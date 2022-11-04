Top 10 Best UFC Fighters of All Time | The Gladiators of the Octagon

- Advertisement -

The art of combat is very old indeed. Nonetheless, it has withstood the test of time. Throughout the decades and centuries, the techniques of fighting and the overall dynamics of combat have undergone several changes. Martial arts, the term used to refer to the codified traditions of combat practice, consists of different forms; Karate, Taekwondo, and Jiu-jitsu, to name a few. All of them have been incorporated into a form conventionally called Mixed Martial Arts, or MMA. In this blog, we will look at the top 10 best UFC fighters of all time.

One needs to have a certain level of skills to be labeled as great in this art. And to be considered one of the greatest of the sport is a testament to the fact that the combatant indeed possesses techniques and skills that are far superior to others. UFC (ultimate fighting championship) is an American mixed martial arts promotion where the best of the fighters compete. Let us get to know some of the greatest UFC fighters.

Top 10 Best UFC Fighters of All Time

Best UFC Fighters: Amanda Nunes

Starting off the list we have Amanda Nunes. Having defeated foes such as Miesha Tate, Rhonda Rousey, and Holly Holm, she has established herself as one of the most dominant fighters in the female division. She also has to her name an undefeated six-year streak, which further bolsters her GOAT status.

Best UFC Fighters: Demetrious Johnson

Next up, we have Demetrious Johnson. Nicknamed the Mighty Mouse, he successfully defended his flyweight belt eleven times from 2013 to 2017. In 2018 when he finally lost to Henry Cejudo, it was widely believed that the split decision win could have easily gone in favor of Johnson. There is no denying the greatness of Johnson’s technique and abilities.

Best UFC Fighters: Stipe Miocic

Miocic makes it into this list owing to his stupendous Heavyweight title defense against Alistair Overeem, Junior dos Santos and Francis Ngannou in succession. A fighter with impeccable skills and a never say die attitude. His bouts against Daniel Cormier are also some of the most prominent highlights of his career. Though he has suffered setbacks throughout his career, he has always managed to come back with a vengeance.

UFC Fighter: Daniel Cormier

Coming in at number seven we have Daniel Cormier. A career that piqued the interest of many, he was one of the most prolific fighters to have ever set foot into the octagon ever. True, that he faltered against Jon Jones (but in his defense, many others too faltered before Jones) and he had to end his career after having to face defeat against Stipe Miocic, nobody can deny the amazing tenure that he had. Also, he was one of the only four fighters ever to be crowned a double champion (when he defeated Volkan Oezdemir for the heavyweight championship and light heavyweight championship against Miocic).

Best UFC Fighter: Fedor Emelianenko

Nicknamed the Last Emperor, he had a reign that lasted nearly ten years, a decade of domination that included taking on fighters such as Mark Hunt, Mirko Cro Cop, Mark Coleman (twice), and Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira (twice). It is because of this that he has cemented his place as one of the greatest of all time ever. He was well known for delivering severe beating to his opponents.

Best MMA fighters of all time: Georges St-Pierre

The highlight of his career came when he generated nine straight welterweight title defenses. A well-rounded fighter who had a polished arsenal of attacks. He was one you would not want to mess with. His trademark rear choke is well-known throughout the circuit. Much appreciated by the audience, but not so much by the ones receiving it. One of the most well-rounded fighters out there, he truly has established himself in the circuit of Mixed Martial arts.

Best UFC Fighters: Jon Jones

They say the only man who can solve the puzzle of Jon Jones is Jon Jones himself. A phenomenal fighter in the octagon, his superior set of skills is indeed second to none. Nicknamed “Bones” Jones, so tactfully he reads his opponents and devices his approach towards him that it becomes almost mesmerizing to the viewer. Termed ‘the king’ of the octagon with ten successful light heavyweight championship defenses, he is already considered one of the greatest ever.

Best UFC Fighter: Conor McGregor

At number three we have the man whose antics outside the octagon are as notorious as inside it. The first-ever double champion in the history of UFC, Conor McGregor is a specimen like no other. Though now widely accepted as one who is past his prime, no doubt about the power he held. Having already established a respectable legacy, McGregor may not be the greatest fighter ever, but he undoubtedly is the most notorious one ever.

Best UFC Fighters: Anderson Silva

At number two we have Anderson Silva. Having created a unique fighting style and mastered it, there is no way that Anderson would not have been featured in this list. “The Spider” once held a record of sixteen consecutive wins across a six-year reign, a mean feat in itself. Often hailed as one of the greatest ever, he has beaten the likes such as Chris Leben, Rich Franklin (twice), Dan Henderson, Forrest Griffin, and Vitor Belfort with his impeccable skills, simply outclassing them.

Best UFC Fighter: Khabib Nurmagomedov

And topping the list we have Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Eagle added a feather to his UFC cap when he submitted a murder’s row to Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje in succession. He quit the octagon with a perfect record of 29-0 and regarded as one of the best UFC fighters to ever set foot into the octagon.

