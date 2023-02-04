Saturday, February 4, 2023
HomeSports 2.0Top 9 Best TT Bats | Start Your Table Tennis Journey With...

Top 9 Best TT Bats | Start Your Table Tennis Journey With The Best Bat

-- Advertisement --
Saurabh Sameer Karmarkar
By Saurabh Sameer Karmarkar
12 min.
Updated:
Top 9 Best TT Bats | Kreedon
Image Source- Depositphotos
- Advertisement -
-- Advertisement --

Table Tennis or simply TT is a fun sport if played as a recreational activity, however, it gets as tough as any other sport if played to win any professional competitions. Many offices and other organizations have TT tables in their clubhouse, where employees can get some relief from the stressful and hectic work. TT sport includes 3 important pieces of equipment, they are bat (racket), ball, and table. Other names for TT bats are TT paddle or TT racket. The official ITTF term is racket. But the word ‘bat’ is commonly used in Europe and Asia, while ‘paddle’ is used in the United States. This article will provide you the information about the top 9 best Table Tennis rackets or TT bats or TT paddles.

Basic information about TT bats

It is usually made from laminated wood covered with rubber on one or two sides depending on the player’s grip. Beginners use readymade TT bats, while professional players use customized TT bats that suit their needs and style of play.

-- Advertisement --

As per the rules, one side of the bat can have any one color out of blue, green, purple, and pink, while the other side must be black in color.

How to choose TT bats?

Table tennis bats are chosen by the players depending on their intention to play the sport. Generally, bats used for outdoor play are different as compared to those for indoor play. Outdoor bats should be more durable and should still offer good control.

-- Advertisement --

For either training or competition, the paddles are ranked from 2 to 6 stars. The greater the number of stars, the more the paddle will allow you to apply spin and play the ball with speed.

Intensive practice requires speed, the ability to apply spin, and control. Regular practice requires the ability to apply spin and control, while for occasional practice control is the crucial aspect.

Top 9 best TT bats

Sr. No.Table Tennis Bats
1.Expert Table Tennis Palio Expert 3.0 Table Tennis Racket
2.Butterfly 8826 Timo Boll Table Tennis Racket
3.Senston Ping Pong Paddles
4.Table Tennis Set Sportneer
5.Donic 1200088 Wood Waldner 800 TT Bat
6.Butterfly Wakaba 1000 Table Tennis Bat
7.DONIC Waldner 700 Table Tennis Bat
8.DONIC Waldner 1000 Table Tennis Bat
9.Donic Wood Carbotec 900 Table Tennis Racket

Expert Table Tennis Palio Expert 3.0 TT Bat

best tt bat - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Expert Table Tennis Palio Expert 3.0 Table Tennis Racket has one side red in color, while the other is obviously black as per the ITTF rules. The material used is top-quality wood. Wider edge tape keeps the blade secure and safe. It is light in weight and is an excellent choice if you are a beginner to this wonderful sport.

ProsCons
LightweightExpensive
ITTF approvedSpin is not enough
Good quality material 
The case is provided for extra protection 

Check Price

Butterfly 8826 Timo Boll TT Bat

Best TT Bat - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Butterfly 8826 Timo Boll TT bat is made of pan Asia rubber which provides a good balance of speed and spin. The color combination used is red and black. The handle of the racket has some design that enhances the looks of the bat. The use of carbon fiber not only makes the racket lightweight but it also becomes very strong and sturdy.

-- Advertisement --
ProsCons
Made of carbon fiberNot good for powerful shots as the bat doesn’t have its own drive
Lightweight 
Strong and sturdy 

Check Price

Senston Ping Pong Paddles

KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Senston Ping Pong Paddles come with two TT bats. So, this could be a good option for those who have a partner to play and practice with. The racket is made with 5-ply pure wood and high elasticity soft sponge with advanced side bands. The racket has an ergonomically designed handle which helps to have a firm grip while playing.

