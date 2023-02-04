Top 9 Best TT Bats | Start Your Table Tennis Journey With The Best Bat

- Advertisement -

-- Advertisement --

Table Tennis or simply TT is a fun sport if played as a recreational activity, however, it gets as tough as any other sport if played to win any professional competitions. Many offices and other organizations have TT tables in their clubhouse, where employees can get some relief from the stressful and hectic work. TT sport includes 3 important pieces of equipment, they are bat (racket), ball, and table. Other names for TT bats are TT paddle or TT racket. The official ITTF term is racket. But the word ‘bat’ is commonly used in Europe and Asia, while ‘paddle’ is used in the United States. This article will provide you the information about the top 9 best Table Tennis rackets or TT bats or TT paddles.

Basic information about TT bats

It is usually made from laminated wood covered with rubber on one or two sides depending on the player’s grip. Beginners use readymade TT bats, while professional players use customized TT bats that suit their needs and style of play.

-- Advertisement --

As per the rules, one side of the bat can have any one color out of blue, green, purple, and pink, while the other side must be black in color.

How to choose TT bats?

Table tennis bats are chosen by the players depending on their intention to play the sport. Generally, bats used for outdoor play are different as compared to those for indoor play. Outdoor bats should be more durable and should still offer good control.

-- Advertisement --

For either training or competition, the paddles are ranked from 2 to 6 stars. The greater the number of stars, the more the paddle will allow you to apply spin and play the ball with speed.

Intensive practice requires speed, the ability to apply spin, and control. Regular practice requires the ability to apply spin and control, while for occasional practice control is the crucial aspect.

Top 9 best TT bats

Expert Table Tennis Palio Expert 3.0 TT Bat

Expert Table Tennis Palio Expert 3.0 Table Tennis Racket has one side red in color, while the other is obviously black as per the ITTF rules. The material used is top-quality wood. Wider edge tape keeps the blade secure and safe. It is light in weight and is an excellent choice if you are a beginner to this wonderful sport.

Pros Cons Lightweight Expensive ITTF approved Spin is not enough Good quality material The case is provided for extra protection

Check Price

Butterfly 8826 Timo Boll TT Bat

Butterfly 8826 Timo Boll TT bat is made of pan Asia rubber which provides a good balance of speed and spin. The color combination used is red and black. The handle of the racket has some design that enhances the looks of the bat. The use of carbon fiber not only makes the racket lightweight but it also becomes very strong and sturdy.

-- Advertisement --

Pros Cons Made of carbon fiber Not good for powerful shots as the bat doesn’t have its own drive Lightweight Strong and sturdy

Check Price

Senston Ping Pong Paddles

Senston Ping Pong Paddles come with two TT bats. So, this could be a good option for those who have a partner to play and practice with. The racket is made with 5-ply pure wood and high elasticity soft sponge with advanced side bands. The racket has an ergonomically designed handle which helps to have a firm grip while playing.

Pros Cons 2 TT bats in one product Not any cons Made from quality wood Ergonomically designed handle

Check Price

Table Tennis Set Sportneer

Table Tennis Set Sportneer also comes with two rackets in the same package. Hence useful for those who have two TT superstars in a single house. The manufacturer also provides 4 balls with two rackets, so you can really organize an ‘in-house’ TT championship. The grip is an anti-slip grip. Overall, a good product to have at your home.

Pros Cons Manufactured by a reputed brand Handle edges could hurt hands 4 TT balls included Anti-slip grip Affordable price

Check Price

Donic 1200088 Wood Waldner 800 Table Tennis Bat

Donic 1200088 Wood Waldner 800 Table Tennis Bat is entirely made from wood. The ergonomic handle is extremely comfortable. The bat also comes with Adjustable Balance Point technology or ABP technology. The ABP allows an individual adjustment of the balance point of the bat to suit his / her style of play.

Pros Cons Punch from racket is very satisfactory Many users have experienced problems with grip Good spin and speed

Check Price

Butterfly Wakaba 1000 TT Bat

Butterfly Wakaba 1000 Table Tennis Bat is from the Wakaba series which has been specially designed for advanced recreational players. The bats are excellent for those who have an aggressive style of play. The bat is fantastic when it comes to speed and spin. A thicker sponge helps to deliver very potent attacks.

Pros Cons Good spin and speed Backhand chops do not travel at all Thicker sponge

Check Price

DONIC Waldner 700 Table Tennis Bat

DONIC Waldner 700 Table Tennis Bat comes with two color options and they are blue and gray. The blade is made of wood of series 5T. The overall weight of the bat is 87 grams and the sponge thickness is 2mm. The rounded shape of the Ergo part avoids pressure on the hand and provides a particularly comfortable and pleasant handle feel. The bat also has ABP technology.

Pros Cons Speed is good Less spin Great for attacking style of play Lightweight

Check Price

DONIC Waldner 1000 Table Tennis Bat

DONIC Waldner 1000 Table Tennis Bat is an ITTF-approved bat that comes up with 4 color options and they are blue, brown, red, and gray, with mandatory black on one side. The bat has an ergonomically designed handle. So, you can play for long hours without worrying about a probable sore hand.

Pros Cons Adjustable Balance Point technology Price is not justifiable Ergonomic handle ITTF approved

Check Price

Donic Wood Carbotec 900 Table Tennis Racket

Donic Wood Carbotec 900 Table Tennis Racket is for professional players and hence the price of this racket is on the higher side. The frame is made of wood while the rubber used is Champion-QRC. One side of the racket is blue, while the other is as per the standards black in color. A wooden case is given for extra protection.

Pros Cons QRC system is incorporated which helps to replace and upgrade rubber and sponge within seconds Produces a weird sound when the ball hits the bat Use of Carbotec technology Lacks the spin Speed is good

Check Price

Read More | Top 10 Best TT Balls | Buy Today & Have A Fun Table Tennis Session