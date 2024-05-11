Saturday, May 11, 2024
BFI Announces National Star Basketball League for Men and Women in both 3×3, 5×5 formats

BFI Announces National Star Basketball League for Men and Women in both 3×3, 5×5 formats
Image Source: Khel Now
Harshal Barot
Harshal Barot
1 mins read
Updated:
The Basketball Federation of India (BFI) is preparing to introduce two national-level leagues – the National Star Basketball League in both 3×3 and 5×5 formats. These leagues will feature the participation of international men and women players alongside Indian athletes.

The Basketball Federation of India (BFI) plans to host national U-23 Pro Leagues for both men and women, as well as leagues for national college and school teams in both half and full-court formats. The organization will own these leagues entirely and is in the process of selecting a partner to host the National Star Basketball League in 3×3 and 5×5 formats.

The selected partner will receive a seven-year license to manage the leagues. BFI has issued invitations for bids for the leagues and has established specific criteria to select the organizing partner.

The Basketball Federation of India (BFI) will establish a governing and audit council for the league, with a requirement of at least eight teams in the 5×5 format and a minimum of 12 teams in both the men’s and women’s sections for the 3×3 format.

The BFI president, Aadhav Arjuna’s comments on the leagues:

“We wish to revolutionize basketball in India. I am delighted to announce the launch of NSBL, an initiative that marks a significant milestone and a massive leap forward in the history of Indian basketball.”


“The 100% ownership of NSBL will stay with BFI. By fostering leagues at various tiers, BFI aims to provide abundant opportunities for players of all ages and skill levels, thereby creating a robust ecosystem for basketball development. The pinnacle of this vision is the National Star Basketball League of India, a premier platform that promises not just exposure but also enhanced career prospects for players”

Basketball Ball- KreedOnAlso Read | Top 12 Best Basketball Balls | Buy Today & Dribble with Confidence

Doha Diamond League 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s 88.36m Throw Propels Him to Second Place

