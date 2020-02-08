BFC vs CFC Dream11 Prediction 2020 | Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC

The 75th match of the Indian Super League will feature Chennaiyin FC who host at Bengaluru FC the Marina Stadium in Chennai. The last time out, it was Bengaluru FC who came out on the top, winning 3-0 against Chennai.

Things have changed for the better for the Marina Macchans since the last time they played Bengaluru FC. Chennaiyin have looked strong on the scoresheet and have scored 10 goals in the last 2 games. A win for them tonight will bring them a couple of points behind the fourth-placed Mumbai, and with a game in hand, they will really push for the final spot in the semi-finals.

The defending champions have most probably qualified for the semi-finals with 3 games left to play. They registered a 1-0 victory in their previous game, moving to the second spot only to be overtaken by ATK. Their defence needs to be sorted out going into this match, as well as the attackers need to take their chances perfectly if they want to come out on top against Chennaiyin.

Date February 9th, 2020 Time 7:30 PM Venue Marina Stadium, Chennai. Possible playing XI Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Albert Serran, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Nishu Kumar, Erik Paartalu, Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado, Sunil Chhetri (C), Ashique Kuruniyan, Udanta Singh Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Edwin Vanspaul, Tondonba Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Thoi Singh, Andre Schembri, Nerijus Valskis Impact Players Andre Schembri, Nerijus Valskis, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa,

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s ISL Match: BFC vs CFC

Goalkeeper : Gurpreet Singh

Gurpreet has kept 9 clean sheets this season and conceded only 9 goals. Singh has also made 40 saves which is why we have chosen him in our team.

Defenders : Lucian Goian, Juanan, Rahul Bheke

Lucian has featured in 14 games in which he has made 142 clearances, 49 tackles and 36 interceptions. He also averages 26 passes per game with a 77% accuracy.

Bheke has registered 13 crosses and 4 shots and averages 26 passes per game with 73% accuracy. Rahul has also registered 60 clearances, 29 tackles and 11 interceptions so far.

Juanan has played all 15 games for Bengaluru in which he has made 106 clearances, 20 tackles and 10 interceptions. He has registered 12 shots from which he scored one goal.

Midfielders : Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu

Rafael has registered 6 goals and 6 assists for Chennaiyin this season. He has scored in almost every game so far and has registered 40 shots and 22 crosses which is why he has been successful in front of goal.

Lallianzuala Chhangte has scored 4 goals in 14 matches with 30 shots and 38 crosses. Chhangte has been on top of his game recently which is why he makes it to our dream11 squad.

The duo of Dimas and Erik form a terrific partnership which has produced 12 goal contributions for Bengaluru this season.

Forwards : Nerijus Valskis, Andre Schembri, Sunil Chhetri

Valskis is in terrific goalscoring form and leads the top scorer chart with 12 goals and 4 assists to his name, Andre Schembri has registered a total of 7 goal contributions for Chennaiyin making him a key player for his side.

Sunil Chhetri is on 9 goals from 34 shots for the season. The Indian skipper averages 29 passes per game and has also made 24 tackles, 15 clearances and 14 interceptions.

My Dream11 Team

Gurpreet Singh (GK), Lucian Goian, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Nerijus Valskis, Andre Schembri, Sunil Chhetri.

