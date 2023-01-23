Top 8 Sports Wear For Men | Achieve Maximum Flexibility With These Sports Wear

- Advertisement -

The sports industry in India is going through its purple patch and this purple patch isn’t going to end any sooner. The rise of franchise leagues in various sports, and the growth of sports-related start-ups like websites, YouTube channels, sports goods, apparel manufacturing companies, and many more; are just a few examples out of thousands. In this article, we will focus on the top 8 best sports wear for men.

The benefits of sportswear are many. It doesn’t matter whether it is donned by men or women, it looks classy and attractive. Plus, it can be used for most occasions other than athletic activities like traveling, trekking or even you can use them to go to the nearby grocery store.

Difference between sports wear & casual wear

Well, frankly speaking, the difference is quite visible. Sportswear is made to be used while doing any athletic activities like exercise, running, playing any sports, lifting heavy weights, etc. You require flexibility and lightweight clothes for such activities and sports wear has the same features as it is mostly made up of polyester.

When it comes to casual wear, yes, they could be light and flexible, but they are not supposed to be used while doing any athletic activity. Mostly, casual wear is made of material other than polyester and hence material wise it is not good for any activity which brings sweat out of you.

Top 8 Best Sports Wear for Men

Allen Solly Men Cotton Hooded Neck Sweatshirt

Allen Solly Men’s Cotton Hooded Neck Sweatshirt as the name suggests is a hoodie. This sweatshirt is available in a total of 8 color options. The material composition is 60% Cotton and 40% Polyester, which makes the product of high quality. There are two pockets to it which can be used to keep a mobile or wallet. Most importantly, it does give you a great look along with protecting you from the cold weather.

Pros Cons Various color options Color might fade away after the first wash Hoodie makes your appearance stylish Lint comes off quite frequently Protects from cold weather

Check Price

ENDEAVOUR WEAR Men’s Regular Fit Track Pants

ENDEAVOUR WEAR Men’s Regular Fit Track Pants come in a total of 5 color options. The material composition is 92% Polyester and 8% Spandex. Rapid Dry and Antimicrobial technology wicks sweat & dries fast. So, no need to worry about pants remaining wet for a long time after a wash. As always, you wear them during a trip or a quick outing to the nearest mall.

Pros Cons Comfortable 4-way stretch Care has to be taken while machine wash Cuff detailing at the bottom keeps tracks from riding up

Check Price

Dpassion NS Lycra Shorts, Sports wear for men

Dpassion NS Lycra Sport Shorts for Men come in a total of 5 colors. Shorts are perhaps the only sportswear that can be used on most occasions. You can use them in the gym, but other than that, these can be used at home, for a running activity, or during the hot weather as well. So, shorts have the most advantages over any other clothing.

Pros Cons Two side-seam pockets The logo and design can get peeled off after a wash Suitable for every season Lightweight fabric

Check Price

Adidas Unisex Low Cut Cotton Blend Socks

Adidas Unisex Low Cut Cotton Blend Socks, as the name suggests are socks made by the leading sports equipment and clothing company, Adidas. Be it an activity of running, playing cricket, playing football, hitting the gym or simple walking activity, you do need socks and there is no alternative for them. This product gives a total of 3 pairs of socks in a single pack.

Pros Cons Blister free socks Durability could be a big issue Comfortable Mesh for extra ventilation

Check Price

Just Care Compression Top Full Sleeve Tights Plain

Just Care Compression Top Full Sleeve Tights Plain is a tight neckless t-shirt for athletic activities. Well, it is up to the individual to choose between tight and loose clothing. Obviously, it should be ensured that the tight clothes are not too tight which minimizes flexibility and movements. On the other hand, loose clothes are okay to wear as long as they are not coming in your way while doing exercise.

Pros Cons 90% Polyester and 10% Spandex Not any cons Excellent elasticity Good breathability

Check Price

Adidas Men’s Flat Jacket

Many would get confused between Adidas Men’s Flat Jacket and any hoodie. Yes, the products look similar barring a small difference. Jackets generally are not made to give protection against cold weather, while hoodies are there to be donned in cold weather. Jackets can be made of polyester while hoodies cannot as their main aim is to protect against the cold atmosphere. This jacket from Adidas comes in only black color.

Pros Cons Manufactured by the well-known company Highly expensive White strips on a black background give good looks

Check Price

AURION Men’s Skinny Fit Cotton Blend Leggings

Many might think, leggings are women’s attire and not men’s. Partially the statement is true. Leggings are used by women as casual wear and obviously for gym and athletic activities.

While men are not supposed to wear men’s leggings as casual wear, they can definitely use them during a workout. There are many advantages to wearing such compression outfits while working out, so go for them.

Pros Cons The material composition is 80% Polyester and 20% Spandex Not any cons Highly elastic fabric Moisture transport system wicks away sweat and keeps you dry

Check Price

GYMBROTHERS Men’s Gym Vest Tank Top for Workout

Who doesn’t want to show off their big muscles during and after a workout? Everybody does! That’s where the tank tops or simply vests come into the picture. Thus, when it comes to tank tops, GYMBROTHERS Men’s Gym Vest Tank Top for Workout is one of the finest tank tops. These are made of 100% cotton.

Pros Cons Made of 100% cotton Not any cons Good breathability Tank Top is not too revealing

Check Price

