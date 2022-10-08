Top 10 Best Sports Sunscreens | Protect Your Skin From Harmful UV Rays

- Advertisement -

The 90s kids always had a fascination with the whitish substance cricketers used to apply to their faces during a match. Kids used to act like them by applying a simple face powder. However, the kids didn’t know what the whitish substance was and why it was used. As they grew up, they came to know that the whitish substance is nothing but sunscreen. This article will give you insights into the top 10 best sports sunscreens.

Why do players use sunscreen?

Cricketers always get exposed to sunlight and that too for hours and if it is a Test match, the duration gets counted in days. Cricketers or any person getting exposed to the sunlight for a large period is a bit dangerous. The sunlight contains ultraviolet A (UVA), ultraviolet B (UVB), and ultraviolet C (UVC) rays. The third one gets filtered by the earth’s atmosphere, but not the first two. These two pose a great danger to human skin if exposed for a longer duration.

UVA Rays can penetrate the deepest layer of the skin and cause premature aging. It is more dangerous as its effect goes unnoticed initially. UVB rays cause burning and tanning by damaging the outer layer of the skin.

Hence to protect the skin from any damage by these harmful rays, players apply sunscreen.

What is Sunscreen?

There are two types of sunscreens. One does not use zinc oxide while the other has zinc oxide as a major ingredient. The first one offers very little protection against harmful UVA and UVB, while the one with zinc oxide is the best in the business.

Top 10 Best Sports Sunscreens

BANANA BOAT Ultra Mist Sports Sunscreen

BANANA BOAT Ultra Mist Sunscreen is of SPF 30 type. It has Avobenzone (2.0%), Homosalate (6.0%) and Octocrylene (6.0%). The sunscreen is water resistant for up to 80 minutes and is invisible, so no need to worry about your looks. It needs to be applied after every two hours to keep yourself safe from harmful rays. This is the best option if you are an athlete and always get exposed to the sun for a longer duration.

Pros Cons Non-sticky formula Doesn’t stay long Easily spreads Comes in a combo pack Easy to hold bottles

Check Price

Coppertone SPORT Continuous Sunscreen

Coppertone SPORT Continuous Sunscreen is of SPF 30 type and it is quite safe for kids as well. The sunscreen is gentle on screen and has no side effects like irritation. It comes in the form of spray and not cream, which makes it easy to use and easy to apply. However, you might need to use it after about 1 hour.

Pros Cons Spray type sunscreen May need to apply again and again after a short duration of exposure to the sun No side effects Safe for kids

Check Price

Sun Bum Moisturizing Sunscreen

Sun Bum Moisturizing Sunscreen protects your screen from harmful rays, and also makes you feel refreshed with its lavender and musk scent. It is SPF 50 type and has Soy, and cellulose as the main ingredients. The product is moisturizing and hypoallergenic.

Pros Cons A refreshing aroma that makes you feel refreshed Bit expensive Moisturizing and hypoallergenic characteristics

Check Price

Hawaiian Tropic Silk Hydration Weightless Sunscreen

Hawaiian Tropic Silk Hydration Weightless Clear Spray Sunscreen has a coconut aroma to it which gives both hydrating and nourishing benefits to the screen. Shea butter is the active ingredient of this sunscreen. The sunscreen is of SPF 30 type. Users have found this useful even at extreme temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius. You do not need to apply it again and again as this sunscreen is perfectly waterproof.

Pros Cons Coconut aroma Bit overpriced Protects skin from dehydration and gives nourishment Useful even at extreme temperatures

Check Price

Thinkbaby Safe Sunscreen

Thinkbaby Safe Sunscreen is specially made sunscreen for oily skin and is of type SPF 50. Zinc oxide is about 20 % of the total content, which indicates the fact that this provides the best protection against UVA and UVB. The sunscreen is water resistant for 80 minutes. The sunscreen uses a mineral-based formula, so no use of harmful chemicals.

Pros Cons 20 % of zinc oxide No scent Water resistant for 80 minutes Extremely pricey. Specially made for oily skin type Mineral based formula

Check Price

Neutrogena Wet Skin Kids Water Resistant Sunscreen

Neutrogena Wet Skin Kids Water Resistant Sunscreen, as the name suggests, it is specially made for kids. The ingredients used are such that they would not have any adverse effect on the sensitive skin of children. The type is SPF 70 and the active ingredients in this are Avobenzone (3%), Homosalate (15%), Octisalate (5%), Octocrylene (10%), and Oxybenzone (3%). The sunscreen cuts through water which makes it perfectly water resistant for 80 minutes.

Pros Cons Specially made for kids Unscented Water resistant for 80 minutes Has to apply it after each 2 hours Affordable

Check Price

BLUE LIZARD Australian Sunscreen

BLUE LIZARD Australian Sunscreen, the name might be a weird one, but the sunscreen is one of the best. The product is made for people who have very sensitive skin. Generally, these people find it pretty hard to find any sunscreen and thus the Blue Lizard have come to their rescue. The company is aware of its duties towards mother earth and hence they have avoided the use of Oxybenzone or Octinoxate to protect delicate coral reefs.

Pros Cons Specially made for sensitive skin 40 minutes of water-resistant time is comparatively less SPF SPF 30 Manufactured without violating environmental duties

Check Price

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Sunscreen

The best thing about the La Roche-Posay Anthelios Sunscreen is it is of SPF 100 type. You would have noticed, till this product, no one has provided SPF 100 type sunscreen. The more the SPF count, the more safe your sunscreen is. However, users have experienced the side effects of high SPF count.

Pros Cons SPF 100 Users have complained about irritation Smooth and Silky feel Expensive

Check Price

Beardhood SPF 50 PA+++ Sports Sunscreen

Beardhood SPF 50 PA+++ Sunscreen is specially made for extreme heat and temperatures in India. It provides 98 % protection against harmful rays. The sunscreen does not use Octyl Methoxycinnamate and oxybenzone. The lack of these two makes the sunscreen safe and healthy for the skin. The sunscreen is of a special SPF type i.e. SPF50 PA+++ SPF.

Pros Cons Pocket friendly Sunscreen is on the thicker side Completely safe for the skin No use of chemicals

Check Price

Minimalist Sunscreen Cream

Minimalist Sunscreen Cream is formulated with 4 very effective UV filters, namely, Uvinul T 150, Avobenzone, Octocrylene, and Titanium Dioxide to provide protection from UVA & UVB. It contains vitamins A, B3, B5, E, and F which not only protect the skin but also nourish it. Through some rigorous testing, the sunscreen is found to be Photostable & Acne safe, which is what every user wants.

Pros Cons Use of Uvinul T 150, Avobenzone, Octocrylene, and Titanium Dioxide Unscented Contains Vitamin A, B3, B5, E, and F Not made for sensitive skin Photostable and Acne Safe Affordable

Check Price

