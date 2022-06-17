Aspiring Nutritionists & Sports Nutrition Courses in India  

- Advertisement -

Relationship between Fitness and Nutrition | Know the best Sports Nutrition Courses in India

Over the years, health and fitness have transformed the mindset of people by raising knowledge and awareness about the importance of nutrition, diet, and physical activities. Nowadays, people hardly find time for their personal growth and fitness, leading to an unhealthy lifestyle, which has diverse effects on the mental and physical health of people. The change can be brought forth by opting for fitness routines by seeking advice from dieticians and nutritionists before commencing your fitness journey. As it is said “Think twice and act wisely”, similarly make your health a priority by beginning today for a better tomorrow.

Degree in fitness and Sports Nutrition Courses in India

Fitness and nutrition have acquired a newfound interest and attention from people across the globe. With a rise in lifestyle diseases, chronic and metabolic disorders, and other health issues, the risks and health concerns also arise that can be best curtailed by professional knowledge. The fitness and nutrition industry has emerged as one of the major growing industries with massive growth potential. There is a consistent and high demand for certified professionals with profound knowledge in the discipline of fitness and nutrition.

Many people seek a career in the fitness and nutrition industry due to its popular courses and promising future prospects. There are numerous courses offered by different colleges and universities across India that provide the best education, and hands-on experience to become renowned nutritionists and dieticians. These courses are further subdivided into short-term and long-term courses, depending upon your interests and value of time.

Here is a list of sports nutrition and wellness courses to enlighten your mind:

Certification in Sports Nutrition Courses in India

A certification course is usually a short-term course that can vary from a few hours to a few days or even months to seek professional knowledge and guidance for upgrading the existing skills. There are several certification courses offered by different colleges that focus on certain skills and specific ability development. Their short-term nature only covers the basics of the enhanced courses and does not provide in-depth knowledge.

Diploma

The duration of a Diploma course varies from a minimum of 6 months to a yearlong course that also includes training and an internship period for gaining professional experience by practising with clients. The prime focus of a diploma course is providing practical knowledge of a specific subject with additional experience. However, just like certification courses diploma courses also lack in-depth knowledge and specialization like professional courses.

Bachelor’s Degree (Undergraduate)

The graduate degree is a long-term duration course ranging from 3 to 4 years that focuses on providing the best education, skills specialization and in-depth knowledge. A bachelor’s degree can be pursued from an accredited college or university that also offers internship and training opportunities to their students for enhancing theory and practical knowledge. Moreover, some universities also offer an option of distance learning for the students. One can proceed with a master’s degree after completing a graduate degree in a specific specialization.

Master’s Degree (Post-Graduation)

A master’s degree has a fixed duration of 2 years and provides comprehensive knowledge and specialization in a certain subject. Food technology, dietetics, public health, and food science are a few specializations in nutrition that require rigorous practice and training besides research work. The research and thesis often inculcate professional experience in the domain of nutrition to the students under proper guidance. One needs to attain a relevant bachelor’s degree for pursuing a master’s degree. Universities also offer self-paced distance learning to their students.

Doctor of Philosophy (PhD)

A PhD is the highest academic level bestowed to a person for their hard work and knowledge of a specific topic or discipline. A PhD is usually pursued by people willing to master their skills by providing a thesis and original research work to support the research that helps them to stand against other experts. Also, the person on the successful completion of a PhD can use Dr. as a prefix with their name.

Fitness and Nutrition courses in India

The fitness and nutrition courses in India have a high scope of achieving excellence in the domain of nutrition and wellness. Nutrition is a vast science that ranges from national to international level learning for pursuing different nutrition courses. Let’s have a look at different branches of popular nutrition courses available in India.

Clinical Nutrition

A clinical nutritionist is concerned and deals with a vast multitude of medical conditions and illnesses that vary and are not just limited to eating disorders, malnutrition, and lifestyle diseases. Their prime focus is to deal with patients suffering from any ailment and treat them through a proper procedure of diagnosis, medical care, and further prevention.

Pediatric Nutrition

A pediatric nutritionist is a professional that looks after the healthcare of infants, kids, and adolescents depending on their needs. Only a certified pediatric can give professional advice to mothers for meal planning of their infants after the weaning phase. A pediatrician keeps the nutrition goals of the infants in check for ensuring the good health of the child.

Geriatric Nutrition

A geriatric deals with the requirements of elderly people above the age group of 65 years. Aging leads to changes in nutrition, metabolism, digestion, hormonal, gut, and cognitive responses of the body that has to be looked after as it can lead to serious health issues.

Sports Nutrition

A sports nutritionist focuses on improving sports and athletic performance by guiding and training individuals as per their needs and demand of the sports. Maintaining a healthy nutrition intake thereby becomes an important part of a sportsperson’s life.

Fitness Nutrition

The indolent lifestyle of people has led to rising health concerns and risks of lifestyle disorders like obesity, hormonal imbalance, anxiety, stress, eating disorders, blood pressure, etc. It can only be curtailed by seeking professional advice and indulging in physical activity along with eating a balanced diet as suggested by fitness and wellness nutritionist.

Holistic Nutrition and Sports Nutrition Courses in India

A holistic nutritionist focuses on an individual as a whole by taking all the elements of mind, body, and soul into consideration. They incorporate nutrient-dense food and a balanced diet into the sedentary lifestyle of their clients to heal them rather than using medicines.

Ayurvedic Nutrition and Sports Nutrition Courses in India

Ayurveda is a century-old concept that boosts and nurtures the overall health and wellness of people by preventing illness with the use of natural elements and healthy diet patterns. Ayurveda eliminates the use of any medicine and only uses natural treatment to fight against diseases. A certified ayurvedic nutritionist helps to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

