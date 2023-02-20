Top 9 Best Thera Bands | The New Way Towards Your Fitness Goal 

- Advertisement -

The term resistance band is well known. It is a band made of elastic materials used for strength training, muscle building, and various fitness-related activities. Then, what is ‘Thera Band’? Let’s admit that the name is quite peculiar, and many would feel there is either a spelling mistake or the word is not fully written. Partially, the word ‘Thera’ is an abbreviation of the word ‘Therapy’, however, the official reason is different, and that we will see in the upcoming sections of this article. So, in simple language, Thera Bands are a type of resistance band used for rehabilitation purposes.

This article will tell you detailed information about Thera Bands and also the top 9 best Thera Bands to buy.

What are Thera Bands?

As said earlier, to an extent, the word ‘Thera’ is an abbreviation of the word ‘Therapy’. Then what is the exact reason behind the name?

‘Theraband’ is a company that manufactures resistance bands. The case is similar to ‘Xerox’. Well, everybody knows that ‘Xerox’ is a company that manufactures machines which make copies of documents. The term ‘Xerox’ has become a synonym for the word ‘copy’. Similarly, the company ‘Theraband’ has become a synonym for ‘resistance bands’. So, Thera Bands are nothing but resistance bands only.

Benefits of using Thera Bands

Get a cost-effective workout.

Adapt easily to multiple fitness levels.

Modify familiar exercises

Exercise your whole body.

Save on storage space.

Exercise on the road.

Add variety to your workouts.

Exercise safely, even when alone.

Top 9 Best Thera Bands

Wearslim Professional Resistance Workout Loop Bands

Wearslim Professional Resistance Workout Loop Bands come in various colors along with a multicolor option. They are made of natural rubber, so no need to worry about allergies to latex. In contrast to bands with plastic handles, these resistance bands offer you a natural grip, more convenient and safer.

Pros Cons The multicolor pack has bands of various colors Bands are quickly losing their elasticity Safer than the bands with plastic handles Made of natural rubber

Fashnex Resistance Band

Fashnex Resistance Band is suitable for both men and women. Length is 1500mm (59 inches), width is 150mm (5.9 inches), and thickness: is 0.35mm. The band is only 130 grams in weight, so you can carry them anywhere without much fuss.

Pros Cons Free of latex No color options are available Can be used for rehab programs Lightweight Perfect length for all kinds of exercise

Strauss Yoga Resistance Bands

Strauss Yoga Resistance Bands comes up with a total of 3 Thera Bands in a single pack. One band is of the light category, the second is of the medium category and the third is of the heavy category. The higher the category, the higher the difficulty level. It’s just like working out with heavier weights. So, you can really pump those muscles.

Pros Cons 3 bands are replacing the heavyweights and machinery Not any cons Excellent durability Cheap but quality product

Strauss Standard Fabric Resistance Bands

Strauss Standard Fabric Resistance Bands are similar to Strauss Yoga Resistance Bands. The difference is the former is made of cotton while the latter is made of natural rubber. It also comes in a set of 3 bands. They are slip-resistance bands.

Pros Cons Made of cotton They may lose elasticity very quickly Anti-slip property A single package consists of 3 bands

AmazonBasics Latex Resistance Band

AmazonBasics Latex Resistance Band, as the name suggests, you may think the band is made of latex and that is the disadvantage right after hearing the name. However, that’s not the case. The band is made of 100% natural rubber. It measures 59.1 by 5.9 by 1.1 inches and hence is very easy to take anywhere.

Pros Cons One-year warranty Less durable as compared to the competitors Light, medium, and heavy tension levels

Strauss Exercise Latex Resistance Bands

Strauss Exercise Latex Resistance Bands come in a set of 5. These 5 have different colors and also possess different tension levels and the levels are X- Heavy, X- Light, Light, Medium, and Heavy. These can be used combinedly to increase the intensity levels. Overall, a great product if you can not afford dumbbells and other weight-training equipment.

Pros Cons Includes 5 bands Not durable 5 bands of 5 different tension levels Can be used combinedly

TheraBand Latex Free Resistance Exercise Band

TheraBand Latex Free Resistance Exercise Band comes in a total of 5 color options and more surprisingly it also has 12 size options to choose from. The material is synthetic fiber. It is 100% latex free and does not have any scent or any kind of powder.

Pros Cons It is a TheraBand original product Slightly expensive 5 color options 12 size options Latex Free, scent-free and powder-free

Aegon Theraband for Exercise

Aegon Theraband for Exercise is a product that has 5 bands having 5 different shades of pink. These 5 bands have 5 different tension levels, and they are extra light, light, medium, heavy & extra heavy. The product includes a bag to store these bands. These bands are made of 100 % natural latex. You can use them with door handles to add versatility to your workout routine at home.

Pros Cons 5 bands having 5 different tension levels Not good for long-term use Made of 100 % natural latex Lightweight

GymWar Whole Body Exerciser THERA – Latex Band

GymWar Whole Body Exerciser THERA – Latex Band has only 1 band in it, however, there are two color options and the options are red and green. The size of the band is 60 inches X 6 inches which is good for every kind of exercise and all muscle groups. The band is good if you are a beginner and if you want to test out your dedication and temperament for the rigorous fitness journey.

Pros Cons Size is perfect if you are below 5 feet in height Customers are not happy with the product 2 color options Quality is not up to the mark

