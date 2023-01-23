Tuesday, January 24, 2023
HomeSports 2.0Top 8 Sports Wear For Men | Achieve Maximum Flexibility With These...

Top 8 Sports Wear For Men | Achieve Maximum Flexibility With These Sports Wear

-- Advertisement --
Saurabh Sameer Karmarkar
By Saurabh Sameer Karmarkar
12 min.
Updated:
Top 8 Sports Wear For Men | Achieve Maximum Flexibility With These Sports Wear | KreedOn
Image Source- insider
- Advertisement -
-- Advertisement --

The sports industry in India is going through its purple patch and this purple patch isn’t going to end any sooner. The rise of franchise leagues in various sports, and the growth of sports-related start-ups like websites, YouTube channels, sports goods, apparel manufacturing companies, and many more; are just a few examples out of thousands. In this article, we will focus on the top 8 best sports wear for men.

The benefits of sportswear are many. It doesn’t matter whether it is donned by men or women, it looks classy and attractive. Plus, it can be used for most occasions other than athletic activities like traveling, trekking or even you can use them to go to the nearby grocery store.

Difference between sports wear & casual wear

-- Advertisement --

Well, frankly speaking, the difference is quite visible. Sportswear is made to be used while doing any athletic activities like exercise, running, playing any sports, lifting heavy weights, etc. You require flexibility and lightweight clothes for such activities and sports wear has the same features as it is mostly made up of polyester.

When it comes to casual wear, yes, they could be light and flexible, but they are not supposed to be used while doing any athletic activity. Mostly, casual wear is made of material other than polyester and hence material wise it is not good for any activity which brings sweat out of you.

Top 8 Best Sports Wear for Men

Sr. No.Type of SportswearSports wear for men
1.Hoodie/ SweatshirtAllen Solly Men Cotton Hooded Neck Sweatshirt
2.Track PantENDEAVOUR WEAR Men’s Regular Fit Track Pants
3.ShortsDpassion NS Lycra Sport Shorts for Men
4.SocksAdidas Unisex Low Cut Cotton Blend Socks
5.Compression TopJust Care Compression Top Full Sleeve Tights Plain
6.JacketAdidas Men’s Flat Jacket
7.Men’s LeggingsAURION Men’s Skinny Fit Cotton Blend Leggings
8.Tank Top/ VestsGYMBROTHERS Men’s Gym Vest Tank Top for Workout

Allen Solly Men Cotton Hooded Neck Sweatshirt

sports wear for women - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon
-- Advertisement --

Allen Solly Men’s Cotton Hooded Neck Sweatshirt as the name suggests is a hoodie. This sweatshirt is available in a total of 8 color options. The material composition is 60% Cotton and 40% Polyester, which makes the product of high quality. There are two pockets to it which can be used to keep a mobile or wallet. Most importantly, it does give you a great look along with protecting you from the cold weather.

ProsCons
Various color optionsColor might fade away after the first wash
Hoodie makes your appearance stylishLint comes off quite frequently
Protects from cold weather 

Check Price

ENDEAVOUR WEAR Men’s Regular Fit Track Pants

men's sports wear - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

ENDEAVOUR WEAR Men’s Regular Fit Track Pants come in a total of 5 color options. The material composition is 92% Polyester and 8% Spandex. Rapid Dry and Antimicrobial technology wicks sweat & dries fast. So, no need to worry about pants remaining wet for a long time after a wash. As always, you wear them during a trip or a quick outing to the nearest mall.

ProsCons
Comfortable 4-way stretchCare has to be taken while machine wash
Cuff detailing at the bottom keeps tracks from riding up 

Check Price

Dpassion NS Lycra Shorts, Sports wear for men

shorts for men - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Dpassion NS Lycra Sport Shorts for Men come in a total of 5 colors. Shorts are perhaps the only sportswear that can be used on most occasions. You can use them in the gym, but other than that, these can be used at home, for a running activity, or during the hot weather as well. So, shorts have the most advantages over any other clothing.

