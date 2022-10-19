Top 15 Best Sports Shows & Documentaries on Amazon, Netflix, and Hotstar

- Advertisement -

Sports documentaries and TV shows keep you glued to the screens for a very long time. You can live the journey of a particular team or a sporting event via sports-related tv shows, series, or dramas. It not only entertains you but also motivates you to achieve the impossible things in life. In this blog, we will look at some exciting sports tv shows and documentaries.

Top 15 Best Sports Shows on Amazon, Netflix, Hotstar etc

Name Where to Watch Sport The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team Amazon Prime Cricket Down Underdogs: India’s greatest Test Comeback Sony Liv Cricket Formula One: Drive to survive Netflix Formula One The Last Dance Netflix Basketball Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians Netflix Cricket Roar of the Lion Hotstar Cricket Inside Story: A season with Rajasthan Royals Redbull TV App Cricket All or Nothing- Manchester City Amazon Prime Football Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give in Amazon Prime Football All or Nothing- Tottenham Hotspur Amazon Prime Football All or Nothing: New Zealand All Blacks Amazon Prime Rugby Rafa Nadal Academy Amazon Prime Tennis Head Above Water Amazon Prime Swimming Being Serena Amazon Prime Tennis Bandon mein Dum tha Voot Cricket

Best sports documentary on Amazon Prime: The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team

Where: Amazon Prime

This exciting sports series showed the journey of the Australian Cricket Team from Sandpapergate. The show shows how Australia rebuilt its trust backed by quality performances post the scandal. This series covers matches like Ashes 2019 Headingley match, Border Gavaskar Trophy 2019, and the World Cup. It shows all the inside live footage of the team, the raw emotions of the players, and their practice sessions.

If you are a passionate cricket fan, this series is a must-watch. It takes you through the dressing room scenes and all the highs and lows of the team.

Best sports documentary on Sony Liv: Down Underdogs: India’s greatest Test Comeback

Where: Sony Liv

This series explores the story of Team India orchestrating moments in cricket that have never been felt before. The series covers the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2021. This is the narrative of how the Gabba Fortress was breached and conquered. This 4 episode series gives you goosebumps and chills along the way. You live through the journey and makes you filled with pride.

This is a series, that no Cricket fan should miss. The epic series is a must-watch, irrespective of any sport you follow.

Best sports documentary on Netflix: Formula One: Drive to survive

Where: Netflix

Formula 1: Drive to Survive is a documentary series produced in collaboration with Netflix and Formula One to provide a behind-the-scenes look at the F1 World Championship drivers and races.

The series has covered 4 seasons so far. The series was renewed for a fifth and sixth season on May 5, 2022. The 4 seasons consist of 4 championships from 2018 to 2021.

The show has earned praise for the additional information it provides viewers, and it is credited with introducing new audiences (especially Americans) to the sport.

Best sports documentary on Netflix: The Last Dance

Where: Netflix

“The Last Dance” covers the Bulls’ 1997-98 season from start to end, as well as the rest of Jordan’s incredible career. The 10-part docu series follows Jordan from his days as a rising star on his high school team to his rise to become a global marketing force and cultural presence. The series draws its name from a term made by then-Bulls coach Phil Jackson, who understood that the season would likely be the last for the main members of that 1990s Bulls dynasty.

Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians

Where: Netflix

Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians is a Netflix original sports documentary series that premiered on March 1, 2019. This series chronicles the Mumbai Indians’ 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) season as they attempt to defend their 2017 title. The series contains 8 episodes and gives you insight into the working of IPL teams.

Best sports documentary on Hotstar: The roar of the Lion

Where: Hotstar

The roar of the Lion is a Hotstar TV program starring MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Deepak Chahar, and Ambati Rayudu. The series follows the Indian Premier League side Chennai Super Kings, who returned to the 2018 IPL after serving a two-year ban for their alleged involvement in the 2013 spot-fixing incident.

Inside Story: A Season with Rajasthan Royals

Where: Redbull TV App

‘Inside Story: A Season with the Rajasthan Royals is a three-part documentary series about a squad that perseveres in the face of adversity.

It keeps you on edge throughout the series and keeps you glued to the screen. The series consists the casts like Jofra Archer, Jos Butler, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, and so on.

Best Sports Shows: All or Nothing- Manchester City

Where: Amazon Prime

The episode in Amazon’s “All or Nothing” sports-documentary franchise takes viewers behind the scenes at Manchester City, one of the most historic clubs in worldwide soccer. The series follows the squad through an entire Premier League season, taking viewers inside the world-class training facilities at the City Football Academy and onto the pitch.

“All or Nothing” depicts what Manchester City goes through to prepare for matches while attempting to win the Premier League title through interviews with players and members of the coaching staff.

Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give in

Where: Amazon Prime

Alex Ferguson was Manchester United’s most prominent figure, serving as head coach for nearly 26 years, which is not common in modern football. The documentary, which is available to Amazon Prime users, delves into Ferguson’s personal life as well as his rollercoaster managerial path, revealing previously unseen insights.

All or nothing: Tottenham Hotspur

Where: Amazon Prime

All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur is a sports documentary series about the London football team Tottenham Hotspur’s 2019-20 season. It follows the club through a difficult season, beginning with the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino as manager, who was replaced by José Mourinho and focusing on Mourinho’s attempt to lead the team that was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Best Sports Shows: All or Nothing: New Zealand All Blacks

Where: Amazon Prime

The New Zealand All Blacks rugby team is the subject of the Behind-the-Scenes series. It tracks the rugby team’s 2017 calendar year. This series examines the players and coaches both on and off the field. This series is very exciting and explores the untraveled world of Rugby.

Rafa Nadal Academy

Where: Amazon Prime

The series follows some of the world’s most promising tennis players as they experience life at the Rafa Nadal Academy. Rafa Nadal supervises training, tournaments, and education. At the Manacor education and high-performance sports center, everyone works hard for their successes, failures, injuries, and goals.

Head Above Water

Where: Amazon Prime

Kyle Chalmers, Bronte Campbell, Ian Thorpe, and Cody Simpson, four swimmers, share candidly about their personal lives and sporting careers. Head Above Water is a documentary that follows the personal lives and athletic achievements of four Australian superstars.

Best sports documentary on HBO: Being Serena

Where: HBO

“Being Serena,” a five-part sports documentary series on Serena Williams’s difficulties during and after her labor in 2017, tells a story of parenthood and the uncertainties that come with it.

Serena Williams accomplished a near-impossible accomplishment in the shade of the great Melbourne Park in 2017-18. She defeated her own elder sister without overexerting her eight-week-pregnant body. What happened next, though, is a fascinating narrative of sheer willpower and extraordinary strength. This series covers this difficult part of Serena’s life.

Best sports documentary on Amazon Prime: Carolina Marin

Where: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime now has a documentary about Carolina Marin and her career. The documentary depicts events in her life that helped her become the world champion in badminton and earn Olympic gold in 2016.

Best sports shows on Voot: Bandon mein tha Dum

Where: Voot

It is a four-part sports series about the IND-AUS cricket test series which took place in 2021. It depicts how India overcame the world’s top test team at their home ground in Gabba and is one of the biggest comeback in the game’s history.

Many Indian players give their personal experiences and anecdotes of the actual happening of events in the stadium.

