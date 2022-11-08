Top 10 Best Football Strikers in the World | Greatest Ever to Grace The Game of Football

- Advertisement -

Football stars have made it a habit to score goals in the easiest manner possible. The way they dribble the ball, take control of it, navigating through the defense of the opposition to go on and net the ball is a breathtaking sight to behold in itself. The magic that they create with their feet is surreal, to say the least. If the game of football is an art, then these players are the artists, and the field is their canvas. Managing to become masters of the craft, their technique is indeed second to none. Many fantastic strikers have graced the game of football, let us take a look at the top 10 best strikers in the world.

Top 10 Best Football Strikers in the World

S.No Name of the Footballer 1 Pele 2 Christiano Ronaldo 3 Lionel Messi 4 Ronaldo 5 Gerd Muller 6 Alfredo Di Stefano 7 Ferenc Puskas 8 Eusebio 9 Romario 10 Roberto Baggio

Best Strikers in the World | Roberto Baggio

Starting off the list, we have Roberto Baggio. Born in Italy, he was an iconic footballer who dominated the domestic and international football circuits with his mastery of football. With a unique set of skills, he managed to trick his opponents and score goals with ease. Throughout his career, he scored 392 goals and won 2 Serie A titles.

Best Strikers in the World | Romario

Next up we have Romario. This Brazilian footballer features in the list of most goals scored ever, recognized by FIFA. He played a pivotal role when Brazil won the World Cup way back in 1994. That same year, he also managed to win the Ballon D’or award. He had a very successful career in Europe as well as in Brazil. Throughout his career, he won a total of 13 trophies, which included the likes of Copa America, domestic cups, Spanish cups, etc.

Best strikers of all time | Eusebio

This world-class forward hailing from Portugal played for Benfica for the majority of his career, helping them to win 11 trophies. With a career that spanned over a decade and a half, he scored a total of 662 goals. Eusebio also managed to win a total of 11 trophies during this time. It is because of this that he is considered one of the greatest European forwards ever.

Best strikers in the world | Ferenc Puskas

At number seven we have Ferenc Puskas. This Hungary-born is widely considered one of the greatest strikers to have ever stepped into the football field. In 123 international matches, Ferenc, as a forward, scored 162 goals. In the domestic scene, he scored 514 goals from 529 matches. It is because of his brilliance, skills, and techniques that Los Blancos managed to capture the league title five times consecutively and the European cup three times.

Best strikers of all time | Alfredo Di Stefano

Also known by the name “Blonde Arrow” because of his ability to never miss the target. This bloke from Argentina forever changed the history of the club Madrid and made it the legendary club that it is today. From 282 games, he scored 216 league goals. Because of his stupendous feats in the game of football, Stefano was awarded the Ballon D’or for the European Footballer of the year in 1957 and 1959. Such great was his achievements that Michel Platini also called him a great among the greats.

Top strikers in the world | Gerd Muller

Known for his technical and finishing abilities, Gerd Muller made it a habit to score goals in every match that he played. Considered a legend, the performance that he put out both on the domestic, as well as the international scene, was phenomenal indeed. This German sensation scored a total of 68 goals from 62 international matches. Furthermore, with his club, Bayern Munich, he scored 365 goals in 427 Bundesliga matches. Helping Germany win the World Cup in 1970, he won the Ballon D’or that year. Throughout his career which spanned from 1964 to 1981, he managed to lift a total of 30 trophies.

Best Strikers in The World | Ronaldo (Nezerio)

At number four we have another Brazilian legendary forward, Ronaldo (Nezerio). Nicknamed R9, and also known by the name “The Phenomenon”, Ronaldo was a blessing for the Brazilian Football team. An inspiration to aspiring forwards, he has accomplished numerous feats, and because of them, he has also won numerous accolades; some of which include FIFA World Player of the year and two Ballon d’Or awards. His sheer pace, dribbling abilities, acceleration, and stamina were the features that made him virtually unstoppable. He scored 62 goals for Brazil in the 98 matches that he played.

Best strikers in the world | Lionel Messi

Coming in at number three, we have Lionel Messi. This Argentinean is also widely considered one of the greatest of all time. Ever since his career started in 2004, Messi has managed to accomplish a lot of humongous feats. He won 7 Ballon d’Or awards and 6 golden boot awards.

Also for his previous club, Barcelona, he remains as one of the most influential players ever. Messi is indeed one of the best strikers that has ever graced the field.

Top strikers in the world | Cristiano Ronaldo

At number two, we have one of the most popular footballers on the planet, Cristiano Ronaldo. Breaking almost every record there are in the book, he has earned himself loads of accolades and fame. Winning four European golden boots and multiple Ballon d’Or awards, he is truly one of the greatest ever. He also made the record for being one of the most expensive transfers in the history of the game when he transferred from Manchester United to Real Madrid. To date, Ronaldo has scored a total of 818 goals.

Best football striker in the world | Pele

Topping the list is perhaps the greatest footballer in the history of the game, Pele. The most influential and charismatic footballer of the twentieth century, his goal tally is 1279 goals from 1363 games. He was also voted the World player of the century by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics. He is also the only player in the history of the game to have won three World Cups for Brazil.

Best Indian Footballers of All Time

Player Position Years played Sunil Chhetri Forward 2002-present P. K. Banerjee Striker 1954-1967 Subrata Pal Goalkeeper 2004-present Bhaichung Bhutia Striker 1993-2015 Jeje Lalpekhlua Forward 2008- present Sailen Manna Defender 1940-1960 Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Goalkeeper 2009-present Tulsidas Balaram Striker 1956-1962 Sandesh Jhinghan Centre-back 2011-present Mohammed Salim Winger 1926-1938