ProsCons
2 TT bats in one productNot any cons
Made from quality wood 
Ergonomically designed handle 

Check Price

Table Tennis Set Sportneer

Amazon
Image Source: Amazon

Table Tennis Set Sportneer also comes with two rackets in the same package. Hence useful for those who have two TT superstars in a single house. The manufacturer also provides 4 balls with two rackets, so you can really organize an ‘in-house’ TT championship. The grip is an anti-slip grip. Overall, a good product to have at your home.

ProsCons
Manufactured by a reputed brandHandle edges could hurt hands
4 TT balls included 
Anti-slip grip 
Affordable price 

Check Price

Donic 1200088 Wood Waldner 800 Table Tennis Bat

KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Donic 1200088 Wood Waldner 800 Table Tennis Bat is entirely made from wood. The ergonomic handle is extremely comfortable. The bat also comes with Adjustable Balance Point technology or ABP technology. The ABP allows an individual adjustment of the balance point of the bat to suit his / her style of play.

ProsCons
Punch from racket is very satisfactoryMany users have experienced problems with grip
Good spin and speed 

Check Price

Butterfly Wakaba 1000 TT Bat

T T Bat - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Butterfly Wakaba 1000 Table Tennis Bat is from the Wakaba series which has been specially designed for advanced recreational players. The bats are excellent for those who have an aggressive style of play. The bat is fantastic when it comes to speed and spin. A thicker sponge helps to deliver very potent attacks.

ProsCons
Good spin and speedBackhand chops do not travel at all
Thicker sponge 

Check Price

DONIC Waldner 700 Table Tennis Bat

TT Bat - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

DONIC Waldner 700 Table Tennis Bat comes with two color options and they are blue and gray. The blade is made of wood of series 5T. The overall weight of the bat is 87 grams and the sponge thickness is 2mm. The rounded shape of the Ergo part avoids pressure on the hand and provides a particularly comfortable and pleasant handle feel. The bat also has ABP technology.

ProsCons
Speed is goodLess spin
Great for attacking style of play 
Lightweight 

Check Price

DONIC Waldner 1000 Table Tennis Bat

TT Bat - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

DONIC Waldner 1000 Table Tennis Bat is an ITTF-approved bat that comes up with 4 color options and they are blue, brown, red, and gray, with mandatory black on one side. The bat has an ergonomically designed handle. So, you can play for long hours without worrying about a probable sore hand.

ProsCons
Adjustable Balance Point technologyPrice is not justifiable
Ergonomic handle 
ITTF approved 

Check Price

Donic Wood Carbotec 900 Table Tennis Racket

KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Donic Wood Carbotec 900 Table Tennis Racket is for professional players and hence the price of this racket is on the higher side. The frame is made of wood while the rubber used is Champion-QRC. One side of the racket is blue, while the other is as per the standards black in color. A wooden case is given for extra protection.

ProsCons
QRC system is incorporated which helps to replace and upgrade rubber and sponge within secondsProduces a weird sound when the ball hits the bat
Use of Carbotec technologyLacks the spin
Speed is good 

Check Price

TT balls | KreedOnRead More | Top 10 Best TT Balls | Buy Today & Have A Fun Table Tennis Session

 

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Saurabh Sameer Karmarkar
Saurabh Sameer Karmarkar
Saurabh’s love for Test cricket has no limits. He indulges himself in listening to experts talking about Test cricket. Saurabh absolutely loves the way Aussies play the game. He is quite new to football, but football fever has taken complete control of him. He is an ardent Bayern Munich fan. Saurabh loves to write about sports. Other than sports, he is a voracious reader, a fitness freak, loves physics, loves to stay away from social media, and a Mechanical Engineer too!
Previous article
KIYG 2023: Dev Meena sets pole vault youth NR | Checkout Medal Tally after Day 5

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
BWF India Open 2023: Eurosport Acquires Exclusive Broadcast Rights | KreedOn

Eurosport acquires exclusive broadcast rights for BWF India Open 2023 |...

Badminton
Footwork Badminton Kreedon

12 Best Badminton Shoes for Men in India | Buy Today...

Sports 2.0
Lawn Tennis KreedOn

Lawn Tennis | All you need to know about the sport...

Sports
Badminton Indian KreedOn

10 Best Badminton Rackets Under 5000 | Buy Your Fav Racket...

Sports 2.0