-- Advertisement --
ProsCons
Two side-seam pocketsThe logo and design can get peeled off after a wash
Suitable for every season 
Lightweight fabric 

Check Price

Adidas Unisex Low Cut Cotton Blend Socks

sports wear for women - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Adidas Unisex Low Cut Cotton Blend Socks, as the name suggests are socks made by the leading sports equipment and clothing company, Adidas. Be it an activity of running, playing cricket, playing football, hitting the gym or simple walking activity, you do need socks and there is no alternative for them. This product gives a total of 3 pairs of socks in a single pack.

ProsCons
Blister free socksDurability could be a big issue
Comfortable 
Mesh for extra ventilation 

Check Price

Just Care Compression Top Full Sleeve Tights Plain

gym wear for men - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Just Care Compression Top Full Sleeve Tights Plain is a tight neckless t-shirt for athletic activities. Well, it is up to the individual to choose between tight and loose clothing. Obviously, it should be ensured that the tight clothes are not too tight which minimizes flexibility and movements. On the other hand, loose clothes are okay to wear as long as they are not coming in your way while doing exercise.

ProsCons
90% Polyester and 10% SpandexNot any cons
Excellent elasticity 
Good breathability 

Check Price

Adidas Men’s Flat Jacket

Adidas men's jacket - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Many would get confused between Adidas Men’s Flat Jacket and any hoodie. Yes, the products look similar barring a small difference. Jackets generally are not made to give protection against cold weather, while hoodies are there to be donned in cold weather. Jackets can be made of polyester while hoodies cannot as their main aim is to protect against the cold atmosphere. This jacket from Adidas comes in only black color.

ProsCons
Manufactured by the well-known companyHighly expensive
White strips on a black background give good looks 

Check Price

AURION Men’s Skinny Fit Cotton Blend Leggings

gym wear for women - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Many might think, leggings are women’s attire and not men’s. Partially the statement is true. Leggings are used by women as casual wear and obviously for gym and athletic activities.

While men are not supposed to wear men’s leggings as casual wear, they can definitely use them during a workout. There are many advantages to wearing such compression outfits while working out, so go for them.

ProsCons
The material composition is 80% Polyester and 20% SpandexNot any cons
Highly elastic fabric 
Moisture transport system wicks away sweat and keeps you dry 

Check Price

GYMBROTHERS Men’s Gym Vest Tank Top for Workout

sports wear for men - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Who doesn’t want to show off their big muscles during and after a workout? Everybody does! That’s where the tank tops or simply vests come into the picture. Thus, when it comes to tank tops, GYMBROTHERS Men’s Gym Vest Tank Top for Workout is one of the finest tank tops. These are made of 100% cotton.

ProsCons
Made of 100% cottonNot any cons
Good breathability 
Tank Top is not too revealing 

Check Price

Top 10 Best Nike Sports Shoes | KreedOnRead More | Top 10 Nike sports shoes 

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Saurabh Sameer Karmarkar
Saurabh Sameer Karmarkar
Saurabh’s love for Test cricket has no limits. He indulges himself in listening to experts talking about Test cricket. Saurabh absolutely loves the way Aussies play the game. He is quite new to football, but football fever has taken complete control of him. He is an ardent Bayern Munich fan. Saurabh loves to write about sports. Other than sports, he is a voracious reader, a fitness freak, loves physics, loves to stay away from social media, and a Mechanical Engineer too!
Previous article
Where does Shuttlecock Get its Name From?
Next article
Mary Kom To Chair New Oversight Committee to Look After WFI Daily Affairs

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Triple Jump Event | KreedOn

Triple Jump Event: Its History, Rules, Techniques, Equipment, World Records |...

Sports
Gold Rush Continues! Indian junior shooters claimed 4 more gold medals at the ISSF World Championship- KreedOn

Gold Rush Continues! Indian Jr Shooters Claimed 4 More Gold Medals...

News
36th National Games: Siva Subramaniam breaks men’s pole vault national record- KreedOn

36th National Games: Siva Subramaniam breaks men’s pole vault national record...

News
Jyothi Yarraji: 1st Indian Woman Hurdler To Run Sub-13s | Sets New National Record- KreedOn

Jyothi Yarraji- 1st Indian Woman Hurdler To Run Sub-13s | Sets...

Athletics