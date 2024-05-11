BFI Announces National Star Basketball League for Men and Women in both 3×3, 5×5 formats

The Basketball Federation of India (BFI) is preparing to introduce two national-level leagues – the National Star Basketball League in both 3×3 and 5×5 formats. These leagues will feature the participation of international men and women players alongside Indian athletes.

The Basketball Federation of India (BFI) plans to host national U-23 Pro Leagues for both men and women, as well as leagues for national college and school teams in both half and full-court formats. The organization will own these leagues entirely and is in the process of selecting a partner to host the National Star Basketball League in 3×3 and 5×5 formats.

The selected partner will receive a seven-year license to manage the leagues. BFI has issued invitations for bids for the leagues and has established specific criteria to select the organizing partner.

The Basketball Federation of India (BFI) will establish a governing and audit council for the league, with a requirement of at least eight teams in the 5×5 format and a minimum of 12 teams in both the men’s and women’s sections for the 3×3 format.

GET READY! FOR INDIA'S GRANDEST BASKETBALL SPECTACLE! CALLING…

ALL CORPORATE GIANTS, MULTINATIONAL CORPORATIONS, AND INVESTORS! We are soon releasing the tender for this groundbreaking league, and we invite you to participate in this highly profitable venture. Be a part of… pic.twitter.com/wDdXHbJUOZ — #IndiaBasketball (@BFI_basketball) May 9, 2024

The BFI president, Aadhav Arjuna’s comments on the leagues:

