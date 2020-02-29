BFC vs ATK Dream11 Prediction 2020 | Bengaluru FC vs ATK

The second semi-final of the Indian Super League (ISL) will see the defending champions Bengaluru FC welcome 2-time winners ATK at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru for the first leg. When these sides met during the league stages, ATK claimed a 1-0 victory followed by a 2-2 draw in the latter half of the season. Given the two sides’ attack prowess, Sunday’s fixture promises to be an entertaining encounter.



Bengaluru would be looking to leave their disappointing campaign in the AFC Cup behind when they face ATK. The Blues were knocked out of the AFC Cup qualifiers after Maziya FC went through on penalties winning 4-3. Bengaluru went down by a goal in the first leg. Deshorn Brown’s goal and Sunil Chhetri’s brace in the 2nd leg wasn’t enough as the Blues conceded 2 goals on the night which sent the match to penalties after extra time.

Although they had their own struggles in front of goal, Bengaluru have been phenomenal at the back. The reigning champions have let in just 13 goals this term, three less than their semi-final opponents ATK. The club also ranks No.1 in terms of clean sheets (10).

But can they stop ATK and the dangerous Roy Krishna on Sunday?



ATK have played some attractive brand of football this season. The team has scored the second-most number of goals this term (33). And the main man Roy Krishna’s form in front has been of essence here. The striker has scored 14 goals from eighteen matches at an average of 0.78 goals/game besides chipping in 5 assists.



The last time they met Bengaluru, ATK came back from a 2-goal deficit to earn a 2-2 draw. At that time, points were at stake. But now it will be the bragging rights to become the first team to win 3 ISL titles.

ATK will be ready to exploit Bengaluru’s lack of goal-scoring abilities by sitting deep and not allowing them to score any goals. This will enable them to take the game to the Salt Lake Stadium where they can put in a performance which would knock the Blues out.

Date March 1, 2020 Time 7:30 PM Venue Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru. Possible playing XI Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Albert Serran, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Nishu Kumar, Erik Paartalu, Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado, Sunil Chhetri (C), Ashique Kuruniyan, Udanta Singh ATK: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Agustin Iniguez, Prabir Das, Pronay Halder, Jayesh Rane, Edu Garcia, Michael Soosairaj, David Williams, Roy Krishna Impact Players Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Edu Garcia, Deshorn Brown, Udanta Singh.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s ISL Match: BFC vs ATK

Goalkeeper : Gurpreet Singh

Gurpreet Singh has kept 10 clean sheets this season followed by Arindam Bhattacharya who has kept 9. Gurpreet leads the chart for the golden gloves .

He has conceded a goal every 139 minutes and comes at the second spot for the most number of saves made this season (46).

Defenders : Prabir Das, Nishu Kumar, Harmanjot Khabra

Prabir Das is one of the reasons why ATK have done so well defensively. He has registered 71 clearances, 59 tackles, 28 interceptions and 21 blocks so far. He has also registered 3 assists and averages 25 passes per game with 53% passing accuracy.

Nishu Kumar and Harmanjot Khabra are having an underrated season in the back 4 for Bengaluru this season. Harmanjot has registered 52 tackles, 46 clearances, 30 interceptions and 20 blocks. He averages 30 passes per game with 72% passing accuracy.

Nishu Kumar has registered 70 clearances, 40 tackles, 24 interceptions and blocks. He has also attempted 14 shots and 26 crosses while averaging 32 passes per game with 69% passing accuracy.

Midfielders : Udanta Singh, Erik Paartalu, Edu Garcia, A Sosa-Pena

Udanta has made his presence felt in the midfield for Bengaluru. He has registered a total of 29 shots and 40 crosses and has also amassed 26 passes per game with 57% passing accuracy.

Erik Paartalu has featured in 15 games for Bengaluru in which he has registered 2 goals and 5 assists. He averages 40 passes per game with 77% passing accuracy and has further contributed in 68 clearances, 39 tackles, 28 interceptions and 23 blocks.

Edu Garcia has scored 5 goals and 3 assists from 27 shots and 10 crosses. He averages 25 passes per game with 64% passing accuracy. Edu has also registered 30 tackles, 16 clearances and 13 interceptions making him a crucial player for ATK this season.

Another player who has made an impact in a small-time is Armando Sosa Pena. He averages 37 passes per game with a 73% passing accuracy rate. He has also registered 35 tackles, 21 clearances, 10 interceptions and blocks each.

Forwards : Roy Krishna, Deshorn Brown, Sunil Chhetri

Roy Krishna has been terrific this season having scored 14 goals and registered 5 assists, he will be in the hunt for the golden boot. Currently, it’s Kerala Blasters Ogbeche who leads the scoring chart, after registering 15 goals.

Deshorn Brown was brought in the January transfer window to lift the weight off Chhetri’s shoulders. He has featured in 5 ISL games in which he has scored 2 goals from 15 shots.

Sunil Chhetri has been stuck on 9 goals due to a dip in form and was even out due to injury recently. He was passed fit to feature in Bengaluru’s AFC Cup game and will be ready to make a start against ATK on Sunday.

My Dream11 Team

Gurpreet Singh (GK), Prabir Das, Harmanjot Khabra, Nishu Kumar, Udanta Singh, Erik Paartalu, Edu Garcia, A Sosa-Pena, Deshorn Brown, Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna.

