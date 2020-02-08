Saturday, February 8, 2020
Home ISL – Indian Super League 2019 Bengaluru FC BFC vs CFC Dream11 Prediction 2020 | Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC

BFC vs CFC Dream11 Prediction 2020 | Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC

mmBy KreedOn Network
Published On:
BFC vs CFC Dream11 Prediction 2020

BFC vs CFC Dream11 Prediction 2020 | Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC

The 75th match of the Indian Super League will feature Chennaiyin FC who host at  Bengaluru FC the Marina Stadium in Chennai. The last time out, it was Bengaluru FC who came out on the top, winning 3-0 against Chennai. 

Chennaiyin FC

Things have changed for the better for the Marina Macchans since the last time they played Bengaluru FC. Chennaiyin have looked strong on the scoresheet and have scored 10 goals in the last 2 games. A win for them tonight will bring them a couple of points behind the fourth-placed Mumbai, and with a game in hand, they will really push for the final spot in the semi-finals.  

Bengaluru FC

The defending champions have most probably qualified for the semi-finals with 3 games left to play. They registered a 1-0 victory in their previous game, moving to the second spot only to be overtaken by ATK. Their defence needs to be sorted out going into this match, as well as the attackers need to take their chances perfectly if they want to come out on top against Chennaiyin.

BFC vs CFC Dream11 Prediction 2020 | Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC

Date February 9th, 2020
Time 7:30 PM
Venue Marina Stadium, Chennai. 
Possible playing XI Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Albert Serran, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Nishu Kumar, Erik Paartalu, Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado, Sunil Chhetri (C), Ashique Kuruniyan, Udanta Singh

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Edwin Vanspaul, Tondonba Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Thoi Singh, Andre Schembri, Nerijus Valskis
Impact Players Andre Schembri, Nerijus Valskis, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa, 

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s ISL Match: BFC vs CFC

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh

  • Gurpreet has kept 9 clean sheets this season and conceded only 9 goals. Singh has also made 40 saves which is why we have chosen him in our team.

Defenders: Lucian Goian, Juanan, Rahul Bheke 

  • Lucian has featured in 14 games in which he has made 142 clearances, 49 tackles and 36 interceptions. He also averages 26 passes per game with a 77% accuracy. 
  • Bheke has registered 13 crosses and 4 shots and averages 26 passes per game with 73% accuracy. Rahul has also registered 60 clearances, 29 tackles and 11 interceptions so far. 
  • Juanan has played all 15 games for Bengaluru in which he has made 106 clearances, 20 tackles and 10 interceptions. He has registered 12 shots from which he scored one goal. 

Midfielders: Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu

  • Rafael has registered 6 goals and 6 assists for Chennaiyin this season. He has scored in almost every game so far and has registered 40 shots and 22 crosses which is why he has been successful in front of goal. 
  • Lallianzuala Chhangte has scored 4 goals in 14 matches with 30 shots and 38 crosses. Chhangte has been on top of his game recently which is why he makes it to our dream11 squad. 
  • The duo of Dimas and Erik form a terrific partnership which has produced 12 goal contributions for Bengaluru this season. 

Forwards: Nerijus Valskis, Andre Schembri, Sunil Chhetri

  • Valskis is in terrific goalscoring form and leads the top scorer chart with 12 goals and 4 assists to his name, Andre Schembri has registered a total of 7 goal contributions for Chennaiyin making him a key player for his side.
  • Sunil Chhetri is on 9 goals from 34 shots for the season. The Indian skipper averages 29 passes per game and has also made 24 tackles, 15 clearances and 14 interceptions. 

My Dream11 Team 

Gurpreet Singh (GK), Lucian Goian, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Nerijus Valskis, Andre Schembri, Sunil Chhetri.  

Dream11 Team Stats: CFC vs ODS Dream11 Prediction 2020

Position  Player Name  Current Price  Goals  Assists 
GoalKeeper  G Singh 9 cr  –  – 
Defenders  Juanan 8.5 cr  1
R Bheke 8.5 cr  0 0
L Goian  8.5 cr 0 0
  Midfielders R Crivellaro 9.5 cr 6 6
L Chhangte 8.5 cr 4 0
   D Delgado 8.5 cr 0 5
   E Paartalu 8 cr 2 5
Forwards A Schembri 9 cr 4 3
   N Valskis 9.5 cr 12 4
   S Chhetri 11 cr 9 0

 

mm
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
Previous articleTata Open Maharashtra: Vesely, Berankis storm into singles’ semi-finals
Next articleINT vs MIL Dream11 Prediction | Serie A Milan Derby

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Tata Open Maharashtra: Vesely, Berankis storm into singles’ semi-finals

KreedOn Network -
Czech star Jiri Vesely stormed into the singles semi-finals at the third edition of Tata Open Maharashtra with a sensational three-set victory against...
Read more
Cricket

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Dream11 Prediction | IN-U19 vs BD-U19 | U-19 ICC World Cup

KreedOn Network -
India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Dream11 Prediction | IN-U19 vs BD-U19  Tournament: ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020, Match 48 Match Date: 9th February 2020, Sunday Match Timing: 10.00...
Read more
ATK

ATK vs ODS Dream11 Prediction 2020 | ATK vs Odisha FC

KreedOn Network -
ATK vs ODS Dream11 Prediction 2020 | ATK vs Odisha FC  The 77th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) features ATK who will host...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

LATEST STORIES

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 77679 49322
Email Us: [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Prediction ISL 2019

NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Prediction ISL 2019

ATK vs BFC Dream11 Prediction 2019

ATK vs BFC Dream11 Prediction 2019 | ATK vs Bengaluru...

Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC Squad 2019: Players List, Age & Price

Premier Badminton League 2019