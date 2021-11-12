A Boon for BGMI Players: Pubg Players to Compete in Asian Games 2022 

An evolution in gaming history

The most awaited moment is finally here and evolution in the sporting tournaments at the same time. Krafton has announced that Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players in India will get an opportunity to participate in the Asian Games 2022. Pubg is one of the most famous games amongst not only the young generation but adults as well. It has been selected for the upcoming Asian Games that will commence from September 10 till September 25 in Hangzhou, China.

The company reported that it has invested a total of $70 million this year in the Indian IT sector, including in an Indian esports company known as Nodwin Gaming, Loco, and Pratilipi.

According to a blog post of Krafton, the competition will be extended and a variety of games will be available for the players such as Arena of Valor, DOTA 2, Hearthstone, EA Sports FIFA, Street Fighter V, Dream Three Kingdoms 2 and League of Legends. It has created a huge platform for online players to upgrade their skills. The further details of the schedule will be announced soon.

BGMI and PUBG are similar games that are adored by a huge audience. The Asian version of the game has allowed players to progress and showcase their proficient skills in the upcoming event of 2022. Krafton is also developing updates that are similar to PUBG, keeping the Indian outlook in mind. It will also initiate rewards with regard to Indian festivals.

New features of payload mode 2.0

Recently, there has been a drastic change in the payload mode of BGMI. The Payload 2.0 mode is a modified version of the original Payload 2.0 mode available on PUBG. This mode will enable players to use armored cars and helicopters equipped with ‘Super Weapons’. It has also introduced new equipment types including radar, unmanned aerial vehicle control terminal, and bomb suit. In addition, it has also launched a new virus infection mode where the players can survive zombie attacks. It is a revolution in the gaming world with exclusive advancements.

