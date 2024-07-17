Thursday, July 18, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeAthletesBhajan Kaur Biography: Family | Career | Education | Awards – All...
-- Advertisement --

Bhajan Kaur Biography: Family | Career | Education | Awards – All Details

Bhajan Kaur Biography: Family | Career | Education | Awards – All Details | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images
Kanika Mahtoliya
By Kanika Mahtoliya
6 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Bhajan Kaur, a 19-year-old Indian archer from Sirsa, Haryana, has been captivating the nation with her remarkable achievements in the sport of archery. Born on August 26, 2005, this young talent has already made a name for herself nationally and globally thus proving that age is nothing but a number when it comes to excellence in sports.

-- Advertisement --

Bhajan Kaur Biography

Full Name  Bhajan Kaur
Date of Birth  August 26, 2005
Place of Birth  Sirsa, Haryana 
Age 19 years
Sport  Archery 
Religion  Punjabi 
Nationality  Indian
Marital Status  Unmarried 

Family of Bhajan Kaur

Bhajan’s father’s name is Bhagwan Singh, and he is farmer. Her mother is a homemaker. She has a youngest sister and a younger brother.

Career of Bhajan Kaur

Bhajan Kaur Career | KreedOn
Image Source: X

Bhajan stumbled into archery by chance one day. At Nachiketan Public School in Ellenabad, Haryana where she was in the eighth grade, another student forgot her bow. Bhajan’s teacher saw potential in her and suggested that she give it a try. The simple act would however unknowingly spark a desire within her leading to success.

Harmanpreet Kaur Knocks | KreedOnAlso Read | Harmanpreet Kaur: Top Five Famous Knocks of India’s T20 Captain

Overcoming Challenges with Unwavering Determination

Indian Archer | KreedOn
Image Source: Avenue Mail

Bhajan’s desire to become an archer had sent shockwaves to everyone especially to her father, Bhagwan Singh (a farmer) and her mother (a homemaker). Financial problems made it hard for the family to get necessary equipment. Bhajan’s father, however, borrowed Rs. 25,000 to buy the kit, showing his commitment to his daughter’s dreams.

Before she discovered that her true calling was in archery, there was a time when Bhajan thought she could try out shot put which therefore demonstrated how versatile of an athlete she really was. However, it was the excitement and precision of shooting arrows into targets that felt attractive enough for her to fall in love with this sport forever; eventually making her one of its greatest athletes.

Achievements of Bhajan Kaur

Bhajan Kaur Wiki | KreedOn
Image Source: Wiki Bio

Bhajan’s rise to prominence has been nothing short of remarkable. She has consistently proved her mettle at the national level, amassing an impressive collection of gold, silver, and bronze medals. Her triumphs include:

  • 2019: Gold medal in the team event at the National Games
  • 2020: Gold medal in the team event at the National Games in Andhra Pradesh
  • 2020: Gold in the team event and silver in the individual event at National Games in Maharashtra
  • 2020: Gold medal in the National Games held in Jharkhand
  • 2022: Gold medal in the team event, silver in the mixed team event and gold in the individual event at the National Championship held in Alwar
  • 2022: Gold medal in individual event for the Haryana team at the 41st NTPC Senior National Archery Men and Women Championship
  • 2022: Two bronze medals in the National Games
  • 2022: Silver medal in the National Ranking Archery Tournament in Maharashtra
  • 2022: Gold in the sub-junior girls recurve categories at the 1st NTPC National Ranking Archery Tournament
  • 2022: Gold and two silver medals in the Asia Cup

Bhajan’s achievements extend beyond India. It was 2022 when she made her first international appearance at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, where she bagged a bronze medal in the women’s team recurve event along with her teammates Ankita Bhakat and Simranjeet Kaur. The Vietnam side succumbed to a 6-2 defeat at the hands of this trio thus solidifying their place in history.

Bhajan’s success continued unabated in 2023 as she represented India globally. Some of her best accomplishments on an international scale are:

  • 2023: Bronze in World Archery Youth Championship
  • 2023: Gold medal at the NTPC Senior National Archery Championship
  • 2023: Bronze in women’s team recurve event at Asian Games
  • 2023: Bronze in the recurve team event at the Archery World Cup in Paris, France
  • 2023: Bronze in the Youth World Championships in Limerick
Deepika Kumari- story by KreedOn|Also Read | 18 Famous Indian Archers of All Time who Made the nation Proud

A Multifaceted Athlete and Student

Bhajan Kaur | KreedOn
Image Source: Bhajan Kaur/Instagram

It is not just about archery for Bhajan, whose talents extend beyond that area. She is a student who attends Chandigarh University while also training heavily. Her devotion to both studies and sport can only be described as being indicative of her self-discipline and determination.

