratulations! To the very young champion for scripting a new history in Indian sports. We wish all the very best to our champion for upcoming Tokyo Olympics and all her future endeavors.

