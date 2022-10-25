Bhavina Patel has a sole mission to win a gold medal in Paris Olympics- KreedOn Candids

- Advertisement -

Bhavina Patel: The Introduction

Bhavina Hasmukh Patel is one of the most accomplished Para-sports personalities in India. She became the 1st Indian table tennis player to have achieved a medal in the Paralympics in Tokyo in 2020. In that event, Bhavina stunned the fifth-ranked player in the World Borislava Peric Rankovic of Serbia in the women’s singles class-4 event quarterfinals and won the desired silver. The 36-year-old paddler, who was diagnosed with polio at the age of 12 months only, took up table tennis sport following the advice from her childhood friend.

Bhavina Patel has so far taken part in around 30 international competitions and achieved six gold medals, 15 silver medals, and eight bronze medals. Her last precious achievement was the desired gold medal in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games this year.

The Joy of Success in Birmingham

Bhavina, having won the gold medal in Birmingham, stated that it was also one of her dreams to win a maiden gold medal in such a prestigious championship as the Commonwealth Games. Talking over the phone from her residence in Ahmedabad, Bhavina said,

“It was my first medal in the Commonwealth Games. So, I was overjoyed after winning, but the paddlers from all over the World cannot take part in Commonwealth Games, so I did not have to face stronger opponents.”

Bhavina Patel: Preparation for Paris 2024

Bhavina who won a silver medal in Tokyo Paralympics in 2020 has set her focus on winning the gold medal she is dreaming of. She explained,

“I want to win the gold medal in the Paris Para-Olympics in 2024. That is why all these international championships where I am participating including the Commonwealth Games are my preparatory tournaments for the Olympics in 2024. The World Championship is coming up. I am leaving on the 3rd of next month. Looking forward to the Olympics, these tournaments are going to be my preparatory matches.”

Besides, Bhavina has plans to go on exposure trips for training and playing in some competitive matches against better paddlers after the World Championship. She said,

“I am already included in the Target Olympics Podium (TOP) scheme. So, I am planning to hone my skill and experience through training and more importantly, playing against some stronger players. It will help me a lot before the Olympics.”

The Childhood Friend & Table Tennis

Bhavina initially used to live in a village named Mehsana, quite far from Ahmedabad. Her father Hasmukh Patel runs a small cutlery shop in the village. Bhavina who was compelled to carry on her life sitting in a wheelchair from the age of only one year was initially in a dilemma about choosing table tennis. But one of her childhood friends used to play the game and after she became a Para-table tennis player, Bhavina got advice from her on whether she would be her practice partner on the board, and Bhavina’s life with table tennis sport began.

The Support

Bhavina Patel admitted that her parents were extremely supportive. She added,

“They have always stood beside me. My husband Nikunja Patel who himself was a state-level cricket player always encourages me as well as I should thank the government for coming forward with the cash incentives for me whenever I bring medals for the country.”