Off the field, Bhajan tries to live a balanced life. Having a brother and sister, she loves spending time with them while appreciating the constant presence of parents’ support as well as guidance over the years. Bhajan’s family has always been there for her, offering unwavering encouragement throughout all triumphs as well as tribulations.

Reaching for the Stars

Image Source: Bhajan Kaur/Instagram

Bhajan Kaur’s story is now an inspiration to many young people who want to be athletes in India as she continues to raise higher and higher. Her accomplishments have not only brought her personal success, but they have also unmasked vast youthful talent and potential within this country.

In 2024, Bhajan was able to secure an individual Olympic quota for India at the Final Olympic Qualifier in Antalya, Turkey thus making a significant milestone in her career. She has earned this impressive accomplishment given that she will be representing India at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris where she can display her talents on the world’s biggest sporting stage.

A Bright Future Ahead

No doubt Bhajan Kaur’s future is promising, and as she dreams of even higher targets, with her willpower and love for what she does, she will undoubtedly reach more summits.

The journey of Bhajan in proving that it is resilience and sport together that can change lives is very long. It shows that with determination, hard work, and family support, anything is possible.

While Bhajan Kaur continued to inspire the countrymen by her performances, she became a beacon of that that could be achieved if one dared to dream and take the courage to pursue such dreams with single-minded commitment. The archery whiz kid of Sirsa is en route to making history, and the world waits for her next chapter of success.

Social Media of Bhajan Kaur

Instagram


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhajan Kaur (@kaurbarcher)


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhajan Kaur (@kaurbarcher)


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhajan Kaur (@kaurbarcher)


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhajan Kaur (@kaurbarcher)

10 Must-Have Asics Running Shoes for Every Runner: Get Your Run On | KreedOnAlso Read | 10 Must-Have Asics Running Shoes for Every Runner: Get Your Run On

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How old is Bhajan Kaur?

Bhajan Kaur was born on 26th August 2005, which makes her 19 years old as of now.

What are Bhajan Kaur’s notable achievements?

Bhajan won a bronze at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2022. She took gold in the 2020 National Games team event and silver in the individual event. At the 2022 Asia Cup, she won gold along with two silvers. In April 2023, she made it to the Archery World Cup semifinals in Turkey. By June 2023, she made it into the top-10 at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Colombia.

Is Bhajan Kaur participating in the Paris Olympics 2024?

Yes, Bhajan Kaur is set to compete in Paris Olympics 2024.

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Kanika Mahtoliya
Kanika Mahtoliya
Previous article
Top 10 Teams with Most 200+ Totals in T20Is: High Scoring Teams

RELATED ARTICLES

Athletes

Golden Boy of Madhya Pradesh, Sohail Khan, Joins Income Tax Department as Assistant

Harshal Barot -
Sohail Khan, better known as the "Golden Boy of Madhya Pradesh," has created a huge record by getting appointed...
Biographies

Antim Panghal Biography: Family | Career | Facts | Awards – All Details

Ikshaku Kashyap -
Antim Panghal Biography: Antim Panghal, a name synonymous with grit, determination, and exceptional wrestling prowess, has quickly become a...
Athletes

Nishant Dev Biography: Early Life | Career | Achievements – All Details

Kanika Mahtoliya -
Nishant Dev is a talented Indian amateur boxer who has made “a dent in the universe” of boxing. Nishant...
Athletes

Muhammad Ali Biography: A Life of Triumph and Legacy

Akshanda Chandel -
Muhammad Ali was a US boxer, activist, and philanthropist born on January 17, 1942, under the name Cassius Marcellus...
Athletes

Meet Puja Tomar: Rising Through the Ranks in MMA – Bio, Records, Family – All Details

Harshal Barot -
 Puja Tomar became the first woman in history to represent the country within the octagon of the UFC. The...
Athletes

Vaibhav Arora Biography: Family | Stats | Facts | Net worth | Girlfriend – All Details

Ikshaku Kashyap -
Vaibhav Arora's story is one of unwavering dedication, overcoming challenges, and finally reaching the pinnacle of Indian cricket –...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World in 2024: Wealth Rankings

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019