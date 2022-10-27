Top 10 Best Weightlifting Shoes | Enhance Your Stability While Lifting Heavy Weights

- Advertisement -

In the last 24 months or so, the sport of weightlifting has been getting a lot of traction and fame. People are fervently talking about the sports and the weightlifter who rejuvenated this sport is Mirabai Chanu, who displayed grit throughout her career. Her latest achievements: Silver in Tokyo Olympic 2020 and Gold in Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, have inspired thousands of budding weightlifters to follow her suit. That’s why there has been tremendous growth in the demand for weightlifting shoes.

The shoes not only protect the feet while heavy lifting, but they also keep the feet sturdy and stable. To avoid any kind of injury while weightlifting, weightlifting shoes are paramount. In this article, we will see the top 10 best weightlifting shoes.

What is weightlifting?

To clear all the doubts, the term ‘weightlifting’ is used for the sport which is an Olympic sport, and also for the heavy lifting that gets performed in the gym. So, shoes used for Olympic weightlifting and gym weightlifting are similar. Ultimately, they protect the feet from any damage or injury while lifting heavy weights.

What are weightlifting shoes?

Weightlifting shoes have purposely elevated heels to provide the body with a more seamless means of getting into dorsiflexion. These shoes also have very stable outsoles to provide lifters and athletes with maximal amounts of stability under external loads.

In simpler words, weightlifting shoes will give you more stability and more control while you lift as compared to any normal training shoes. So do opt for weightlifting shoes if you are planning to lift heavy weights.

Top 10 Best Weightlifting Shoes

Nike Men’s Romaleos

Nike Men’s Romaleos are at the top of the pile when it comes to the best weightlifting shoes. They have lace closure and hence are more flexible compared to the other shoes. You can tighten or loosen the shoes as per your requirement. They do have an attractive sole design. These are the monstrous shoes for the monstrous lifting.

Pros Cons Can support extremely heavy lifting Extremely overpriced Sturdy, solid, and equally stable Fashionable

Adidas Men’s Powerlift 4

Adidas Men’s Powerlift 4 has a total of 9 color varieties. Despite the number of color options, there hasn’t been any drastic difference between the prices. They have hook and loop-type closures. The rubber outsole provides outstanding grip and secure traction. The shoes are made of recycled material, so by wearing this you are also helping Mother Nature.

Pros Cons Durable Slightly narrower at the toe side Strong Helps to improve the form while lifting heavy weights

Inov-8 Men’s Fastlift Gamma 360

Inov-8 Men’s Fastlift Gamma 360 are really attractive. The shoes are wide at the front to allow some space for the fingers of the feet to move a bit. Sticky rubber outsoles deliver maximum traction during heavy and powerful lifts. They are strong, but at the same time they are flexible and have no rigidity, thus are very comfortable to wear.

Pros Cons A wider frontal area makes them comfortable Not any cons Lightweight and flexible Classic strap over the midfoot keeps the laces secured

Adidas Performance Men’s Powerlift.3

Adidas Performance Men’s Powerlift.3 has a total of 11 color options. The rubber sole gives some good traction and grip while lifting. They are slightly different from other shoes in terms of closure options. While other brands prefer to give lace closure, this goes with hook and loop type closure.

Pros Cons With these, a user can perform extra squat depth Not any cons Quality material

RXN Lifter Weightlifting Shoes

RXN Lifter Weightlifting Shoes are one of the few which can cause very little damage to your pocket. The shoes have a total of 4 color options and all are very dynamic in their looks. The closure is of lace type closure and the anti-slip character of these shoes makes them stand out from the others.

Pros Cons Best for those who want to go that extra bit in the squat depth Durability is a bit of a concern Gives excellent control while the deadlift The user can focus on upper body stability and shoes will take care of lower body stability

Core Weightlifting Shoes

Core Weightlifting Shoes don’t have any color options. The only color they have got is black. However, the black color of these shoes looks fascinating. So, wearing those can make a fashion statement of your own. They provide great support to ankles.

Pros Cons Great stability while performing heavy squats Doubts over material quality Velcro prevents shoe laces from getting trapped between the sole and floor

Inov-8 Men’s F-Lite G 300

Inov-8 Men’s F-Lite G 300 are also known as lifting stabilizers. They have a total of 9 color options, but the disparity between the prices of color options is quite big. The outsole is made of Graphene which provides a magnificent grip. Graphene-infused Internal Lifting Stabilizer in the midsole keeps your foot stable and supported.

Pros Cons Strikes the perfect balance between explosive power and toughness The stiffness makes them less comfortable A great tool to improve squats and deadlift performance

RXN World Star Weightlifting Shoes

RXN World Star Weightlifting Shoes have their soles made of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate. The upper part of the shoes is made of high-grade natural leather with mesh. The double Velcro makes them very secure around your feet. The raised heel improves posture and stability.

Pros Cons Use of quality material Velcro can damage the laces Double Velcro makes the shoes more stable Shoes are not very flexible Improves the user’s mobility

PRO WOLF PRx700

PRO WOLF PRx700 are the shoes that every lifter should be using. Their sole is made of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate. The heel elevation of 1 inch makes them extremely useful when it comes to improving lifting performances. The shoes are surprisingly lightweight. Its clean lines, inherent minimalism, and airy vibe give it a unique charm.

Pros Cons Use of quality material Not any cons 1-inch heel elevation The shoes have been used by a few National Weightlifters as well Affordable price

Inov-8 Mens F-Lite 290 Knit

Inov-8 Men’s F-Lite 290 Knit has a memory foam inner lining around the heel which hugs the foot and enhances the comfort whilst increasing foot lock down. The external heel cage paired with the power heel technology provides additional stability and density in the heel.

Pros Cons Use of innovative technology Not any cons Enhanced toe bumper gives extra protection

